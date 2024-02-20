What is a symphony? We explain…

20 February 2024, 12:09 | Updated: 20 February 2024, 13:37

Chineke! Orchestra
Chineke! Orchestra. Picture: Chuko Cribb

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Music can express almost anything. And when it comes to musical expression, there is arguably no better vehicle than the symphony. But have you ever wondered what a symphony is?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From Mozart to Mahler, symphonies account for some of the most exhilarating musical experiences.

Broadly speaking, they are scored for full orchestra – string section, brass, woodwind, and percussion – with three to four movements which are characterised by tempo or mood.

If you go to the symphony today, you can expect to see between 30 and 100 musicians on the concert stage, all playing in glorious harmony.

Read more: What’s the difference between a symphony and a philharmonic orchestra?

Florence Price’s groundbreaking Symphony No.1 ‘Finale’ at Classic FM Live

What is the origin of the symphony?

The term ‘symphony’ comes from two ancient Greek words – syn (‘together’) and phoneh (‘sounding’).

Nowadays, we think of a symphony as a large-scale work for orchestra. But when the word ‘symphony’ or ‘sinfonia’ first appeared on a title page at the end of the 16th century, it was introducing a much simpler kind of piece altogether – mainly a piece of music to introduce an opera or a ballet, which in today’s language we would bill as an overture.

Come the early 18th century, Italian composers were starting to expand these little pieces into three movements: fast, slow and, usually, faster still. These ‘symphonies’ were still much shorter than we’d imagine today.

Early pioneers of the symphony included Italy’s Giovanni Battista Sammartini (1698-1775), one of the first symphonists who wrote 78 of them in total, and Bohemian composer Johann Stamitz (1717-57), who composed 58 and began expanding the structure, adding a fourth movement and wind instruments.

From there, Haydn and Mozart took the baton, adding more musicians. By this point, symphonies were being played by up to 30 musicians. And so, the classical symphony was born.

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony as a body percussion epic played by hundreds of schoolchildren

How did symphonies evolve?

By the late 18th century, a symphony had multiple distinct movements, with the first always in sonata form. Classical symphonies had a certain set of rules, but rules are made to be broken – and so, that’s exactly what the Classical era’s most famous composer did.

Mozart extended the form with his glorious ‘Jupiter’ Symphony No.41, paving the way for other composers, including Beethoven, to experiment further.

The ‘Eroica’ Symphony gave way to a new period of classical music, the Romantic Era. Beethoven also took inspiration from external ideas like the countryside, which hadn’t been done before. He also added voices, in his ‘Choral’ Symphony No.9.

Then came the Late Romantics, Mahler and Berlioz, who expanded the symphony to unparalleled proportions. Symphonies were being written for orchestras of over 200 musicians, with five movements telling stories of composers’ homelands, discoveries of new territories, and full death-to-life narratives.

“The symphony must be like the world – it must embrace everything,” Mahler declared.

Composers also added non-orchestral instruments to their symphonies, like Saint-Saëns in his ‘Organ’ Symphony No.3.

The INTENSE silence at the end of Mahler’s Ninth Symphony

OK, so what actually is a symphony?

A symphony is a large scale, orchestral work, usually made up of four movements defined by contrasting moods and tempos. Most composers opt for at least one more lively movement, an ‘Allegro’ or a ‘Vivace’, and one slower movement, an an ‘Adagio’, ‘Andante’ or ‘Largo’. The Finale is almost always a more intense or epic movement, to signal the work’s climax.

Today, composers continue to write for the popular form, which lends itself to such variety and musical contrast, allowing composers to write about anything, and for any instrument.

Symphonies can vary wildly in length and size of the orchestra, and to compose a symphony, is to take on hundreds of years of musical history – and continue to evolve it still, to excite audiences today.

Explore our list of top 15 symphonies of all time here.

Discover music

See more Discover music

Manchester City footballer Nathan Aké plays piano

Star Manchester City footballer Nathan Aké is donating pianos to local schools

22 hours ago

Dan Walker to host all-new Classic FM Breakfast show

Meet Dan Walker, Classic FM Breakfast presenter and popular TV host

22 hours ago

Rare footage of George Gershwin playing ‘I Got Rhythm’ on piano unearthed

Rare footage of George Gershwin playing ‘I Got Rhythm’ on piano unearthed

23 hours ago

Sir Karl Jenkins speaks to Classic FM presenter John Humphrys about ‘Adiemus’ and composing for the coronation, in celebration of his 80th birthday.

‘Adiemus was a rush job’ – Sir Karl Jenkins reflects on his musical success at 80

3 days ago

Jenkins

Karl Jenkins’ most iconic pieces of music – on his 80th birthday

Karl Jenkins’ best works: the Welsh composer’s most beautiful pieces of music

5 days ago

Jenkins

Most romantic opera duets (Lisette Oropesa as Violetta Valéry and Liparit Avetisyan as Alfredo Germont in La traviata, at The Royal Opera House in 2021)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

6 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Romantic Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

When Torvill and Dean won gold with timeless ‘Boléro’ routine at 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics

Remembering Torvill and Dean’s timeless ‘Boléro’ figure-skating routine at the 1984 Winter Olympics

Ravel

Heart-melting quotations from love letters written by composers

10 heart-melting quotations from composers’ love letters

How George Gershwin wrote ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ in just five weeks.

Rhapsody in Blue: How Gershwin’s hastily composed ‘jazz concerto’ became his greatest masterpiece
Musicians at the London Chamber Orchestra walked out on rehearsals over pay disputes, after five months without being paid.

Musicians walk out on London orchestra after five months’ unpaid work

Northern Ballet will perform without a live orchestra in several of its upcoming productions, due to rising costs and inflation.

Northern Ballet replaces live orchestra with recorded music in upcoming shows

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite classical music

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite pieces of classical music

Renowned Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa has died, aged 88.

Renowned Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa has died, aged 88

Seiji Ozawa

10 gargantuan and epic pieces of classical music

10 epic pieces of classical music that will make you feel tiny in comparison

Jersey and Guernsey flags

How to listen to Classic FM in Jersey and Guernsey on DAB+ radio