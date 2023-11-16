Andrea Bocelli headlines BST Hyde Park 2024 – tickets on sale now!

16 November 2023, 08:00

Andrea Bocelli will become the first classical artist to headline BST Hyde Park in July 2024.
Andrea Bocelli will become the first classical artist to headline BST Hyde Park in July 2024. Picture: BST Hyde Park
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will become the first classical artist to headline the London summer festival, celebrating 30 years of his singing career.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Star Italian singer Andrea Bocelli is the first headline act announced to perform at American Express presents BST Hyde Park in 2024.

In a special celebratory performance marking 30 years of his incredible international singing career, Bocelli will take to the stage in London’s beautiful royal park on Friday 5 July to become the first classical artist to headline in BST Hyde Park’s history, in a 2024 UK exclusive.

“A career spanning 30 years, 30 years – a lifetime! – spent on stages around the world, striving to brush with beauty and offer my voice to those who wish to hear it, as part of the soundtrack of their lives,” Bocelli said.

“I am delighted to see how today this anniversary has become a celebration for many: a collective way to celebrate three decades of music and excitement, of memories and feelings, that can bloom to life to the notes of a score each time.

Andrea Bocelli will headline BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024.
Andrea Bocelli will headline BST Hyde Park in London in July 2024. Picture: Getty

“Hyde Park is the perfect place for coming together to celebrate my 30th anniversary and reimagine it as a springboard propelling us into the future, imbued with positivity and the power of good.”

Andrea Bocelli is arguably the most successful classical artist in recent history. He has performed for Popes, Presidents, Prime Ministers and royalty, sung in many of the greatest concert halls and opera houses, sold 90 million records, and even lent his voice to a John Lewis Christmas ad.

'Snapper' stars in the John Lewis 2023 Christmas Advert

With a Golden Globe, seven Classical BRITS and seven World Music Awards under his belt, plus a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Bocelli has also performed at some of the most significant events in recent years, including The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at Buckingham Palace, and at Olympic Games ceremonies.

This special UK exclusive show at BST Hyde Park comes at a milestone year for Bocelli, who celebrates 30 years of his career in 2024. Drawing millions in with his popular crossover appeal, Bocelli has collaborated with iconic opera singers such as Pavarotti and Sir Bryn Terfel, as well as a host of A-list pop stars from Ed Sheeran and Ariana Grande to Céline Dion and Tony Bennett.

Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at festival promoter AEG Presents, says: “We have wanted to host Andrea Bocelli in Hyde Park for many years and so it’s a great honour for us that we are able to share this special moment with him and his loyal fans.

“There can be no bigger occasion for all music than experiencing the world’s greatest tenor in London’s Hyde Park.”

Tickets to American Express presents BST Hyde Park are on sale now – buy at BST-HydePark.com

Latest on Classic FM

'Frère Jacques' is a popular French nursery rhyme

What are the lyrics to French nursery rhyme ‘Frère Jacques’, and who was he?

Discover Music

Karl Jenkins and World Orchestra for Peace

Sir Karl Jenkins conducts World Orchestra for Peace in epic world premiere with hundreds of musicians

Jenkins

What are the lyrics to Brahms’ ‘Cradle Song’, the most famous lullaby ever written?

What are the lyrics to Brahms’ famous ‘Lullaby’, and what’s the story behind it?

Brahms

Timothée Chalamet sings ‘Pure Imagination’ in new Wonka clip.

Timothée Chalamet sings enchanting ‘Pure Imagination’ in new sneak-peek at Wonka movie

Discover Music

Leonard Bernstein with his daughter Jamie

Leonard Bernstein’s daughter Jamie: ‘I wish my father was around to see Maestro!’

Bernstein, L

Leonard Bernstein conducted a monumental Beethoven symphony to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall.

When Leonard Bernstein conducted an ‘Ode to Freedom’ after the fall of the Berlin Wall

Bernstein, L

Piracicaba Symphony Orchestra play in the dark

This orchestra carried on playing perfectly in pitch black, after all stage lights were cut in a storm

Videos

The young heir to the throne was a keen cellist, taking this love of music into his Royal duties

What are King Charles III’s favourite pieces of music?

Discover Music

Maria Callas Paris footage restored and colourised for first time

Historic footage of Maria Callas’ 1958 Paris gala is restored and colourised for first time

Maria Callas

Ellinor D’Melon plays with two members of the 12 Ensemble at LSO St Luke’s

Young classical talent showcased in Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber on Sky Arts

More Classic FM Events

Classic FM Live

Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber

Classic FM’s Music Teacher of the Year Awards