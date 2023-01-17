Pianist’s page-turn nightmare as Chopin score goes flying across stage

17 January 2023, 17:50

Page turn fail
Page turn fail. Picture: YouTube / Rodney Leinberger

By Kyle Macdonald

Every classical musician’s great fear: pages of music flying around the stage during the pressure of a university recital.

Music took flight in this recital. Unfortunately, quite literally.

This footage from a conservatoire recital in autumn 2010 has become a staple of page-turn fail compilations on YouTube, with millions watching in thankfulness that they were not victims of soaring scores.

The performance at John J. Cali School of Music at Montclair State University featured a cellist with pianist and faculty member Ronald Levy on 88 keys. Together they play Frédéric Chopin’s Cello Sonata in G minor.

Read more: Piano eats accompanist’s sheet music in page turning nightmare

During the fast-paced drama of the finale, Levy is caught up in the pace of the music. Perhaps he forgot his music was held together not in a book, but by a somewhat more fragile hole-punch and ring binder. Or maybe he didn’t know his own strength while in full pianistic flow.

But while rapidly turning the page with a flourish he rips the music from the binder, sending the page flying behind him. Watch it unfold below...

Levy bravely tries to continue from memory. But alas, there’s not quite enough.

Much to the credit to all involved, the music halts, the pianist makes a nimble swirl on his stool, the errant page is gathered, placed, turned, and turned once more. Then, with a little eye contact between the duo, the Chopin sonata can resume.

“Grace under pressure,” writes the recital’s videographer and YouTube uploader Rodney Leinberger.

Page-turn fails happen, but with cool heads, and musical grace, all can be well, even in the most pressurised recitals. You might even go viral on YouTube.

Latest on Classic FM

Originally allocated nothing, the English National Opera is now due to receive over £11 million of Arts Council England funding

English National Opera to receive 91 percent of original Arts Council funding – but for only one year

ENO

Exploring some of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s all-time best pieces of music

10 of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s all-time best pieces of music

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor

Tiny model train plays huge 2,840-note classical music medley with breathtaking accuracy

Tiny model train plays huge 2,840-note classical music medley with breathtaking accuracy

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Hurdy-gurdy player cranks out a dark medieval melody

Hurdy-gurdy player cranks out a dark medieval melody to give you goosebumps

Classic FM’s Uplifting Classics with Dr Alex George launches on Sunday 15 January

Dr Alex George presents new Classic FM series on classical music and positivity

Jeff Beck at the Crossroads Guitar Festival

When late rock legend Jeff Beck turned Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ into a roaring electric guitar solo

Puccini

Cate Blanchett stars as the tyrannical maestro, Lydia Tár, in the new 2022 psychological drama film

Cate Blanchett wins Best Actress Golden Globe for her lead role in ‘Tár’ as fictional conductor
11-year-old Jude Kofie was gifted a grand piano by a piano tuner who spotted his talent on local television.

11-year-old pianist stunned by stranger’s ‘miracle’ gift of grand piano and lessons

Discover Music

David Bowie Life on Mars

David Bowie’s isolated vocals from ‘Life On Mars’ reveals the true power of his tenor range

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Matthew Wright and Tim Vincent-Smith at the Old Royal Pianodrome

Rubbish dump pianos are being upcycled as intimate amphitheatres, by this musical team

Discover Music

Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023

Vote in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2023 for the chance to win an Amazon Echo and Apple Watch

Classic FM Hall of Fame

LeBron James listens to Beethoven before a basketball game

LeBron James reveals he listens to Beethoven to ‘calm down’ before games

Beethoven

(L to R) Errollyn Wallen, Unsuk Chin, Kaija Saariaho

Nine of the world’s top 20 most performed living composers are women, new report finds

Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro, in performance at Glyndebourne 2022

Glyndebourne cancels 2023 opera tour to England regions following cut in Arts Council funding

Glyndebourne

France’s Cathy Féchoz and Fabrice Becker (circle) performing at the finals of the Ballet Ski demonstration at the 1992 Winter Olympics

Unearthed footage shows virtuosic ‘Ski Ballet’ performed at the 1992 Winter Olympics

Discover Music

Andrew Marr to present new Sunday morning show on Classic FM

Andrew Marr joins Classic FM to host new Sunday morning programme

Luciano and Fernando Pavarotti

When Luciano Pavarotti sang with his 88-year-old father in an emotional duet

Luciano Pavarotti

Judi Dench 'plays' piano at pub in Scotland

Dame Judi Dench pianist? Legendary actor surprises pub crowd with impromptu ABBA duet

John Suchet receives OBE in 2023 New Year Honours.

John Suchet awarded OBE in New Year Honours alongside leading music figures

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin

A perfect new year gift: this stunning ‘Auld Lang Syne’ from University College Dublin’s choir

19 days ago

From one flute legend to another: Sir James Galway plays a musical message to Lizzo

Lizzo weeps tears of joy as flautist hero James Galway plays her a Christmas carol

20 days ago

Sir James Galway

Aled Jones and Malakai Bayoh

“Once in a generation talent” – 12-year-old treble Malakai Bayoh sings ‘Walking in the Air’ with Aled Jones

25 days ago

Aled Jones

The British Royal Family Attend The ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol service: what music will there be, and who is performing?

27 days ago

Christmas

Aled Jones and Malakai M Bayoh sing at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden

Aled Jones sings ‘O Holy Night’ with star 12-year-old treble in Christmas duet

27 days ago

Aled Jones

From the 12th-century to the 21st, we select 10 beautiful carols written by women across the last millennium

10 stunning Christmas carols written by women composers

28 days ago

Christmas