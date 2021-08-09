Vote in Classic FM’s TV Music Countdown for the chance to win £500

Classic FM's TV Music Countdown in partnership with Radio Times. Picture: Classic FM

We’re partnering with Radio Times to find out the nation’s Top 50 favourite TV themes of all time – and we need your votes!

What’s your No. 1 TV theme? We’re partnering with Radio Times to reveal the nation’s favourite pieces of TV music – as voted for by Classic FM listeners and Radio Times readers.

So, whether it’s the sweeping strings of the Downton Abbey Suite, the cinematic splendour of the Blue Planet soundtrack, or perhaps the foreboding opening music for The Crown, that stands out as your all-time favourite, let us know by casting your vote now. By voting, you will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win £500, an iPad or a Sony Sound Bar.

And don’t forget to listen to Classic FM on Monday 30 August to hear us reveal the Top 50 themes written for the small screen – in Classic FM’s TV Music Countdown.

Click here to vote in Classic FM’s TV Music Countdown now >

To vote and tell us yours, all you have to do is click on your favourite piece of TV music from the list provided, or submit your own suggestion, and listen to Classic FM on the last Monday in August as we count down the Top 50.

We’re giving everyone who votes the chance to win either £500, an Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB or a Sony HT-SD35 320W RMS 2.1Ch Sound Bar with Wireless Sub. Entrants must be residents of the UK and aged 18 and over, and terms & conditions apply.

Visit classicfm.com/tvmusic now to cast your vote and be entered with a chance to win.