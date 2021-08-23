Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Ich Liebe Dich’ father-daughter duet is too much for our hearts

23 August 2021, 13:47

Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Ich Liebe Dich’ father-daughter duet is too much for our hearts. Picture: Instagram / @andreabocelliofficial

By Sian Moore

Andrea Bocelli sang beside daughter Virginia as she played the Beethoven love song on the piano, for their first ever duet.

It was a special moment for Andrea Bocelli when he joined his youngest child for a heartwarming father-daughter duet.

After spending many days together in their home last year, Bocelli and then eight-year-old Virginia had been practising Beethoven’s ‘Ich liebe dich’ (‘Tender Love’), and the young pianist was ready to play it in its entirety.

As Bocelli sang the opening line to Karl Friedrich Wilhelm Herrosee’s poem, his daughter seamlessly began to play Beethoven’s love song on the piano beside him.

The result is a tender, heartwarming collaboration between a world-famous tenor and his child...

Read more: Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Silent Night’ in an empty cave, in haunting duet with his own echo

The clip was first shared by the Italian singer on 3 May, 2020.

“Little Virginia has been working hard over the past few weeks to honour her obligations,” he captioned the video.

“We now present our first duet, a jewel created long ago but which remains wonderfully current, a lied which speaks of love with an infinite tenderness.”

Read more: Watch star tenor Andrea Bocelli perform emotional ‘Nessun dorma’ at UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony

Bocelli goes on to reveal that, after hours of practice together at the piano, the piece had become the pair’s song.

He added: “Thanks to the great Beethoven who, with his setting of an amateur’s poem (Karl Friedrich Herrosee), built a mountain out two blades of grass.”

The tenor is no stranger to performing alongside his children.

Read more: When Andrea Bocelli sang a tender ‘Time to Say Goodnight’ to Elmo on Sesame Street

Bocelli’s son, Matteo, appeared on his father’s single ‘Fall On Me’ on his album Sì, where they sang in English and Italian as a heartfelt tribute to each other.

The talented singer also joined his dad on the album track ‘Ven a Mi’.

Andrea’s ‘Ich Liebe Dich’ duet with his only daughter was a first for the pair, but hopefully, it was the first of many.

