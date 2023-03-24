Man plays ‘world’s largest flutes’, creating the perfect eerie soundtrack for The Whale movie

24 March 2023, 14:35

Man plays ‘world’s largest flutes’, creating the perfect eerie soundtrack for The Whale movie
Man plays ‘world’s largest flutes’, creating the perfect eerie soundtrack for The Whale movie. Picture: Winne Clement / YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The otherworldly sound of two “oceanic” overtone flutes was used to score the film that won Brendan Fraser an Oscar for Best Actor.

In an empty church at night-time, this flautist set up two giant overtone flutes to record music for the soundtrack of an Oscar-winning movie.

Winne Clement made these magnificent musical structures specially for Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale, starring best actor winner, Brendan Fraser.

The film’s composer, Rob Simonsen (Stranger Things) found some old footage on YouTube in which Clement was playing similar overtone flutes, and asked him to make and record a new version for the movie score.

The recording below is a live performance, recorded in a church at night, with no extra sound effects added.

On the size of the instruments, Clement said: “The biggest one can be extended up to 6-7 meters! I actually made some of the world’s biggest flutes by accident!”

Read more: Unearthly acoustics as saxophone and overtone flute improvise duet in giant cooling tower

Listen as the flutes’ eerie, natural harmonics sing through the empty church…

The Whale, for which lead actor Brendan Fraser won the 2023 Oscar for best actor, follows Charlie, a morbidly obese English teacher who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter.

Read more: All Quiet on the Western Front wins 2023 Oscar for Best Original Score

On choosing the overtone flute for the film’s soundtrack, composer Rob Simonsen has said: “It has an ethereal, otherworldly, hollow, but also very large sound. It feels oceanic.

“There are a lot of references to Moby Dick in the film and nautical elements in the sound design and in the production design.

“What I saw was a man lost at sea, on the sea of their own emotions.”

Together, Simonsen and Clement achieved an eerie and fitting musical accompaniment for a devastating story of pain, and unexpected hope.

If you enjoyed the music and would like to support Clement’s work, you can visit his Patreon page here.

Latest on Classic FM

The Aurora Orchestra performing in Printworks London

Beethoven’s Symphony No.5 fills Printworks in Aurora Orchestra’s thrilling immersive concert

Beethoven

The history of the castrati

What was a castrato? And what did they sound like? Inside their sinister history...

Discover Music

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 brilliant musicians under the age of 30 we’re celebrating in 2023.

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 sensational musicians performing in 2023

Discover Music

The Stumpff Lock in a laboratory at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, Germany.

Scientific analysis of Beethoven’s DNA reveals he had Hepatitis B and high risk of liver disease

Beethoven

Classical Dreams is a Global Player exclusive podcast

Listen to new ‘Classical Dreams’ podcast episodes on World Sleep Day

Pachelbel’s Canon on trains

Pachelbel’s Canon… honked out by hundreds of train horns in a hilarious medley

20 of the greatest piano concertos of all time. Pictured (L-R): Arsha Kaviani, Mitsuko Uchida, Yuja Wang.

The 20 best piano concertos of all time

Discover Music

The 292-year-old Guarneri violin known as the ‘Baltic’

Centuries-old Italian violin breaks auction records after selling at £7.71 million

Kingdom Hearts; World of Warcraft; Final Fantasy

The 20 best video game soundtracks of all time

Discover Music

Met Opera ordered to pay Anna Netrebko $200,000 for cancellations over Putin ties

Met Opera ordered to pay Anna Netrebko $200,000 for cancellations over Putin ties

New York Metropolitan Opera

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Arsha Kaviani plays Rachmaninov

Virtuoso pianist plays mind-bending solo piano arrangement of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2

Rachmaninov

Girls admitted to Benedictine abbey choir near Barcelona for first time in 700 year-history

Girls admitted to ancient monastery choir in Spain for first time in 700 year-history

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Alison Balsom, Lang Lang, Nicola Benedetti, Isata Kanneh-Mason, Abel Selaocoe and Ludovico Einaudi

Lang Lang and Ludovico Einaudi among Best Classical Artist nominees at the Global Awards 2023

Global Awards

Lang Lang performs a solo piano concert at Carnegi

The 16 best classical piano pieces of all time

Discover Music

Bill Bailey is a classically trained musicians

Why Bill Bailey thinks Debussy’s Arabesque is the perfect soundtrack to his life

Debussy

Blind pianist Lucy’s sublime Debussy Arabesque crowned winning performance in The Piano finale

Blind pianist Lucy’s sublime Debussy Arabesque crowned winning performance in The Piano finale
Rachmaninov’s second piano concerto inspired the songwriter of hit pop power ballad ‘All By Myself’.

Why ‘All By Myself’ sounds uncannily like Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2

Rachmaninov

26% of professional musicians have said that they were forced to skip a meal over the past year due to the cost of living crisis

One in four professional musicians are skipping meals due to the cost of living crisis, survey reveals
The Champions League Trophy and the Choir of Westminster Abbey

What is the Champions League music and what are the lyrics to the football anthem?

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

You'll Never Walk Alone

How did ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ become Liverpool Football Club’s anthem?

10 days ago

Discover Music

Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger play a piano duet at St Pancras station in London

Lang Lang stuns London train station with impromptu piano duet with wife Gina Alice

11 days ago

Lang Lang

Pianist Karim Kamar is joined by an unexpected, pocket-sized duet partner...

Classical pianist plays impromptu duet with playful toddler in middle of train station

14 days ago

Discover Music

Remembering Topol’s ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ performance

Remembering Chaim Topol with his iconic rendition of ‘If I Were a Rich Man’ in Fiddler on the Roof

15 days ago

Tony Ann turns the iPhone alarm into a sweeping soundscape

That jarring iPhone alarm tone has been turned into a sweeping piano fantasia

16 days ago

Esther Abrami and HER ensemble play in celebration of International Women’s Day

Esther Abrami and Her Ensemble spotlight French composer, Louise Farrenc, for International Women’s Day

17 days ago