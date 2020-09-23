Concert halls and theatres now used as courtrooms, one for a ‘drug gang trial’

23 September 2020, 15:35

Polish concert hall, Filharmonia Świętokrzyska, to host a drug gang trial
Polish concert hall, Filharmonia Świętokrzyska, to host a drug gang trial. Picture: Filharmonia Swietokrzyska/Instagram

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Arts venues are being taken over as courtrooms. For show trials, perhaps…?

Concert halls and theatres are being transformed into makeshift courts, to clear a backlog of cases that built up during lockdown.

And it’s actually good news for the arts – as these new deals with the Ministry of Justice will help subsidise performances amid the financial devastation of COVID-19.

Salford’s Lowry Theatre is one of a handful of venues doubling up as a ‘Nightingale Court’ to deal with a backlog of 46,000 cases across England and Wales.

The Lowry will play host to three temporary courtrooms, which will hold daytime trials, Monday to Friday. Funds from the daytime will allow the venue to stage shows on evenings and weekends, including Six the Musical and The Gruffalo, as well as opening its galleries again.

Similar deals are happening on the continent. In Poland, the small concert hall of the Świętokrzyska Philharmonic in Kielce, Poland, will be the scene of a drug gang trial. The first meeting of the case, in which 17 are accused of drug trafficking, will be held tomorrow (Thursday 24 September).

Judge Jan Klocek from the District Court said: “Under normal circumstances, we would be able to judge them in court. However, due to the pandemic and the need to keep certain distances, it turned out that the necessary standards were met by the small concert hall of the Świętokrzyska Philharmonic.”

Read more: Madrid opera erupts as audience protests crowding in cheap seats >

The Lowry to double up as a courtroom
The Lowry to double up as a courtroom. Picture: PA/Ministry of Justice

Judge Klocek said Poland’s music hall meets court requirements, including a separate ramp for police cars driving the accused, and separate entrances so the accused will not come into contact with each other.

The Lowry, which receives only six percent of its turnover from public money, lost a devastating 95 percent of its income when it shut in March. It managed to furlough most of its 250 staff and received £1.2m from the Arts Council in the summer, but didn’t qualify for many of the government’s emergency grants.

It has now lost £16m, chief exec Julia Fawcett confirmed, describing the court deal as a “crucial lifeline” for the theatre.

“Being able to enter into this partnership with the courts is absolutely key to us being able to begin the engagement with our audiences, to be able to put work back on the stages, to open up our galleries,” Fawcett told the BBC..

“That would not be possible without this partnership at this point in time.”

Read more: Six West End theatres are reopening, but are guaranteed to run at a loss >

On 28 September, The Lowry will begin to host non-custodial criminal cases as well as civil, family and tribunal hearings.

Other venues doubling up as courtrooms include a York Hilton Hotel and the Jurys Inn in Middlesbrough, on top of other venues to be confirmed in Bristol, Liverpool and Winchester.

Fawcett added that she contacted the Ministry of Justice months ago about the idea. “Although it sounds unlikely at first pass, it seemed to us that the courts have a need for capacity because of social distancing, and we have a desire to get our buildings and programmes open,” she said.

“Taking the two challenges together allows us to begin to see the building reopened.”

More From ClassicFM

Sarah Paulson stars as Nurse Mildred Ratched in Netflix’s series, ‘Ratched’

What’s the scary music in Netflix’s ‘Ratched’, and where do I know it from?

Discover Music

Elton John

We put Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ under the musical microscope to discover why it's so good

Discover Music

What is the government’s latest guidance on rehearsals and concert halls?

What is the UK government’s latest guidance for rehearsals, concerts and live music venues?
Duets to play major role in Royal Ballet’s return to live performance

Royal Ballet to return with real-life couple bubbles performing duets

Royal Ballet

Red squirrel photographed ‘playing’ a piano in Scotland

Red squirrel caught ‘playing’ a grand piano in Scottish forest

Discover Music

Colston Hall changes it name

This is what Bristol’s Colston Hall is called now

Latest news

See more Latest news

John Williams French horn debut

John Williams was challenged to play the French horn... was the Force strong with this one?

1 day ago

Williams

Nearly half of musicians forced to quit industry amid coronavirus crisis

Nearly half of musicians forced to quit industry amid coronavirus crisis

1 day ago

Oksana Lyniv to make history at the Bayreuth festival

Leading opera festival to have woman conductor for first time in history

1 day ago

Discover Music

Sandrine Piau, Benjmain Grosvenor and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla among the winners in the Gramophone Awards 2020

The Gramophone Awards 2020: category winners, nominated artists and how to watch

1 day ago

Events

Audience protests lack of social distancing at Madrid's Teatro Real

Madrid opera erupts mid-performance as audience protests crowding in cheap seats

1 day ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Paul Harvey performs Bach

Dad with dementia’s piano playing is a powerful reminder that music heals

5 days ago

A Harry Potter super-fan uses every woodwind instrument at his disposal in a John Williams anthem for the ages

A Harry Potter super-fan uses every woodwind instrument at his disposal in a John Williams anthem for the ages

5 days ago

Williams

Cat falls asleep inside piano as owner plays lullaby

Cat falls asleep inside piano to soothing lullaby, makes our hearts melt

5 days ago

Discover Music

ORA SIngers at the Tate Modern

40 socially-distanced singers performing ‘Spem in alium’ at the Tate Modern is profoundly uplifting

6 days ago

Amira Willighagen

The time 9-year-old Amira Willighagen sang an unbelievable Nessun dorma to win Holland’s Got Talent

7 days ago

Puccini

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Nicoletta Mantovani and Alberto Tinarelli married in Bologna

Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, marries again in beautiful Bologna wedding

Luciano Pavarotti

These pictures of Pavarotti with watermelons are a vibe

Turns out, Pavarotti sang with watermelons way before Harry Styles did. Just saying.

Luciano Pavarotti

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang: net worth, injury, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang