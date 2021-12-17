Best Rachmaninov music: 10 of the composer’s all-time greatest works

10 of Rachmaninov’s all-time greatest works. Picture: Alamy

By Rosie Pentreath

Famed for his monstrously difficult but heart-achingly beautiful piano concertos, Russian composer Rachmaninov’s music is rich, melodious and endlessly rewarding.

From vast, sweeping piano concertos to luscious orchestral scoring and ravishing choral music, Russian master Rachmaninov’s music makes for a rich tapestry of high emotion and endless wonderful melodies.

Rachmaninov was born in Semyonovo, Russia, in 1873. The composer, pianist, and conductor was known for being somewhat cold and aloof on the outside, but certainly the opposite is true of his music.

Here are some of the all-time best pieces he wrote.

