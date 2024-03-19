‘Devastated’ St John’s Cambridge mixed choir abolished, with music director made redundant

19 March 2024, 11:00 | Updated: 19 March 2024, 16:01

St John’s Voices
St John’s Voices. Picture: YouTube / St John’s Voices

By Kyle Macdonald

One of the UK’s finest mixed voice choirs is being disbanded, in a decision that severely limits musical opportunities for female undergraduates at the Cambridge college.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leading choir St John’s Voices has been told by St John’s College, Cambridge that the group is being abolished, and their director of music Graham Walker is to lose his post.

St John’s Voices is a mixed-voice choir at St John’s College, Cambridge. It was formed in 2013 to support and complement the singing of the college’s main chapel choir.

“We were devastated to hear yesterday that the college has decided to disband SJV at the end of this academic year,” the choir said in a post on the social media platform X.

“We are so proud of what we have achieved and will miss singing together every Monday. Thank you for your support.”

The decision means that soprano undergraduates at the college no longer have the opportunity to sing in chapel choral services. The chapel’s main choir, the Choir of St John’s College Cambridge admits only female altos, with younger boys’ and girls’ voices taking the treble line.

Read more: 15 of the greatest classical choral works ever written

Angel vopiyashe | Pavel Chesnokov | Op.22, No.18

Just last Thursday the choir sang a concert of Rachmaninov and Golovanov choral works in the college chapel. The ensemble has regularly sung for choral services, concerts and events in the college’s historic chapel.

St John’s Voices made its first commercial recording in 2019, featuring music by William Mathias. A second recording featured the choral music of Pavel Chesnokov, which in a review Choir & Organ called “gorgeously blended and resonant”.

The college’s music-making can be traced back over 500 years to 1511, and the present main choir began in 1670.

The Choir of St John’s College Cambridge is regarded as one of the world’s finest choirs and will be unaffected by the latest announcements.

In October 2021 it was announced that the choir would admit girl trebles and women altos, making it the first Oxbridge choir to have both boys and girls singing services together.

Latest on Classic FM

Luciano Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman duet in 2000

When Pavarotti and Tracy Chapman stunned the world in a soulful operatic duet

Luciano Pavarotti

Danny O'Donoghue of The Script reveals hit song ‘Hall of Fame’ inspiration

Danny O’ Donoghue reveals The Script’s biggest song was inspired by the Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Pianist plays 7 levels of 'Twinkle Twinkle'

Pianist plays 7 levels of ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ with increasing virtuosity

Discover Music

Joanna Gosling joins Classic FM

Joanna Gosling reveals her 10 favourite pieces of classical music

Vote in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024 for the chance to win one of 10 Amazon Echo Dots

Vote for your favourite classical music in the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2024!

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM’s Rising Stars 2024

Classic FM’s Rising Stars 2024: 30 young musicians reshaping classical music

Discover Music

Paganini’s violin is X-rayed to examine its wood.

Scientists X-rayed Paganini’s favourite violin, to reveal the deep secret of its sound

Paganini

Rachmaninov’s second piano concerto inspired the songwriter of hit pop power ballad ‘All By Myself’.

Why ‘All By Myself’ sounds uncannily like Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2

Rachmaninov

Andrea Bocelli duets with his son Matteo at the 96th Academy Awards.

Andrea Bocelli sings moving ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ duet with son Matteo at Oscars ceremony

Andrea Bocelli

Matteo Bocelli performing with his father Andrea, at the O2 Arena in September 2022

Who is singer Matteo Bocelli? Everything you need to know about Andrea Bocelli’s son

Andrea Bocelli

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Romantic Classics

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Latest news

See more Latest news

Oppenheimer composer Ludwig Göransson accepts Oscar for Best Original Score at 96th Academy Awards.

Oppenheimer composer thanks parents ‘for giving me guitars, not video games’ in Oscars speech
Hélène de Montgeroult, the incredible woman whose music saved her life in revolutionary France

Hélène de Montgeroult – the French composer who played piano to save herself from the guillotine

Discover Music

Amy Beach’s stunning violin Romance

Amy Beach’s stunning Romance, played by a rising star violinist for International Women’s Day

Discover Music

British novelist Jane Austen with modern orchestra

10 poignant quotations about music by great writers

Discover Music

Musicians play while stuck in motorway traffic

Classical musicians got stuck in traffic with their instruments, and there was only one thing to do

Videos

7 of the best pieces of classical music for reading

7 of the best pieces of classical music for reading

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Boy soprano Ben Del Maestro’s breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’

Footage emerges of boy soprano recording breathtaking vocals for ‘Lord of the Rings’ score

15 days ago

Pianist Angela Hewitt is joined in a Brahms duet by dog, Sani.

Melodious dog joins star pianist Angela Hewitt in a howling Brahms duet

15 days ago

Angela Hewitt

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on working with Leonard Bernstein

‘Smoke inhalation and lots of vodka’ – soprano Dame Kiri Te Kanawa on working with Leonard Bernstein

18 days ago

Dame Kiri Te Kanawa

Jonathan Ross looks at the last 10 years of Academy Award-winning best original scores ahead of the 2024 Oscars.

What are the Oscar-winning best scores of the last 10 years? Jonathan Ross counts them down

20 days ago

Discover Music

Maria João Pires in 1999, when she had learned the wrong piano concerto.

When Maria João Pires learned the wrong piano concerto, but had a ‘miraculous’ recovery

22 days ago

Mozart

Italy’s under-20s rugby team celebrates Six Nations win with dressing room ‘Nessun dorma’.

Italy rugby team erupts in ‘Nessun dorma’ chorus to celebrate under-20s Six Nations win

22 days ago

Puccini