Robot conductor gives a history-making orchestral debut in South Korea

3 July 2023, 13:50

The EveR 6 is the first robot to conduct an orchestra in South Korea
The EveR 6 is the first robot to conduct an orchestra in South Korea. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

South Korea asks ‘Can robots replace conductors?’, as a mechanical maestro makes its podium debut...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A robot has become the first of its kind to conduct an orchestra in South Korea, in a high-profile concert hall debut last week.

Standing at 1.8 metres tall, the EveR 6 robot led the National Orchestra of Korea in a sold-out performance at the National Theatre of Korea in Seoul on Friday 30 June.

The legless automaton was developed by the Korean Institute of Industrial Technology over a year ago, to test whether ‘robots could replace conductors’. Equipped with two arms housing ‘wrist’ and ‘elbow’ joints, the machine is able to delicately replicate the baton movements of the human maestro.

In a video advertisement for last Friday’s performance, a senior researcher at the Korean Institute of Industrial Technology, Dong-wook Lee, explained: “We got involved in this project to see how far robots can go in more creative fields like the arts, and what the challenges are.”

The concert, titled Disproof, was conducted by both the EverR 6 and a human conductor, Soo-yeol Choi – the artistic director of the Busan Philharmonic Orchestra. Both maestros performed separately, before coming together at the end of the concert to conduct together (watch below).

Read more: Giant humanoid robot conducts human orchestra in mildly disturbing footage

Composed especially for the event, the piece of music which saw both human and artificial conductors come together was a 12-minute work, Feel, written by Il-hoon Son.

Son’s work purposefully utilised both of the conductors’ strengths, as the score featured no musical notation.

Instead, the robot was preprogrammed to conduct through 30 cycles of beat patterns, while the human conductor led the ensemble through an improvisational score, responding in real time and communicating with the performers where the piece was going next.

In a post on Instagram ahead of the concert, Son suggested that his work opened up possibilities for the coming together of man and machine, “through creative collaboration,” he wrote, “not opposition”.

Read more: Watch the piano-playing robot developed by leading AI lab that can also read human emotions

국립국악관현악단 관현악시리즈Ⅳ '부재(不在)' | 메이킹 필름 Making Film

To get the mechanical maestro ready for its performance, the team at the Korean Institute of Industrial Technology used motion-capture technology to replicate the movements of the National Orchestra of Korea’s assistant conductor, Yeji Jeong.

All the EveR 6’s movements were preprogrammed, meaning there was no room for improvisation within the piece, which Son’s work calls on the human conductor to do. The robot also cannot hear and does not use generative artificial intelligence.

Programmers from the Korean Institute of Industrial Technology have said the next stage in the robot’s development could be the addition of data learning, so orchestras could ask the cybernetic conductor for a specific tempo or beat pattern.

However, conducting is so much more than just beating a rhythm, and Choi, who worked alongside the EverR 6 does not think a robot could replace him, or any other human on the podium.

“Let’s leave the accuracy to the robots,” Choi related in a video interview with the national theatre prior to the performance.

“But the musical and artistic aspects to a human conductor.”

Latest on Classic FM

Romeo proposes to Juliet, after stunning ballet duet on-stage at Verona Arena

Romeo proposes to Juliet, after stunning ballet duet on stage at Verona Arena

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

11-year-old Kate Middleton sings ‘My Fair Lady’ in school production

Uncovered video shows 11-year-old Kate Middleton brilliantly singing ‘My Fair Lady’ in school production
Hear the astonishing first known recording of classical music – a Handel oratorio from 135 years ago

Hear the ‘first’ recording of classical music – an astonishing 1888 performance of a Handel oratorio

Handel

Malakai Bayoh sings from the roof of St Paul’s Cathedral

Star treble Malakai Bayoh sings ‘Benedictus’ from the iconic roof of St Paul’s Cathedral

Indiana Jones soundtrack

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny soundtrack: All the songs from John Williams’ nostalgia-fuelled adventure

Williams

Harrison Ford: ‘Raiders March follows me everywhere… it was in my last colonoscopy!’

Harrison Ford: ‘Raiders March follows me everywhere… it was in my last colonoscopy!’

Williams

Smart gloves could allow stroke patients to relearn the piano

Scientists’ ‘smart gloves’ could allow stroke patients to relearn to play the piano

Adrain Sutton wrote the premiere of his violin concerto for instrumentalist Fenella Humphreys

After being diagnosed with incurable cancer, this composer decided to write the violin concerto he always wanted
Fire in the music department of Ramsey Junior High, Arkansas

Orchestra room nightmare as video shows fire breaking out in US school music department

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Europe’s first ever Classical Pride concert takes place on 7 July at the Barbican Centre featuring (L-R): Davóne Tines, Nicky Spence, Ella Taylor, and Oliver Zeffman.

‘A festival of what’s possible in the arts’ – meet the stars of Europe’s first Classical Pride concert
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber urges the government to help every child have access to a musical instrument

Andrew Lloyd Webber slams education disparity: ‘Only 12 percent of state schools have an orchestra’

Lloyd Webber

Did you have ‘a work by Ludwig van Beethoven sung by Harrison Ford’ on your bingo card for the upcoming Indiana Jones film plot?

Why Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony makes a surprise appearance in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Beethoven

Joanna Gosling joins Classic FM

Classic FM welcomes Joanna Gosling to present new Sunday afternoon programme

South Africa’s national anthem: what are the lyrics and why are there two separate songs?

South Africa’s national anthem: what are the lyrics and why are there two separate songs?

Discover Music

Michael Spyres and Danielle de Niese sing Verdi at the Royal Albert Hall

This ‘Drinking Song’ from Verdi’s La traviata is a glass of pure musical joy

Verdi

Mischievous cat steals owner’s music stand during flute practice.

Mischievous cat repeatedly steals owner’s music stand during flute practice

Discover Music

Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live: get your tickets for a Hall of Fame spectacular at the Royal Albert Hall this autumn

Events

Lang Lang

Lang Lang’s albums, age, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang

Sir Elton John speaks to Classic FM at the Royal Academy of Music

Sir Elton John: ‘I never would’ve written these songs without my classical training’

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Aretha Franklin with her good friend, Luciano Pavarotti

The time Aretha Franklin stepped in for ‘good friend’ Pavarotti, and sang Nessun Dorma

8 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Filipino soprano Lara Maigue casually sings amazing Mozart

Singer casually gives astonishing karaoke performance of Mozart’s fiendish ‘Queen of the Night’ aria

9 days ago

Mozart

Verdi from English National Opera and Paul Daniel

Operatic chorus sings Verdi’s thunderous ‘Anvil Chorus’, raising the Royal Albert Hall roof

11 days ago

Verdi

Hear the melodic singing of a supermassive black hole in the Milky Way… that woke up 200 years ago

Hear the melodic singing of a supermassive black hole in the Milky Way… that woke up 200 years ago

11 days ago

Beibei Wang plays Tan Dun

Percussionist turns water into a solo musical instrument in an extraordinary concerto

12 days ago

Charlie Puth: piano major, Rachmaninov fan and jazz improvisor.

Yes, Charlie Puth has perfect pitch. He’s also a piano major who loves Rachmaninov and jazz

12 days ago

Discover Music