St David’s Hall Cardiff closed with immediate effect after RAAC concrete discovered in ceiling

7 September 2023, 15:11

The leading music venue has been closed with immediate effect following the confirmation of RAAC in the building.
The leading music venue has been closed with immediate effect following the confirmation of RAAC in the building. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Wales’ national concert hall has closed immediately due to investigations into potentially dangerous concrete confirmed to be in its ceiling.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The National Concert Hall of Wales has closed with immediate effect following the confirmation of RAAC, a potentially dangerous type of concrete, in its ceiling.

All shows at the venue have been postponed for the next four weeks while structural engineers complete tests on RAAC panels in the building.

Announcing the decision on its website, a statement from Cardiff Council reads: “St David’s Hall is to temporarily close to the public to undertake additional checks on the Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) panels in the building.

“The decision has been taken in light of the recent change to advice on RAAC in public buildings issued by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and following further discussions with the Council’s appointed independent structural engineers, and the council’s insurers.”

News of RAAC panels being reported in the concert venue’s ceiling made headlines earlier this week. The concern was sparked by the ongoing crisis surrounding more than 100 schools which have been closed or temporarily moved due to the potentially dangerous concrete being found in their buildings.

Read more: Wales’ national concert hall has potentially dangerous concrete in its ceiling, amid RAAC crisis

The concert hall has been aware of RAAC in the building since 2021 when a condition report confirmed its presence. However, the council has reportedly said that throughout the past 18 months, there has been no evidence of deterioration.

“However,” the statement continued, “the Council has continued to engage with its insurers and expert structural engineers and, based on advice received today from those experts, we believe it is prudent and responsible to carry out intrusive surveys to further reassure ourselves and the public on the safety of the Hall.

“This will require drilling into panels to confirm their interior construction and to determine if any further work is required to ensure continuing safety. Consequently, we will be bringing structural engineers - who are RAAC experts - back on-site to do fresh tests on RAAC panels in the building.

“We expect this procedure could take at least 4 weeks, and we will look to re-open the Hall as soon as possible, dependent on any action which may or may not be required.”

RAAC gained popularity during the 1950s in Europe as a cheaper and lighter-weight alternative to concrete. However, due to a life expectancy of around 30 years, in August 2023 the UK government agency, the Health and Safety Executive announced that: “[RAAC] is now liable to collapse with little or no notice”.

School buildings across England are being forced to close over the presence of dangerous concrete.
School buildings across England are being forced to close over the presence of dangerous concrete. Picture: Getty

St David’s Hall is due to transfer management from Cardiff Council to the Academy Music Group (AMG). As a prerequisite for the agreed takeover, AMG is expected to have to pay £38 million in remedial work due to maintenance issues within the concert hall.

At least five other theatres have closed across the UK due to the presence of RAAC being confirmed in their buildings. The National Theatre notably announced on Tuesday that they had also confirmed the presence of the potentially dangerous concrete in their backstage areas, but as of Thursday 7 September the theatre remains open.

The statement published on the Welsh concert hall’s website ended with an apology to its audience.

“We know this will cause a lot of inconvenience and disappointment, and we would like to apologise to all our customers, but we hope you will understand that the safety of audiences, staff, artists, volunteers, and everyone at the venue is paramount, and that the Council is obliged to act in response to the updated HSE guidance and expert advice.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Latest on Classic FM

Academy Award-winning actor Sir Anthony Hopkins is also a talented pianist and accomplished composer of classical music.

Can Anthony Hopkins play piano? Inside the actor’s musical skills and compositions

Discover Music

Bangladesh cricket players line up to sing the National Anthem ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

What are the lyrics to Bangladesh’s national anthem?

Discover Music

‘Auld Lang Syne’ was written by Scottish poet Robert Burns, and is usually sung to fireworks on New Year’s Eve

What are the lyrics to Auld Lang Syne, and what does Auld Lang Syne actually mean?

