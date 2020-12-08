A newspaper editor tore apart While Shepherds Watched, and wrote a ‘corrected’ version

8 December 2020, 17:13

Sub edited carol

By Lizzie Davis

Sub-editors are the pedants of the newspaper world – it’s their job to correct grammar, check facts and flag up legal issues. But it seems like this famous carol never reached their desk. That has now been corrected.

‘While Shepherd Watched Their Flocks’ may be one of the most famous Christmas carols ever written but it seems that, due to some oversight, no one put the text of the carol in front of a sub-editor before it became a festive favourite.

But newspaper editors aren’t the sort of people to let a little thing like hundreds of years of tradition put them off.

One enterprising sub has marked their edits – and come up with a new version. It turns out there were all KINDS of issues with the original:

 

 

We’re not sure it’ll catch on…

And here’s a beautiful Christmas carol, untouched by a sub-editor, performed by the wonderful Genesis Sixteen.

We’ve opened the Nation’s Favourite Carol for 2020! Tell us your favourite Christmas carol for your chance to win a Fortnum & Mason Hamper.

More From ClassicFM

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing sheet music

What are the lyrics to ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’ – and what’s the story behind the carol?

Discover Music

Choristers from Bath Abbey Choir perform during The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Train visit

Choristers from Bath Abbey Choir perform during The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Train visit
If you don’t get 8/11 Christmas carol lyrics right, Herod will be raging

If you don’t get 8/11 Christmas carol lyrics right, Herod will be raging

Lifestyle

New app gives access to thousands of digital music scores

Um, this genius sheet music app will listen to your playing and turn pages for you.
The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Maggie’s Carols in the Kitchen: sing Christmas carols with Fiona Bruce, Stanley Tucci, Sue Perkins and other stars, from your home

Sing Christmas carols with Fiona Bruce, Stanley Tucci, Sue Perkins and other stars – from your own home!

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

National Virtual Medical Orchestra

How music is helping these healthcare workers get though the pandemic

1 day ago

Coronavirus

Benedetti Sessions: Violinist Nicola Benedetti’s announces first ever virtual Christmas Sessions

Benedetti Sessions: Join in with violinist Nicola Benedetti’s virtual Christmas Sessions

1 day ago

Nicola Benedetti

Eight out of 10 musicians earn less than £200 a year from streaming, poll finds

Eight out of 10 musicians earn less than £200 a year from streaming, poll finds

1 day ago

Virtuoso pianist plays note-perfect Mozart ‘Rondo alla Turca’ on a toy piano

Virtuoso pianist plays note-perfect Mozart ‘Rondo alla Turca’ on a toy piano

1 day ago

Mozart

ISM report reveals coronavirus is deeply impacting music in schools

Nearly 70 percent of primary schools have reduced music teaching because of COVID-19

1 day ago

Coronavirus

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

This mash-up of Toto ‘Africa’ and a Mahler symphony works surprisingly well

This mash-up of Toto ‘Africa’ and Mahler’s Fifth Symphony works surprisingly well

4 days ago

Mahler

Owners capture astonishing footage of Dalmatian playing piano and singing along

Owners capture astonishing footage of Dalmatian playing piano and singing along

4 days ago

Discover Music

Charlie Puth: piano major, Rachmaninov geek and jazz improvisor.

Yes, Charlie Puth has perfect pitch. He’s also a piano major, Rachmaninov stan and jazz improvisor.

5 days ago

Discover Music

Jazz icons Julian Lee and James Morrison play piano and flugelhorn

94-year-old jazz pianist plays piano for first time in years since his stroke

5 days ago

Discover Music

Handel's Messiah disaster

The time a small church performed a dramatic Handel’s ‘Messiah’, and it went badly wrong

6 days ago

Handel

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school
The Magic Flute

15 stylish classical music and composer face masks

Coronavirus