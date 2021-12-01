Soprano sings blistering top F sharp that you will never want to unhear

1 December 2021, 17:10

High F sharp
High F sharp. Picture: YouTube

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

French-Cypriot soprano Sarah Aristidou is a virtuosic vocalist, and thrills with her delivery of this stratospheric sharp.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The range of a soprano singer, the highest voice type in classical music, usually ranges between middle C (C4) and high C (C6).

However, some artists can sing higher using what has been coined the ‘whistle register’, the highest register of the human voice.

In this video from the French-Cypriot soprano Sarah Aristidou’s YouTube channel, Aristidou holds a super-high F sharp (F♯6), at about 18 seconds in. This is an augmented fourth above what is meant to be the highest note a soprano can sing!

Listen to her powerful delivery below...

Read more: Israel’s Eurovision singer produces a super-high B6 note, the highest ever in the competition

Aristidou’s solo is taken from the world premiere of Austrian composer Thomas Larcher’s opera, Das Jagdgewehr, at the Bregenz Festival in 2018.

Das Jagdgewehr, tells the story of three women, who speak in three letters addressed to the same man, a hunter. The story is based on Japanese writer Yasushi Inoue’s best-seller, The Hunting Gun.

The three women are his wife, his lover and his lover’s daughter. As the women react to the revelation of illicit love, the hunter’s life is laid bare.

Sarah plays the character of Shoko (the lover’s daughter). Her passionate performance and dynamic delivery in this clip is intensely impressive, and we’re excited to listen to what the young soprano does next.

More From ClassicFM

Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'

The Witcher soundtrack: who does the music, and who sings ‘Toss a Coin to Your Witcher’?

Discover Music

In the Bleak Midwinter. by Rebecca Dale

Church of England joins with Classic FM to release first-ever Christmas single to top the December charts

Christmas

Tony and Maria then and now

Does everyone do their own singing in Spielberg’s West Side Story remake?

Discover Music

English National Ballet's The Nutcracker at the London Coliseum

What do the new COVID-19 restrictions mean for the arts this winter?

Coronavirus

Best Christmas carols

The 30 greatest Christmas carols of all time

Christmas

Alexander Armstrong is a Classic FM presenter and TV quiz show host

Alexander Armstrong: our guide to the presenter’s singing, TV and movies, and family

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Jesus Peralta makes the violins out of recycled materials

Violinist in Peru makes instruments from recycled rubbish for children to play

2 days ago

Discover Music

Lin-Manuel Miranda fronts a choir of Broadway stars

Lin-Manuel Miranda fronts chorus of Broadway stars inLin-Manuel Miranda fronts chorus of Broadway stars in Times Square tribute to Stephen Sondheim

2 days ago

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

2 days ago

Legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim has died, aged 91

Stephen Sondheim, beloved composer and West Side Story lyricist, dies aged 91

4 days ago

13 great gift ideas for classical music lovers this Christmas

13 great gift ideas for classical music lovers this Christmas

5 days ago

Christmas

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Pianist reimagines Beethoven's 'Für Elise' as an Einaudi miniature

If Einaudi had written ‘Für Elise’? Pianist reimagines Beethoven’s piano miniature

5 days ago

Einaudi

Tiny model train breaks a world record by playing epic classical medley on passing glasses

Tiny model train breaks a world record by playing epic classical medley on passing glasses

13 days ago

Discover Music

A TikTok opera about Tiger King. Yes, you heard that correctly.

Watch English National Opera’s ‘TikTopera’ version of Netflix’s true crime documentary, Tiger King

16 days ago

ENO

Tiny Violin steals the show on Got Talent España

A tiny, 4-inch violin leaves Spain’s Got Talent viewers spellbound

16 days ago

Discover Music

The keys on this piano have been flipped, and it sounds jarringly good

The keys on this piano have been reversed. How will it sound?

20 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy