Southwark Cathedral’s director of music and organist Ian Keatley dies suddenly aged 42

Southwark Cathedral’s director of music and organist Ian Keatley has died. Picture: Courtesy of Southwark Cathedral / Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The Dean of Southwark Cathedral said of Keatley, “We are all the better for him and all that he gave us. We will miss him deeply.”

Ian Keatley, the much-admired director of music and organist at London’s Southwark Cathedral for the last five years, has died aged 42. He died suddenly while on holiday.

“As a Cathedral community we are so deeply shocked and are finding it hard to believe,” the cathedral’s Dean Mark Oakley said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Ian’s family, who were all here at the Cathedral with him just a couple of weeks ago, as proud of him as he of them.”

Southwark Cathedral’s Precentor, Kathryn Fleming, wrote on social media: “Please pray for the repose of the soul of Ian Keatley, for all who love him and for we at Southwark Cathedral who will miss him dearly. I am privileged to have worked with him for a year.”

Ian joined Southwark Cathedral in 2019, succeeding Peter Wright who retired after 31 years in the role. He was responsible for the direction of the Cathedral’s music, both at daily services and national occasions, and directed the Cathedral Choir.

Previously, Ian was organist and director of music at Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin.

He began his career as a cathedral musician as a vicar choral at Wells Cathedral, and served at Westminster Abbey, the Chapels Royal and the Tower of London. A former organ scholar at Southwark between 2002 and 2004, he also founded the cathedral’s Merbecke Choir for young adults.

Picture: Alamy

Dean Mark Oakley added: “Ian was an incredibly talented musician, and he loved his work here at the Cathedral and had many friends.

“He absolutely loved choral music and was a passionate and skilled director, as well as a guide and mentor to the choristers. None of us will forget him recently conducting lots of choirs from all over the Diocese for a special diocesan Evensong, filling the nave with beauty and joy.

“His passion for church music was infectious, and it was a true gift and blessing to our community.

“Ian was also a lover of life, a bon vivant, a man whose laughter filled a room, and whose hospitality was legendary. Colourful, stylish, a person of substance and reflection, he loved wine, good food, travel, and his many friends.

“He also took his faith seriously and understood his choral direction as a vocation, translating our faith into sound. We are all the better for him and all that he gave us. We will miss him deeply.”

Born in Belfast in 1982, Ian was a chorister at Parish Church of St George in Belfast for seven years.

He was Assistant Organist at Croydon Minster from 2000 to 2002. After serving as organ scholar at Southwark, in 2004 Ian graduated from the Royal College of Music where he won prizes for organ performance.

Recently Ian has performed organ recitals at Westminster Abbey, London’s St Paul’s Cathedral and Truro Cathedral. In 2009, Ian performed an organ and bagpipe duet recital with the personal piper to Queen Elizabeth II, Pipe Major Jim Motherwell, at Westminster Abbey. Ian was a trustee of the Charles Wood Festival and Founding Director of the New Charles Wood Girls’ Choir.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in the coming days.