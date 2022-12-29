A perfect new year gift: this stunning ‘Auld Lang Syne’ from University College Dublin’s choir

The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin. Picture: Signum Records

By Kyle Macdonald

A moment of beautiful choral music to end 2022, and a timeless message in music for the coming year.

It has been a year of change, conflict and upheaval. And in complex times, music and poetry often have that unique ability to find a way of expressing what we feel.

This beautiful performance from the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin holds something to cherish as we enter the next year.

‘Auld Lang Syne’ has long been a song performed as a new year enters, with words that capture bittersweet reflection and a spirit of goodwill. And in the video below, it’s sung so powerfully.

Read more: What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, and what does it actually mean?

The poem ‘Auld Lang Syne’ captures two friends catching up over a drink or two, their friendship having been long and occasionally distant. The words were written by Scottish poet Robert Burns in 1788.

The song’s famous title translates as ‘old long since’, or ‘for the sake of old times’ – in other words, looking back, as a way to look forward.

This performance was recorded in 2020, with the social distancing that was such a part of our lives until very recently. It was recorded around the time of the release of one of their recent albums of seasonal music.

May this wonderful message from the Choral Scholars of University College Dublin fill you with hope, thankfulness and a sense of togetherness as we enter 2023.