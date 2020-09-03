A watermelon piano exists, and I can’t decide if I want to play or eat it

3 September 2020, 11:38 | Updated: 3 September 2020, 11:44

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Watermelon synth piano. For musicians who want to practise, but still need their five-a-day.

This guy plays a mean melon – and it looks too delicious for words.

Mezerg, a French one-man band who also has a talent for playing weird-instrument-number-two, the theremin, plays his new synth creation by a poolside, making himself the envy of quarantiners everywhere.

I’m mostly enjoying imagining the conversations this guy must have on a regular basis:

‘Hey man, what instrument do you play?’ ‘… it’s complicated.’

Read more: This piano is made of sausages, and it actually works >

Some nay-sayers on social media have been questioning whether the melon slices are truly creating the music we hear in Mezerg’s video.

Well, watermelons consist of 92 percent water, so let’s just say we’re 92 percent convinced that this is authentic.

Mezerg, keep doing you. In these strange, divided times, we need more melon-players in this world. Thank you for the music, innovation – and the fruit.

