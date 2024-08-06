Southwark Cathedral’s director of music and organist Ian Keatley dies suddenly aged 42

6 August 2024, 16:08 | Updated: 6 August 2024, 16:09

Southwark Cathedral’s director of music and organist Ian Keatley has died
Southwark Cathedral’s director of music and organist Ian Keatley has died. Picture: Courtesy of Southwark Cathedral / Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The Dean of Southwark Cathedral said of Keatley, “We are all the better for him and all that he gave us. We will miss him deeply.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ian Keatley, the much-admired director of music and organist at London’s Southwark Cathedral for the last five years, has died aged 42. He died suddenly while on holiday.

“As a Cathedral community we are so deeply shocked and are finding it hard to believe,” the cathedral’s Dean Mark Oakley said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to Ian’s family, who were all here at the Cathedral with him just a couple of weeks ago, as proud of him as he of them.”

Southwark Cathedral’s Precentor, Kathryn Fleming, wrote on social media: “Please pray for the repose of the soul of Ian Keatley, for all who love him and for we at Southwark Cathedral who will miss him dearly. I am privileged to have worked with him for a year.”

Ian joined Southwark Cathedral in 2019, succeeding Peter Wright who retired after 31 years in the role. He was responsible for the direction of the Cathedral’s music, both at daily services and national occasions, and directed the Cathedral Choir.

Previously, Ian was organist and director of music at Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin.

He began his career as a cathedral musician as a vicar choral at Wells Cathedral, and served at Westminster Abbey, the Chapels Royal and the Tower of London. A former organ scholar at Southwark between 2002 and 2004, he also founded the cathedral’s Merbecke Choir for young adults.

Ian was responsible for the direction of Southwark Cathedral’s music, and directed the Cathedral Choir
Ian was responsible for the direction of Southwark Cathedral’s music, and directed the Cathedral Choir. Picture: Alamy

Dean Mark Oakley added: “Ian was an incredibly talented musician, and he loved his work here at the Cathedral and had many friends.

“He absolutely loved choral music and was a passionate and skilled director, as well as a guide and mentor to the choristers. None of us will forget him recently conducting lots of choirs from all over the Diocese for a special diocesan Evensong, filling the nave with beauty and joy.

“His passion for church music was infectious, and it was a true gift and blessing to our community.

“Ian was also a lover of life, a bon vivant, a man whose laughter filled a room, and whose hospitality was legendary. Colourful, stylish, a person of substance and reflection, he loved wine, good food, travel, and his many friends.

“He also took his faith seriously and understood his choral direction as a vocation, translating our faith into sound. We are all the better for him and all that he gave us. We will miss him deeply.”

Born in Belfast in 1982, Ian was a chorister at Parish Church of St George in Belfast for seven years.

He was Assistant Organist at Croydon Minster from 2000 to 2002. After serving as organ scholar at Southwark, in 2004 Ian graduated from the Royal College of Music where he won prizes for organ performance.

Recently Ian has performed organ recitals at Westminster Abbey, London’s St Paul’s Cathedral and Truro Cathedral. In 2009, Ian performed an organ and bagpipe duet recital with the personal piper to Queen Elizabeth II, Pipe Major Jim Motherwell, at Westminster Abbey. Ian was a trustee of the Charles Wood Festival and Founding Director of the New Charles Wood Girls’ Choir.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated in the coming days.

Latest on Classic FM

Lady Gaga’s Alejandro samples Monti’s Czardas; Bach provides inspiration for Muse

19 iconic pop songs you didn’t know were directly inspired by classical music

Discover Music

Jenny, Nina the dog, and Chris

Classic FM Romance – Jenny and Chris’ real-life love story

Lifestyle

John Williams conducts at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics Opening Ceremony

The iconic time John Williams conducted his own ‘Olympic Fanfare’ at the 1984 LA Olympics

Williams

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery of the Week

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including featured albums this week

Peter Schickele Beethoven 5 parody

PDQ Bach delivered the ultimate classical music and sport parody in this Beethoven performance

Beethoven

Who is Jakub Józef Orliński? Meet the breakdancing countertenor who sang at the Olympics

Who is Jakub Józef Orliński? The breakdancing countertenor who sang at the Olympics

Discover Music

When Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ reverberated on 84 pianos in the 1984 Summer Olympics

When Gershwin’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ reverberated on 84 pianos in the 1984 Summer Olympics

Fijian athletes ‘sing like the ocean’ in Olympic village during overheard worship service

Fijian athletes ‘sing like the ocean’ in Olympic village during overheard worship service

Discover Music

Lang Lang at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

When Lang Lang played piano for 2 billion people at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Lang Lang

Five years ago, a young boy blurted out ‘Wow!’ after a concert and captured the world’s hearts

Five years ago, a young boy blurted out ‘Wow!’ after a concert and captured the world’s hearts

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classical Summertime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

The Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024

Vote in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024 for the chance to win a movie night bundle!
2,008 people drumming to one beat at the Beijing 2008 Olympics Opening Ceremony

Monumental sound as 2,008 drummers beat in unison at Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

Videos

Axelle Saint-Cirel

French mezzo-soprano sings breathtaking ‘La Marseillaise’ on Paris rooftop at Opening Ceremony

Videos

A double bassist in the French National Orchestra plays in the rain-drenched Paris Opening Ceremony

Fierce debate ignited as soaked orchestra plays ‘Olympic Hymn’ in rain covers at Opening Ceremony
Members of the French National Orchestra wore rain covers as they played the Olympic Hymn at the Trocadero, during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

What music is at the Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony and who are the musicians?

Leading conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Sir John Eliot Gardiner sacked by Monteverdi choir and orchestras after reported punch

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Sibelius ‘Finlandia’ at Classic FM Live

This epic performance of Sibelius’ ‘Finlandia’ will take your breath away

14 days ago

Sibelius

Ed Sheeran plays Andrea Bocelli’s flute in Tuscany

Ed Sheeran plays Andrea Bocelli’s prized flute in impromptu music lesson

18 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Kyiv orchestra plays poignant ‘Ave Maria’

Kyiv orchestra plays poignant ‘Ave Maria’ amid children’s hospital ruins after Russian missile strike

21 days ago

Videos

Cello prodigy Yo-Yo Ma plays for President J.F. Kennedy

When 7-year-old Yo-Yo Ma played for President John F. Kennedy as a child cello prodigy

26 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Hannah Waddingham performs at the Grand Prix of Great Britain

Star actor Hannah Waddingham delivers spine-tingling national anthem at the British Grand Prix

28 days ago

Discover Music

Oliver Zeffman conducts Ella Taylor and the CBSO in ‘The White Lotus’ main theme

Soprano soloist performs thrilling ‘White Lotus’ theme with warbling vocals and full symphony orchestra

1 month ago

CBSO