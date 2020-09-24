These builders worked tirelessly on a new concert hall. So, the orchestra treated them.

Orchestra thanks concert hall construction workers with Mozart. Picture: Twitter / @CSO1826

By Sian Hamer

A group of construction workers had been working tirelessly to get Ankara’s new concert hall ready. So the orchestra decided to thank them, in their own way...

As construction workers took a break from working on a new concert hall in Ankara, they were treated to a musical surprise.

To thank the labourers for their hard work, Turkey’s Presidential Symphony Orchestra took up their instruments for a charming socially-distanced performance (watch below).

Sporting high-vis jackets, hard hats and, of course, masks, the musicians played a Mozart’s ever-sprightly Eine kleine Nachtmusik (‘A Little Night Music’).

Watch more: Construction worker plays his Native American flute on a building site >

The orchestra shared the sweet moment on Twitter yesterday, describing it as a “concert of appreciation” for the workers. More than 100,000 people have already watched the video.

When the new venue is finished, it will have two halls with a capacity of 2,500 people, a backstage area and a VIP lounge, Anadolu Agency reports.

After a gruelling day at work, we imagine some live Mozart was a much-needed musical tonic...