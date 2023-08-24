What is the new documentary about Andrea Bocelli and when will it be released?

24 August 2023, 16:39 | Updated: 24 August 2023, 17:37

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Time To Say Goodbye’ (live at The Global Awards 2018)

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

‘Because I Believe’ is a new documentary about Andrea Bocelli, delving into the extraordinary life and success of the Italian tenor.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, one of the best-selling classical artists of all time, will be the subject of a new documentary about his life and success, coming in 2024.

Since being spotted aged 34 by Luciano Pavarotti, the star tenor has gone on to sell over 75 million records worldwide, racking up over five billion streams of his music. Pavarotti himself once declared that “there is no finer voice than Bocelli”.

Directed by Cosima Spender, the documentary Because I Believe was announced on Thursday 24 August 2023 by EntertainmentOne.

It will take viewers behind the scenes on the 64-year-old’s life and career, featuring footage of him with his family and close friends away from the spotlight.

Bocelli and his wife Veronica Bocelli are executive producers of the documentary. Their upcoming show follows another documentary released earlier this year, The Journey: A Music Special from Andrea Bocelli. Released in April, The Journey followed the couple through Italy’s terrain, as they completed parts of a historical pilgrimage on horseback.

“It’s always a privilege to be invited into someone else’s world,” Spender said in a press release. “When that person is Andrea Bocelli, it’s an opportunity to delve into a landscape of sounds, memories, and opera that are entirely unique to him.”

Read more: Andrea Bocelli’s greatest songs of all time

Andrea Bocelli and Veronica Berti Bocelli arrive in New York City on horseback for ‘The Journey: A Music Special’
Andrea Bocelli and Veronica Berti Bocelli arrive in New York City on horseback for ‘The Journey: A Music Special’. Picture: Getty

“Andrea and I instantly recognised each other thanks to the simple fact: we were born and grew up in the same rural Tuscan region,” Spender added. “This meant an immediate understanding of a sense of humour, attitude to life, and a shared attachment to the land we come from.”

Producer Jan Younghusband said: “This film is a truly unique insight into the life and times of the world’s most loved tenor.

“It is an honour to work with Andrea and his family, friends, and colleagues and to support this unique collaboration with filmmaker Cosima Spender, as the Maestro shares his wisdom as never before about the road to his success.”

Read more: Is Andrea Bocelli blind? The story behind the famed tenor’s sight loss

When is the Andrea Bocelli documentary being released?

Because I Believe is currently being filmed in Italy and the US, and will be released next year in 2024, coinciding with Bocelli’s 30th anniversary in the music industry.

