What are the lyrics to Italy’s national anthem, and what do they mean?

‘Il Canto degli Italiani’, better known as ‘Fratelli d'Italia’, is Italy's national anthem. Picture: Getty Images

By Sofia Rizzi

Inspired by brotherhood and a whole lot of patriotism, ‘Fratelli d'Italia’ and its fanfare cheer is instantly recognisable as Italy’s boisterous national anthem.

Italy’s national anthem goes by many names – ‘Il Canto degli Italiani’, ‘Inno di Mameli’, or ‘Fratelli d'Italia’ from the song’s opening line.

The lyrics were written in 1847 by 20-year-old student Goffredo Mameli. Two months later they were set to music by Michele Novaro.

The song became popular during the time of the Risorgimento in Italy, but after Italy’s Unification in 1861, the national anthem was changed to ‘Marcia Reale’ (Royal March).

Read more: The best national anthems ever written

After the Second World War Italy became a republic, and ‘Il Canto degli Italiani’ once again became Italy’s adopted national anthem.

Technically, it was only officially made the national anthem of Italy in December 2017, 170 years after its composition.

The Italian National Anthem is sung at their sporting events. Picture: Getty Images

What are the lyrics to Il Canto degli Italiani?

1. Fratelli d'Italia,

L'Italia s'è desta;

Dell'elmo di Scipio

S'è cinta la testa.

Dov'è la Vittoria?

Le porga la chioma;

Ché schiava di Roma

Iddio la creò.

Chorus:

Stringiamci a coorte!

Siam pronti alla morte.

Siam pronti alla morte,

L'Italia chiamò.

Stringiamci a coorte!

Siam pronti alla morte.

Siam pronti alla morte,

L'Italia chiamò. Sì!

2. Noi fummo da secoli

Calpesti, derisi,

Perché non siam popolo,

Perché siam divisi.

Raccolgaci un'unica

Bandiera, una speme;

Di fonderci insieme

Già l'ora suonò.

3. Uniamoci, amiamoci;

L'unione e l'amore

Rivelano ai popoli

Le vie del Signore.

Giuriamo far libero

Il suolo natio:

Uniti, per Dio,

Chi vincer ci può?

4. Dall'Alpi a Sicilia,

Dovunque è Legnano;

Ogn'uom di Ferruccio

Ha il core e la mano;

I bimbi d'Italia

Si chiaman Balilla;

Il suon d'ogni squilla

I Vespri suonò.

5. Son giunchi che piegano

Le spade vendute;

Già l'Aquila d'Austria

Le penne ha perdute.

Il sangue d'Italia

E il sangue Polacco

Bevé, col Cosacco,

Ma il cor le bruciò.

English translation

1. Brothers of Italy,

Italy has awakened;

Scipio's helmet

she has put on her head.

Where is the Victory?

Offer her the hair;

because slave of Rome

God created her.



Chorus:

Let us unite!

We are ready to die;

Italy called.

2. We have been for centuries

stamped on, and laughed at,

because we are not one people,

because we are divided.

Let's unite under

one flag, one dream;

To melt together

Already the time has come.

3. Let's unite, let's love;

The union and the love

Reveal to the people

God's ways.

We swear to liberate

the native soil:

United, for God,

Who can beat us?

4. From the Alps to Sicily,

Everywhere is Legnano;

Every man of Ferruccio

has the heart and the hand;

the children of Italy

are called Balilla;

The sound of every church bell

calling for evening prayers.

5. They are branches that bend

the sold swords;

Already the eagle of Austria

has lost its feathers.

the blood of Italy

and the Polish blood

Drank with Cossacks

But its heart was burnt.