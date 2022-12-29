A perfect new year gift: this stunning ‘Auld Lang Syne’ from University College Dublin’s choir

29 December 2022, 08:21

The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin
The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin. Picture: Signum Records

By Kyle Macdonald

A moment of beautiful choral music to end 2022, and a timeless message in music for the coming year.

It has been a year of change, conflict and upheaval. And in complex times, music and poetry often have that unique ability to find a way of expressing what we feel.

This beautiful performance from the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin holds something to cherish as we enter the next year.

Auld Lang Syne has long been a song performed as a new year enters, with words that capture bittersweet reflection and a spirit of goodwill. And in the video below, it’s sung so powerfully.

Read more: What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, and what does it actually mean?

The poem ‘Auld Lang Syne’ captures two friends catching up over a drink or two, their friendship having been long and occasionally distant. The words were written by Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788.

The song’s famous title translates as ‘old long since’, or ‘for the sake of old times’ – in other words, looking back, as a way to look forward.

This performance was recorded in 2020, with the social distancing that was such a part of our lives until very recently. It was recorded around the time of the release of one of their recent albums of seasonal music.

May this wonderful message from the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin fill you with hope, thankfulness and a sense of togetherness as we enter 2023.

Latest on Classic FM

The legendary cellist played a small but important part in the first 5 minutes of the new Netflix mystery film

Yo-Yo Ma’s ‘Bach’ cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery explained

Yo-Yo Ma

From one flute legend to another: Sir James Galway plays a musical message to Lizzo

Lizzo weeps tears of joy as flautist hero James Galway plays her a Christmas carol

Sir James Galway

Aled Jones and Malakai Bayoh

“Once in a generation talent” – 12-year-old treble Malakai Bayoh sings ‘Walking in the Air’ with Aled Jones

Aled Jones

What makes the perfect Christmas carol? We asked choral composing legend John Rutter...

What makes the perfect Christmas carol? We asked choral composing legend John Rutter...

Rutter

The British Royal Family Attend The ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

Princess of Wales’ Christmas carol service: what music will there be, and who is performing?

Christmas

The Snowman: did Aled Jones sing ‘Walking in the Air’, and who wrote the music?

The Snowman: did Aled Jones sing ‘Walking in the Air’, and who wrote the music?

Discover Music

Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax

The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax: Mindful puzzles to relax and unwind

Aled Jones and Malakai M Bayoh sing at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden

Aled Jones sings ‘O Holy Night’ with star 12-year-old treble in Christmas duet

Aled Jones

Kate Middleton's musical history

Catherine, Princess of Wales is a former pianist with a solid grade 5 music theory

Discover Music

From the 12th-century to the 21st, we select 10 beautiful carols written by women across the last millennium

10 stunning Christmas carols written by women composers

Christmas

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

‘Good King Wenceslas’: what are the lyrics and real story behind the Christmas carol?

‘Good King Wenceslas’: what are the lyrics and real story behind the Christmas carol?

Discover Music

Choir of NATO soldiers sing ‘Carol of the Bells’

NATO soldiers sing Ukrainian ‘Carol of the Bells’ in show of Christmas solidarity

Christmas

Christmas with the Bocellis

Andrea Bocelli on singing with family at Christmas: ‘My voice is changing, every year it’s different’

Andrea Bocelli

Pianist plays ‘Under the Sea’ deep in the ocean

Pianist fights water pressure to play ‘Under the Sea’ beneath the waves

The Bocelli family in the Alps

Andrea Bocelli sings from majestic Mont Blanc with his son and 10-year-old daughter

Andrea Bocelli

Judy Garland singing 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'

The original lyrics to ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ weren’t very merry at all

Christmas

Guest conductor, Tim Schultheis, truly came to sleigh at this orchestral concert...

Dancing audience member goes viral conducting a highly animated ‘Sleigh Ride’

Classic FM’s festive radio schedule for Christmas, Hanukkah, and the New Year.

Classic FM at Christmas: all our radio highlights over the festive period

Christmas

Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022

Classic FM Live 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall: get your tickets to enjoy opera’s greatest hits!

Events

‘Gaudete’ is perhaps the most popular Christmas carol with Latin lyrics

Gaudete: What are the lyrics to the 16th-century Latin Christmas carol?

Christmas

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: With 10 Musical Sounds!

23 days ago

Kyiv children’s choir

Kyiv children’s choir sings powerful ‘Carol of the Bells’ in New York Grand Central

27 days ago

Ironworker Paul Harvey plays 'Lord of the Rings' theme on flute in abandoned tunnel

Flute player performs haunting ‘Lord of the Rings’ melody in mile-long tunnel

27 days ago

Discover Music

Orchestra’s outer space Beethoven performance leaves legendary conductor in tears

Orchestra’s outer space Beethoven performance leaves legendary conductor in tears

28 days ago

Seiji Ozawa

Yo-Yo Ma in 1962 and 2022 playing in honour of President John F. Kennedy

Yo-Yo Ma opens JFK exhibition, 60 years after he performed as a child for the late President

1 month ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Pianist plays on piano properly for the first time in 20 years, with the help from bionic gloves

‘Bionic’ gloves allow injured concert pianist to play again after decades of lost dexterity

1 month ago

Discover Music