Christopher Plummer’s original vocals for ‘Edelweiss’ song revealed for the first time

18 December 2023, 17:24

Christopher Plummer’s original vocals for ‘Edelweiss’ revealed
Christopher Plummer’s original vocals for ‘Edelweiss’ revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Captain Von Trapp’s vocals, which never made it into The Sound of Music, have been unearthed and released as an authentic recording.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After all these years, we can finally hear the late Christopher Plummer’s original vocal for ‘Edelweiss’ from The Sound of Music – and it’s exceptionally beautiful.

The actor’s vocal was dubbed for the 1965 film and soundtrack by Bill Lee, an American playback singer who lent his voice to many films, as was custom in most late 20th century musical films.

But now, we can hear Plummer’s authentic recording – a less polished, but incredibly touching sound with plenty of feeling and sincerity.

It’s wonderfully suited to the scene, where Captain von Trapp sings and plays for Maria and his children in the family drawing room, rediscovering the joy of music for the first time since losing his wife, in a moment of rare vulnerability.

The newly released recording of ‘Edelweiss’ features on The Sound of Music’s new Super Deluxe Edition, which is now available to stream or purchase.

Read more: Real-life Von Trapp great grandchildren sing breathtaking impromptu ‘Edelweiss’

"Edelweiss" ft. Christopher Plummer's Original Vocals | The Sound of Music Super Deluxe Edition

Listen to the film version here:

Edelweiss from The Sound of Music (Official HD Video)

Christopher Plummer was deeply musical and would play the piano on film sets to entertain his castmates, including on The Sound of Music.

Read more: Christopher Plummer played Rachmaninov between Sound of Music scenes

As a schoolboy, he studied to be a concert pianist, playing all the great classical works. Eventually, his love of acting would shine through stronger, but he always returned to the keys.

“You were phenomenal off the set in that you kept us all very jolly,” Andrews told Plummer in a discussion of The Sound of Music. “You would play the piano brilliantly until very, very late at night.”

Modestly, Plummer replied: “Thank you very much but I think you were all very south to be able to say I played brilliantly… But I was constantly at that piano.”

Latest on Classic FM

Arsha Kaviani plays Rachmaninov at Classic FM Live

Rising star pianist’s thrilling Rachmaninov finale blows away a packed Royal Albert Hall

Rachmaninov

Classic FM’s radio highlights for Christmas 2023, from carol concerts to the nativity

Classic FM Christmas playlist – how to listen for non-stop carols and festive favourites

Christmas

Everything you need to know about Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews: Legendary soprano’s movies, age, children and all you need to know

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Lucy Illingworth and her mother on stage at the King’s Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle in May 2023

Who is Lucy from The Piano? Blind and neurodivergent young pianist has a new documentary

Discover Music

Why did Holst leave Earth out of The Planets suite?

Why did Holst leave Earth out of his orchestral suite, The Planets?

Menahem Pressler makes his debut with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra

The incredible moment 90-year-old Menahem Pressler made his DEBUT with the Berlin Philharmonic

Berlin Phil

Aled Jones sings ‘Ave Maria’ duet with his younger self, in stunning Grade II-listed church

Aled Jones sings sublime ‘Ave Maria’ in time-defying duet with his younger, boy treble self

Aled Jones

The Azatom Desire X radio is a good value DAB+ compatible radio.

5 trusted DAB+ radios and devices as Classic FM’s radio signal changes

Choir of King's College Cambridge rehearse for the Christmas Eve service broadcast around the world

In Dulci Jubilo: what are the lyrics to the Christmas carol?

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Latest news

See more Latest news

Lucia Lucas stars as Lili Elbe, in the world’s first major opera about a historical transgender figure.

World’s first major opera about a transgender historical character is premiered

Discover Music

Funny nativity girl

Youngster gives the most hilariously enthusiastic church nativity performance you’ll ever see
Malakai Boyah sings ‘Once in Royal David's City’

14-year-old Malakai Bayoh sings angelic ‘Once in Royal David’s City’ in beautiful Christmas performance
Does Timothée Chalamet really sing in new film ‘Wonka’?

Is Timothée Chalamet really singing in Wonka, and what instruments can he play?

Discover Music

This throwback video of Pavarotti singing ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ will give you chills

Pavarotti sings ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ in Notre-Dame Cathedral in spine-tingling 1978 video

Luciano Pavarotti

‘Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire’ as music theory

A genius professor rewrote ‘Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire’ as a lesson on music theory

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Yannick Nézet-Séguin on teaching Bradley Cooper to conduct

‘He should pursue conducting’ – the real maestro who taught Bradley Cooper to conduct like Bernstein

23 days ago

Bernstein, L

Nicolò Foron won the 17th Donatella Flick LSO Conducting Competition with a programme of Wagner, Grieg and Berlioz.

25-year-old maestro wins competition with explosive Berlioz in joyous finale

24 days ago

LSO

Sir Anthony Hopkins and André Rieu

Emotional Sir Anthony Hopkins watches as André Rieu’s orchestra plays the waltz he wrote 50 years ago...

28 days ago

André Rieu

Karl Jenkins and World Orchestra for Peace

Sir Karl Jenkins conducts World Orchestra for Peace in epic world premiere with hundreds of musicians

1 month ago

Jenkins

Leonard Bernstein conducted a monumental Beethoven symphony to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall.

When Leonard Bernstein conducted an ‘Ode to Freedom’ after the fall of the Berlin Wall

1 month ago

Bernstein, L

Piracicaba Symphony Orchestra play in the dark

This orchestra carried on playing perfectly in pitch black, after all stage lights were cut in a storm

1 month ago