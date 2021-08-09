Vote in Classic FM’s TV Music Countdown for the chance to win £500

9 August 2021, 09:32 | Updated: 9 August 2021, 09:36

Classic FM's TV Music Countdown in partnership with Radio Times
Classic FM's TV Music Countdown in partnership with Radio Times. Picture: Classic FM

We’re partnering with Radio Times to find out the nation’s Top 50 favourite TV themes of all time – and we need your votes!

What’s your No. 1 TV theme? We’re partnering with Radio Times to reveal the nation’s favourite pieces of TV music – as voted for by Classic FM listeners and Radio Times readers.

So, whether it’s the sweeping strings of the Downton Abbey Suite, the cinematic splendour of the Blue Planet soundtrack, or perhaps the foreboding opening music for The Crown, that stands out as your all-time favourite, let us know by casting your vote now. By voting, you will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win £500, an iPad or a Sony Sound Bar.

And don’t forget to listen to Classic FM on Monday 30 August to hear us reveal the Top 50 themes written for the small screen – in Classic FM’s TV Music Countdown.

Click here to vote in Classic FM’s TV Music Countdown now >

To vote and tell us yours, all you have to do is click on your favourite piece of TV music from the list provided, or submit your own suggestion, and listen to Classic FM on the last Monday in August as we count down the Top 50.

We’re giving everyone who votes the chance to win either £500, an Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB or a Sony HT-SD35 320W RMS 2.1Ch Sound Bar with Wireless Sub. Entrants must be residents of the UK and aged 18 and over, and terms & conditions apply.

Visit classicfm.com/tvmusic now to cast your vote and be entered with a chance to win.

More From ClassicFM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
See how high you can here with this frequency test video

How high can you actually hear? Test yourself and find out

Discover Music

John Williams conducting a birthday surprise for Gustavo Dudamel is too much for our hearts

John Williams conducting a birthday surprise for Gustavo Dudamel is too much for our hearts

Williams

Gustav Holst and Billie Eilish

A new Billie Eilish song is actually based on a Gustav Holst hymn – and it’s very beautiful
Orchestral musicians

UK government accused of ‘misleading’ musicians over EU visas and Brexit arrangements
2,008 people drumming to one beat at the Beijing 2008 Olympics Opening Ceremony

The monumental sound of 2,008 people drumming to one beat at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Videos

Latest news

See more Latest news

Tenor stuns pub audience with a thunderous ‘Nessun dorma’ at karaoke night

Tenor stuns pub audience with a thunderous ‘Nessun dorma’ at karaoke night

3 days ago

Puccini

7-year-old classical guitar virtuoso plays with extraordinary passion and precision

7-year-old classical guitar virtuoso plays with extraordinary passion and precision

4 days ago

Discover Music

Baltimore Symphony Orchestra rebukes flautist’s remarks on coronavirus vaccines and US election fraud

US orchestra fires flautist who shared coronavirus conspiracy theories on social media

4 days ago

Discover Music

Lang Lang plays piano in Beijing, 2020

‘We’re not numbers, we’re humans’ – pianist Lang Lang on the need for music education and opportunity

5 days ago

Lang Lang

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall: get your tickets for a spectacular celebration of classical music

6 days ago

Events

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

The astounding moment a virtuoso played three trumpets at once

The moment an incredible Swedish brass virtuoso played three trumpets at once

6 days ago

Discover Music

Nate Mercereau duets with the Golden Gate Bridge

The Golden Gate Bridge is emitting a ‘creepy’ hum, so this musician used it as a drone in his music

10 days ago

Discover Music

Russian pianist wows with Liszt

Age-defying piano virtuoso stuns crowd with incredible streetside performance

12 days ago

Discover Music

What's the music in 'No Time to Die'?

No Time To Die soundtrack: what’s the music in the new Bond film and when is it released?

13 days ago

How Susan Boyle’s unexpected Olympics appearance stole the show

How Susan Boyle’s unexpected Olympics appearance stole the show

14 days ago

Susan Boyle

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures