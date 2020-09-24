Talented family sings epic rendition of ‘One Day More’ in Les Misérables living room karaoke

24 September 2020, 16:36

Family sings together to Les Mis
Family sings together to Les Mis. Picture: YouTube/The LeBaron Family

Jean Valjean, Javert, Cosette (mini and full size), Eponine et al join together in one enormous living room karaoke session…

As families around the world are self-isolating together and looking for musical activities to pass the time, it’s time to bring back this old gem... a family in Utah’s rather impressive Les Mis performance.

Many a mood can be lifted with a watch of the LeBarons gathering around their living room sofas, only to belt out ‘One Day More’ from Les Misérables with gusto worthy of a (French) revolution.

The video (watch below) was originally intended as a Mother’s Day gift, but it became a hit after the family’s eldest son, Jordon, uploaded it to YouTube – since then it has had more than 1.6 million views.

The 33-year-old singer told Deseret News: “We recorded this because my mom wanted this as a present for her for Mother’s Day. That’s the only thing she wanted.

“So we got together and my brother pulled up the karaoke track. We ran through it a couple times and then we recorded it. We honestly didn’t expect a response of this magnitude.”

Written by French composer, Claude-Michel Schönberg, the musical number is one of the most iconic songs in Les Mis – but now it’s a family karaoke singalong to end all family karaoke singalongs.

After growing up with musical parents who regularly played their instruments at work functions and religious events, and an autistic brother who has developed perfect pitch, Jordon says music has always been a defining characteristic of their family.

Heidi LeBaron Garn, 30, also spoke to Deseret News and added: “I feel like the reason why this video was so powerful is because… it was a video of family coming together. And I think that resonates, with everybody wanting to have that. It’s deeper than the singing. It’s the sense of family that people want.

“Really, the most special and powerful experiences we have are just at home with our families in our living room with kids running around.”

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, the LeBarons’ video is a welcome reminder that music can bring us all joy – even in uncertain times.

