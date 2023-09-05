Wales’ national concert hall has potentially dangerous concrete in its ceiling, amid RAAC crisis

5 September 2023, 16:50

An orchestra performs at St David’s Hall, The National Concert Hall of Wales
An orchestra performs at St David’s Hall, The National Concert Hall of Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

One of Wales’ most popular concert halls could be in danger due to the presence of potentially dangerous concrete in its ceiling.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The National Concert Hall of Wales, one of the country’s most popular music venues, has made headlines in the UK after a potentially dangerous type of concrete was confirmed to be in its ceiling.

Also known as St David’s Hall in Cardiff, the Grade II-listed venue hosts major events in the Welsh classical music calendar, including the Cardiff Singer of the World competition, and The Welsh Proms.

The potentially dangerous type of concrete found in St David’s ceiling, which a 2021 condition report confirmed the presence of, is known as RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete).

Over the last week, RAAC has forced over 100 schools to close or create temporary classrooms ahead of the start of the new school year. This is due to the health and safety concerns caused by the collapse of a British primary school roof, which fell without warning.

RAAC gained popularity across Europe during the 1950s as a cheaper and lighter-weight alternative to concrete. However, this decreased its longevity, and in August 2023, the UK Government agency, the Health and Safety Executive announced: “Raac is now life-expired. It is liable to collapse with little or no notice.”

Read more: Scientists created the quietest place on earth, a concrete chamber where you can hear your blood move

JS BACH - 'GIGUE' FUGUE G MAJOR BWV 577 - ST DAVID'S HALL, CARDIFF

Construction for St David’s Hall began in 1977, and the 2,000-seater hall opened in 1982 – meaning the RAAC planks found in the ceiling of the concert venue have been there for over 40 years.

Concerns regarding the presence of RAAC, which has a reported life expectancy of 30 years, were brought up in a meeting by the Cardiff Council Economy & Culture Scrutiny Committee in December 2022. These findings were noted as escalating the need for remedial works in the venue.

A Cardiff Council spokesperson told Wales Online: “St David’s Hall has been subject to thorough and regular inspections by specialists for over 18 months, and during that time the local authority has received reports that there has been no deterioration in the condition of RAAC present at the venue, and it remains safe to operate as normal.

“Cardiff Council has implemented a building management and health and safety strategy, based on professional advice and government bulletins, to ensure the venue remains safe in the short term.”

The concert hall is due to be taken over by the nationwide music venue operator, Academy Music Group (AMG), and as part of this takeover, the group will be legally required to rectify ‘defects’ with the building, estimating a total of £38 million in costs.

The National Theatre in London has also found RAAC within its venue.
The National Theatre in London has also found RAAC within its venue. Picture: Getty

The National Theatre has also found RAAC in a number of its backstage areas.

A statement released from London’s theatre on the Southbank said: “The National Theatre is a grade II listed building made predominantly from traditional reinforced and post-tensioned concrete; there are a small number of select backstage areas where Raac is present.

“Our structural engineers are in the process of surveying these areas, initial indications are that they are safe and do not currently require remedial works.

“We have always and will continue to take the safety of our staff and audiences very seriously.”

Latest on Classic FM

sopranos

20 of the greatest sopranos and mezzos of all time

Discover Music

Bradley Cooper stars in and directs the upcoming Netflix film, ‘Maestro’; a biopic of Leonard Bernstein’s life

Maestro movie: plot, cast, release date and how to watch Bradley Cooper’s Bernstein biopic

Bernstein, L

Bradley Cooper is Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’ sparks 7-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival premiere

Bernstein, L

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Yunchan Lim plays Rachmaninov in the competition final

19-year-old piano sensation Yunchan Lim, and the Rachmaninov performance that changed everything

Discover Music

John Eliot Gardiner conducts a rehearsal session at Sadler's Wells Theatre, London in 2017

John Eliot Gardiner withdraws from 2023 concerts after punching singer, to focus on “mental health”
Team Wales sing the national anthem during the Rugby World Cup 2021

What is a national anthem and why do we sing them at sporting events?

Discover Music

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing at Classic FM Live in 2022, featuring soloist Alison Balsom

84% of the general population want to experience an orchestral concert, new study reveals

Howard Shore’s score to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ has been voted as the nations’s favourite film music in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023.

Howard Shore’s fantastical music to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ voted No.1 in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Ed Sheeran reveals Elgar’s ‘Enigma Variations’ as inspiration behind new album

Ed Sheeran reveals Elgar’s ‘Enigma Variations’ as inspiration behind new album

Elgar

Leading conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Conductor John Eliot Gardiner ‘deeply regrets’ punching bass soloist in opera festival altercation

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli performs inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert

What is the new documentary about Andrea Bocelli and when will it be released?

Andrea Bocelli

GCSE music entries have dropped by 12.5% since last year alone causing 'concern' amount industry bodies

GCSE Music exam entries drop by 12.5 percent since 2022, in decade-long decline

Sir John Eliot Gardiner conducts in Italy

Conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner quits festival early following accusations he hit singer backstage

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Bradley Cooper (left) has been accused of ‘Jew Face’ in his portrayal of conductor Leonard Bernstein (right) for using a prosthetic nose to play the character

Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose to play Leonard Bernstein deemed ‘not’ antisemitic by Jewish rights group

Bernstein, L

The ISM has reported that almost half of musicians have lost out on work in Europe following Brexit restrictions.

Nearly half of UK musicians have lost work in Europe following Brexit, stark report reveals
Lili Boulanger was one of the most talented composers of the 20th century, until her untimely death at the age of 24.

Who was Lili Boulanger? Meet the inspiring composer who died tragically young

Discover Music

‘Lord of the Rings’ at the Royal Albert Hall

Orchestra’s symphonic ‘Lord of the Rings’ turns Royal Albert Hall into epic Middle Earth

Acclaimed violinist Itzhak Perlman, and legendary conductor Gustavo Dudamel swapped their instrument and baton in rare rehearsal insight

When Gustavo Dudamel played violin and Itzhak Perlman conducted in a reverse duet for the ages

Gustavo Dudamel

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Organist plays epic ‘Davy Jones’ from Pirates of the Caribbean in bone-chilling cathedral acoustic

Organist plays epic ‘Davy Jones’ from Pirates of the Caribbean in bone-chilling cathedral acoustic

29 days ago

Zimmer

Cat disrupts a live orchestra performance in Istanbul

Naughty cat disrupts live orchestra concert and steals the show

1 month ago

Videos

Woman plays violin during brain surgery to save her musical skills

Woman who played violin through brain surgery gives touching tribute to her neurosurgeon

1 month ago

Discover Music

oxford mosh pit festival orchestra symphony

Hilarity as festival crowd erupts into a mosh pit for symphony orchestra’s Rossini overture

1 month ago

Videos

The conductor of the Puccini Festival’s opening night performance appeared on the podium blindfolded.

Italian maestro fired for conducting blindfolded, in protest against opera’s ‘political’ staging

1 month ago

Puccini

Remembering Tony Bennett’s eternal ‘New York, New York’ duet with Andrea Bocelli in Central Park

Remembering the cool genius of Tony Bennett with this eternal ‘New York, New York’ Andrea Bocelli duet

1 month ago

Andrea Bocelli