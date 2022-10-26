Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Feliz Navidad’ with son and daughter in heart-warming Christmas trio

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Feliz Navidad’ with son and daughter in heart-warming Christmas trio. Picture: Decca/Universal

By Classic FM

A beloved festive melody from the Bocellis, to ring in the holiday season for 2022…

Andrea Bocelli has joined together with his son, Matteo and daughter, Virginia to record a special family Christmas album.

A Family Christmas is a collection of traditional carols arranged for three voices, and new original songs including ‘The Greatest Gift’, which has had two million views on YouTube since its premiere on 11 October (watch below).

“We are offering our small, intimate, and heartfelt gift to anyone who wishes to enjoy the soundtrack of Christmas in the Bocelli home,” the family trio say of the album.

Read more: Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

The latest single ‘Feliz Navidad’, a trio arrangement of the classic Christmas song, comes with a new music video set in a homely winter wonderland.

Sleeping on the sofa, 10-year-old Virginia is woken up by her father Andrea who, while strumming an acoustic guitar, encourages her to “cantare forte… senza paura” (“sing loudly… without fear”). The young singer embraces the family dog and playfully ‘boops’ her father and brother on the nose, as she twirls around the adorned living room.

“I think there is nothing more beautiful than making music with your kids,” the senior Bocelli says of recording the album.

Read more: Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing ‘Cheek to Cheek’ in tender duet

“I consider it a privilege,” Matteo adds. “Singing these songs together, feeling the holiday warmth with my family is something really special. That’s what Christmas is about – making memories together to cherish forever. It’s really exciting to think that people will have a copy of our album sitting wrapped under the tree.”

A Family Christmas was released in full on 21 October on Decca/Capitol Records, in a celebration of the family’s generations of musical talent.

The festive album follows the huge success of Andrea Bocelli’s Believe in Christmas concert, streamed around the world over lockdown in 2020. It featured a beautiful duet staged in an empty Teatro Regio di Parma, starring eight-year-old Virginia on vocals and harmony, and her father on guitar and vocals.

Listen to Classic FM Christmas on Global Player – our non-stop stream of festive classical music.