Mother asks TikTok to play her 10-year-old daughter’s melody, and a whole string orchestra responded

22 February 2023, 16:29

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Sometimes, TikTok is asked a question, and the platform truly delivers. Magically, this was one of those occasions...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Earlier this week, a mother – known as @Meems1980 on TikTok – posted a video asking users to help her with a task.

Pointing to four lines of a handwritten melody, Meems said, “So my 10-year-old daughter wrote this. Could somebody play this? I need to know, I need to know if it’s any good or makes any sense.”

This was the first time her daughter, a violinist, had tried writing music. And it was clear that Meems was curious as to what her child’s composition sounded like.

After she posted the video, Meems and her daughter received an influx of responses from a variety of instruments and musicians from around the world. Responses ranged from solo clarinets, to pianists creating broken chord-like accompaniments, and vocalists adding lyrics to the 10-year-old’s melody.

But perhaps the highlight came when an entire string orchestra responded to Meems’ callout with a multi-part arrangement of her daughter’s composition. List to the epic orchestral miniature below...

Read more: TikTok star explains why orchestral music is more popular on social media than in schools

The video was posted by @poshprofessor, also known as Dr. Christopher T. F. Hanson, a conductor, violinist, composer, educator, philosopher, and musicologist. He is currently an assistant professor of music at Seattle Pacific University.

Dr Hanson was attending the National Association for Music Education’s (NAfME) Northwest Division Conference last week where he conducted a room full of string educators in a performance of their arrangement of Meems’ daughter’s composition.

In the TikTok description, he explained to Meems: “We decided to orchestrate your daughter’s beautiful melody and read it at the NAfME (National Association for Music Education) Northwest Division Conference in Bellevue, WA.

“Thank you for sharing her music with us! We hope you like our arrangement and performance.”

The mum and daughter’s reaction to the work is as emotional as you’d expect.

In a previous post, the 10-year-old composer had said that in her head, she had heard this piece of music being played on a violin, but hearing it played by a full-blown string ensemble must’ve really been something else.

After hearing the composition, Meems’ daughter named the work For Greatness We Bring, and her mum turned the piece into an official ‘sound’ on TikTok for other creators to use.

Overwhelmed with the response, Meems took to TikTok with a compilation (watch below) thanking every musician who helped bring her daughter’s composition to life.

Read more: Classical pianist gives curious toddler an impromptu piano lesson on train station concourse

“When I posted the video,” @meems1980 wrote, “I never imagined this response. [A response made by] artists from everywhere...[with] every instrument... every interpretation.

“This is what music does. It connects us. When everything online seems dark, we can create the light.

“Thank you for creating with us.”

Latest on Classic FM

13-year-old blind pianist stuns Lang Lang with a brilliant performance of Chopin’s Nocturne in B flat minor.

Blind 13-year-old pianist’s stunning Chopin nocturne performance leaves Lang Lang speechless

Chopin

Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective at Wigmore Hall

Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences

Listening to music can make us feel happier, says new study

Music takes 13 minutes to ‘release sadness’ and 9 to make you happy, according to new study
Left: the Kanneh-Masons; Right: Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason

Who are the Kanneh-Masons? All you need to know about the exceptional musical family

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Classic FM welcomes the entire Kanneh-Mason family to host their first ever radio series

Classic FM welcomes the entire Kanneh-Mason family to host their first ever radio series

Cellist and actress, Sophie Kauer (left) and Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár (right)

‘Cate Blanchett produces a sound some conductors don’t come close to’ – Tár cellist Sophie Kauer

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Music at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to write new work for King Charles III, as coronation music announced

Lloyd Webber

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

Vineta Sareika-Völkner is the Berlin Phil’s first ever female concertmaster

Berlin Phil announces first ever female concertmaster in 141-year history, Vineta Sareika-Völkner

Berlin Phil

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

German ballet director Marco Goecke suspended for smearing dog excrement in critic’s face

Ballet director sacked by Hanover opera house after smearing critic with dog excrement

Barbershop quartet of elderly men sing in harmony to entertain passengers on delayed flight

Seasoned barbershop quartet wow passengers with close harmony on delayed flight

Judges Mika and Lang Lang will join host Claudia Winkleman for new TV talent show The Piano

The Piano on Channel 4: what is the talent contest, who are the judges and when is it on?

New TV piano talent show judged by Lang Lang to be hosted by Claudia Winkleman

What is The Piano, the TV talent show judged by Lang Lang at train stations, and when is it on?

Lang Lang

The King’s Singers say their concert at a Florida college was cancelled over concerns about their ‘lifestyle’.

The King’s Singers say Florida concert was abruptly cancelled over ‘concerns about sexuality’

The King's Singers

10 Valentine’s Day gift suggestions for your classical music loving better half

10 best Valentine’s Day gifts for the classical music lover in your life

Discover Music

Conservatorio Milano

Allegations hit Italy’s top conservatoire as professors accused of taking bribes from prospective students
Airbnb is offering a night for two in a box at the Palais Garnier

You can now Airbnb a night in a gilded opera box at Palais Garnier in Paris

Toddler meets the Australian Chamber Orchestra, and the Bruch Violin Concerto

Adorable toddler has the most beautiful reaction to Bruch’s violin concerto

Braimah Kanneh-Mason performs the theme from Schindler’s List at the Royal Albert Hall

Braimah Kanneh-Mason performs deeply moving ‘Schindler’s List’ theme 30 years on from the film’s release

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Four musicians on a street piano

Four virtuoso pianists astonish passersby with epic boogie-woogie improvisation

20 days ago

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan at airport piano

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan in spontaneous airport piano duet

21 days ago

Einaudi

William is a 10-year-old senior chorister at Ripon Cathedral

Choirboy William, 10, says singing in a cathedral choir helps manage his arthritis pain

22 days ago

Discover Music

9-year-old girl plays 'Titanic' theme in South Africa shopping mall

9-year-old pianist scores duet deal after viral shopping centre video

22 days ago

A smaller, but still immense, 5,000 strong choir in Japan sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Listen to this 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

27 days ago

Beethoven

9-year-old violinist Sora Lavorgna plays Richter's 'Summer 1' in finals of 'Prodiges'

9-year-old violin prodigy plays Max Richter’s thrilling take on Vivaldi ‘Summer’ in talent show finale

28 days ago

Discover Music