Violin decomposes as it is ‘eaten’ by a mushroom in a one-year timelapse

28 January 2022, 12:43

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

A one-year timelapse of a decomposing violin accompanies German composer, Sven Helbig’s, latest work.

The Reishi mushroom is a reddish brown varnished kidney-shaped cap fungus. Nicknamed the ‘mushroom of immortality’ in English, the mushroom has long been thought to be a talisman of luck, healing, and wellness in Chinese culture.

This fungus is usually found growing on hardwood trees – in particular, oaks – in warm climates, such as Asia, the South Pacific, Southern Europe and the Southeastern United States.

But one type of wood you probably wouldn’t expect to find the fungus on, is the wood of a violin.

In the music video for composer Sven Helbig’s latest track, Metamorphosis (meaning a great change in appearance or character), a violin is seen slowly being ‘eaten’ by a Reishi mushroom over the course of a year.

Recorded via timelapse, the result is the eerie decomposition of an instrument like we’ve never seen before (watch above).

Read more: Funky fungi? Meet the musicians making melodies out of mushrooms

The violin is slowly devoured by the fungus...
The violin is slowly devoured by the fungus... Picture: Sven Helbig – YouTube

In the music video teaser trailer, Helbig asks the audience, “Can you drink a violin?”.

For those stumped by his questioning, Reishi mushroom is often made into a tea. According to the tea company Twinings’ website, Reishi has long been used to manage allergies, autoimmune diseases, sleep patterns, and asthma, due to its immune system-boosting qualities.

The mushroom growing on the Metamorphosis violin is eventually harvested after a year of growth and made into tea. The last imagery we see in the music video is that of a cup of tea being poured.

Seeing the violin used as a type of soil in this scenario perhaps creates more questions than it answers for the viewer. Does the instrument have more value as a part of today’s classical music world, or as food for this ‘mushroom of immortality’?

Read more: ‘World’s first’ vegan violin replaces animal hide glue with wild berries

Helbig is a double ECHO Classical Music Award winner and the co-founder of the Dresdner Sinfoniker, one of the leading symphony orchestras specialising in contemporary music. Other musicians involved in the video include the Mondëna Quartet, hornists Anne Grethen, Jörg Brückner and Robinson Wappler, and tuba player Tom Götze.

Helbig performs with the London Contemporary Orchestra on 27 April at the Purcell Room, Southbank Centre in London.

More From ClassicFM

Ludovico Einaudi

Ludovico Einaudi makes history with UK’s fastest-streaming classical album

Einaudi

Top 10 works by Brahms

Best Brahms works: top 10 pieces by the Romantic composer

Brahms

King's Singers play St Martin in the Fields church

The King’s Singers perform ‘Greensleeves’ with sublime harmonies in a London church

The King's Singers

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart - but yassified

14 ‘yassified’ great classical composers – for your viewing pleasure

Discover Music

The Mariinsky Theatre Orchestra performed in Moscow last weekend

Russia’s Mariinsky Orchestra allegedly went on tour while infected with Covid-19

Coronavirus

Left: the Kanneh-Masons; Right: Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason

Who are the Kanneh-Masons? All you need to know about the exceptional musical family

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Latest news

See more Latest news

Gina Alice Redlinger

Who is Gina Alice Redlinger? Meet the classical pianist who's married to Lang Lang

2 days ago

The People’s Orchestra has suffered a ‘devastating blow’

Charity orchestra loses £60k in ‘devastating blow’ as van of musical instruments is stolen

2 days ago

Musicians play the EyeHarp

The game-changing instruments disabled musicians can play using just their eyes

3 days ago

The Band of the Welsh Guards paid tribute to the late Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf given regal rock tribute by military band at Buckingham Palace

3 days ago

Tchaikovsky’s letters give us an insight into his personal life

Tchaikovsky, composer of the world’s most uplifting ballets, had crippling self-esteem issues

4 days ago

Tchaikovsky

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf’s isolated vocals on ‘Two Out Of Three’ show the powerful virtuoso he was

7 days ago

Discover Music

Hans Nickel and the WDR Symphony Orchestra

Jaw-droppingly nimble soloist plays virtuosic violin Czardas... on the tuba?

14 days ago

Doreen Ketchens is a legendary clarinet player

Jazz virtuoso plays mind-blowing clarinet solo while casually playing in street band

21 days ago

Discover Music

Making music with mushrooms

Funky fungi? Meet the musicians making melodies out of mushrooms

23 days ago

Discover Music

Kings Return quartet singing

Vocal quartet sings Gregorian chant in a stairwell with shiver-inducing acoustics

1 month ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music