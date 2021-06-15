Shy 15-year-old pianist surprises an entire airport with virtuosic Beethoven

15 June 2021, 17:18 | Updated: 15 June 2021, 17:43

Pianist Christian Blandford
Pianist Christian Blandford. Picture: YouTube

By Kyle Macdonald

The moment a delightfully modest teenage prodigy showed his talent to an airport, and the world.

Watch a young pianist stun travelers at Geneva Airport with one of the most thrilling moments of classical music.

The video begins in an airport lounge where the modest and unassuming musician has seen a public piano nearby. As his dad talks to him, the young pianist nervously fidgets with a water bottle.

Read more: 10 works of Beethoven that actually changed the world

“Believe me,” encourages his dad. “Everyone wants to hear you play piano... it’s free entertainment. Trust me.”

And so the teenage pianist timidly steps towards the instrument. With a squeak of the piano stool, he sits down, calms those nerves, and begins to play. Then the music takes over. Enjoy the wonderful moment below.

That day, the onlookers in the airport lounge were treated to one of the most virtuosic pieces in the classical repertoire. The finale to Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 14 (‘Moonlight’) features rapidly ascending arpeggios, quick fortissimo chords and breathless figurations, before moments of Beethoven’s customary melancholic lyricism.

Listen: Calm Piano playlist on Global Player, the official Classic FM app

And our reluctant pianist plays with precision, deep musicality and passion which flows from his fingertips. You can see the response of the waiters and onlookers, who were treated to this very special impromptu performance.

Very understandably, the footage has captured the imagination of the Internet. Millions of views. Dad was right.

Our pianist is Christian Blandford and as a child, he had been through cancer twice. He now has a fund in his name to improve the comfort of children and their families, particularly those affected by cancer, during prolonged stays in NHS hospitals. Find out more and support the fund here.

You can also follow his musical (and gaming) travels on his YouTube and Instagram pages.

What a pianist, and what an awesome young man. Christian, thank you for playing. You have our hearty bravos.

Beethoven News

See more Beethoven News

Bad Beethoven t-shirt reviews

Musicians are leaving savage reviews of this incorrect Beethoven Fifth t-shirt

Discover Music

Beethoven in 250 words.

Beethoven at 250: famous figures share what his music means to them, in 250 words
Slate article tells classical fans to ‘stop calling Beethoven by his last name’

‘Fullnaming’ Mozart and Beethoven to fight sexism and racism? Twitter squabbles over Slate article

Beethoven Music

See more Beethoven Music

Beethoven art

10 works of Beethoven that actually changed the world

Beethoven Moonlight Sonata

Beethoven’s ‘Moonlight’ Sonata: discover the 1801 piano masterpiece
Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 in D minor ('Choral')

The remarkable story of Beethoven’s ‘Choral’ Symphony No. 9 and the ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven Pictures

See more Beethoven Pictures

San Quentin Prison interior

10 of the greatest composers who broke the law

Beethoven composer letters

Letters of the great composers: 14 moving, funny and inspiring quotations from the documents they left behind

Discover Music

Anna-Maria Mozart mother

Famous composers' mothers

Discover Music

Beethoven Album Reviews

See more Beethoven Album Reviews

new releases 30th july

New releases: Irnberger and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra play Beethoven and Rachmaninov with Martin Jones
new releases 1st may

New releases: Beethoven with the Royal Northern Sinfonia & Lars Vogt and 'Strauss in St Petersburg'
new releases 10th april

New releases: Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra plays Brahms and Beethoven with the London Philharmonic Orchestra

Beethoven Guides

See more Beethoven Guides

Ludwig van Beethoven and Nannette Streicher

Meet Nannette Streicher, ‘the woman who built Beethoven’s pianos’
Ludwig van Beethoven

So if Beethoven was completely deaf, how did he compose?

A step-by-step guide to Beethoven’s nine symphonie

A step-by-step guide to Beethoven’s nine symphonies