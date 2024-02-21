‘White Lotus’ actor Will Sharpe to play Mozart in new series ‘Amadeus’

21 February 2024, 15:20 | Updated: 21 February 2024, 16:49

Will Sharpe stars as Mozart in new Sky TV drama series ‘Amadeus’.
Will Sharpe stars as Mozart in new Sky TV drama series ‘Amadeus’. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Siena Linton

The play that inspired much-loved 1984 film ‘Amadeus’ is set for a TV adaptation, with ‘White Lotus’ star Will Sharpe cast as the titular composer, Mozart.

A new TV drama on the life and music of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is due to arrive on small screens later this year.

Titled Amadeus, the Sky series follows the young composer as he arrives in bustling 18th-century Vienna, full of hopes, dreams and ambitions of great musical success.

In the Austrian capital he makes two fateful acquaintances that will transform the course of his life: young soprano Constanze Weber, who would later become his wife, and fellow composer Antonio Salieri who, in the story famously told in the original play, prays upon Mozart’s downfall.

Cast in the lead role as Mozart himself is actor, writer and director Will Sharpe, who in 2023 earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for his role as tech entrepreneur Ethan Spiller in the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus.

Read more: 10 incredible, life-changing pieces of music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Ella Taylor and the CBSO perform The White Lotus theme live at Classical Pride

Like the film before it, the Amadeus series will be a “fresh, intimate and irreverent” reimagining of Peter Shaffer’s original award-winning stage play, according to Sky TV.

The series will consist of five episodes, and while no further cast members have yet been announced, it’s expected to arrive on screens before the end of 2024.

Here’s hoping for yet another classical music blockbuster, following in the footsteps of Maestro, TÁR, and Chevalier...

