Musicians are playing their instruments while upside down, because why not?

These musicians are playing their instruments while upside down. Picture: @oneviolinorchestra / @molliewobbles

By Sian Hamer

It’s not the music making their hearts beat faster, just the blood rushing to their heads...

Playing an instrument standing upright is so 2019, it seems.

2020 is the year that people are turning this tradition on its head. Literally.

While balanced precariously on her shoulders in a headstand position, legs stretched high into the air, one violinist decided to play her instrument upside down (watch below).

And somehow, Nora Kudrjawizki managed to make it seem pretty effortless as she performed some Irish fiddle.

Another musician also decided to take on the challenge.

Cellist and aerialist Mollie gave a more unusual performance of Bach while hanging completely upside down, suspended by ropes.

“No cellos were harmed in the making of this movie,” she reassured in the Instagram post’s caption.

As cool as looks, it’s probably not the best idea to take on this challenge if you’re not experienced in upside-down activities.

We can’t imagine any pianists giving this a go...