Discover Music

St Paul’s Cathedral Choir sing ‘Jerusalem’

What are the lyrics to the hymn ‘Jerusalem’ and who composed it?

Parry

London Concert Orchestra performs ‘Rule, Britannia!’ at a Christmas-New Year concert at Birmingham Symphony Hall

What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ and who composed it?

Discover Music

Portrait of Edward Elgar (1857-1934)

What are the lyrics to ‘Land of Hope and Glory’ and what do they mean?

Elgar

Ivor Novello was sentenced to 28 days in HM Prison Wormwood Scrubs after misusing petrol coupons in 1944

Poignant opera about Ivor Novello controversially scrapped by his former prison, with four days notice
Lise Davidsen Norwegian Lyric Dramatic Soprano

Who is Lise Davidsen? The Norwegian soprano’s voice type, background, albums and performances

Discover Music

Sir Simon Rattle conducts cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason and the London Symphony Orchestra in Trafalgar Square

Who is Sheku Kanneh-Mason? British cellist’s age, family, albums and more

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Myleene Klass plays piano to raise money for Classic FM's charity, on Global's Make Some Noise Appeal Day

Myleene Klass: Classic FM presenter’s age, children, musical background and more facts

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Sir Anthony Hopkins surprised hotel staff with a dazzling piano performance in their lobby.

Sir Anthony Hopkins, 85, stuns hotel staff with spontaneous piano playing in empty lobby

Cate Blanchett on her love for Stravinsky's Rite of Spring

Cate Blanchett: ‘Rite of Spring is amazing – your blood flows differently after listening to it’
Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open in 2022 after defeating Casper Ruud in the final. Musicians of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra are due to play before this year’s final.

Who is performing at the 2023 US Open men’s final, and what music are they playing?

New York Metropolitan Opera

sopranos

20 of the greatest sopranos and mezzos of all time

Discover Music

An orchestra performs at St David’s Hall, The National Concert Hall of Wales

Wales’ national concert hall has potentially dangerous concrete in its ceiling, amid RAAC crisis
Bradley Cooper stars in and directs the upcoming Netflix film, ‘Maestro’; a biopic of Leonard Bernstein’s life

Maestro movie: plot, cast, release date and how to watch Bradley Cooper’s Bernstein biopic

Bernstein, L

Bradley Cooper is Leonard Bernstein

Leonard Bernstein biopic ‘Maestro’ sparks 7-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival premiere

Bernstein, L

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Yunchan Lim plays Rachmaninov in the competition final

19-year-old piano sensation Yunchan Lim, and the Rachmaninov performance that changed everything

Discover Music

John Eliot Gardiner conducts a rehearsal session at Sadler's Wells Theatre, London in 2017

John Eliot Gardiner withdraws from 2023 concerts after punching singer, to focus on “mental health”

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Acclaimed violinist Itzhak Perlman, and legendary conductor Gustavo Dudamel swapped their instrument and baton in rare rehearsal insight

When Gustavo Dudamel played violin and Itzhak Perlman conducted in a reverse duet for the ages

17 days ago

Gustavo Dudamel

Organist plays epic ‘Davy Jones’ from Pirates of the Caribbean in bone-chilling cathedral acoustic

Organist plays epic ‘Davy Jones’ from Pirates of the Caribbean in bone-chilling cathedral acoustic

1 month ago

Zimmer

Cat disrupts a live orchestra performance in Istanbul

Naughty cat disrupts live orchestra concert and steals the show

1 month ago

Videos

Woman plays violin during brain surgery to save her musical skills

Woman who played violin through brain surgery gives touching tribute to her neurosurgeon

1 month ago

Discover Music

oxford mosh pit festival orchestra symphony

Hilarity as festival crowd erupts into a mosh pit for symphony orchestra’s Rossini overture

1 month ago

Videos

The conductor of the Puccini Festival’s opening night performance appeared on the podium blindfolded.

Italian maestro fired for conducting blindfolded, in protest against opera’s ‘political’ staging

1 month ago

Puccini