Sheffield Cathedral Dean resigns citing ‘tremendous pressure’ following decision to disband choir

5 October 2020, 16:57

Sheffield Cathedral
Sheffield Cathedral. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

Dean who campaigned for big changes to cathedral music, and disbanded his choir, handed in his notice on Sunday.

After months of controversy, claims of bullying at the cathedral, and the end of a historic choral tradition, Peter Bradley has announced his resignation as the Dean of Sheffield Cathedral.

The Dean came under fire in July, following his decision to disband the cathedral’s choir. The decision impacted close to 20 boy and girl choristers, as well as several lay clerks.

Chorister parents reacted with fury at the news, claiming the young singers and parents were not consulted or considered in the decision-making of Dean and Chapter. There were also allegations of bullying at the cathedral, claimed by music staff and volunteers. An inquiry into the claims was launched in July by Bradley himself.

Over 8,500 people have since signed a petition to save the choir. In September the former musicians of the cathedral launched a new choir, the Steel City Choristers, to enable them to continue singing together.

The announcement of the Dean's resignation was made at the end of Sunday morning's service and later published on the Cathedral's website.

“You may be aware of the tremendous pressure I have been under over recent weeks which has seriously affected my health. After prayerful reflection and conversations with people who know me well, including the Bishop, I have decided that the time has come for me to move on,” he said.

Pete Wilcox the Bishop of Sheffield alluded to the choral music controversy in his response to the resignation, saying: “Cathedral Chapter has faced many issues this year with the pandemic, the fire and the difficult challenges over the summer in relation to the future of choral music and Dean Peter has been under extreme stress for a prolonged period.”

Bradley will remain in his post until 31 December 2020.

December brings plenty of opportunities to hear the Sheffield Cathedral Choir 🎼 http://ow.ly/ANZK50xtnwp Sheffield...

Posted by Sheffield Cathedral on Friday, 6 December 2019

Why was the Sheffield Cathedral choir disbanded?

In July, the cathedral revealed abrupt changes to its music department, in a massive shift to traditions on a site of 1,000 years of worship.

The announcement, made on the Cathedral’s website, said that after several years of reviewing the role of music in worship in the historic building, the Cathedral Dean and Chapter had concluded it was the right time to close the current Cathedral Choir. “A completely fresh start is needed,” they said.

The choir had consisted of 40 boys, girls and men singing regular services during the week.

In its place, the cathedral looked to “create a Music Department and Choir ready for the exciting future of the mixed urban community in which we live and work.”

At the time, Bradley told The Guardian: “The city is changing pretty quickly and we feel cathedral music needs to have a wider reach. We want to be more ambitious, and that means engaging with a wider group of children and reaching parts of the city we haven’t reached before.”

Following the announcement, musicians reacted to the news with dismay.

James Bingham, a former member of the Sheffield cathedral choir who now works for the Irish National Opera, said he was “appalled” by the decision.

Andrew Nethsingha, Director of the Choir of St John's College, Cambridge called the decision “irresponsible” and “short-sighted.”

It is believed that worship on the site of the Cathedral can be traced to the 9th century. The building of Cathedral Church of St Peter and St Paul, Sheffield dates as far back as the 12th century, having been rebuilt and added to over the centuries.

The church was elevated to cathedral status in 1914.

More From ClassicFM

Christian Li violin

This 11-year-old violinist’s talent is moving people to tears, and we can understand why

Discover Music

Opera singer honours Breonna Taylor’s memory with poignant ‘Vigil’

Opera singer honours Breonna Taylor’s memory with poignant ‘Vigil’

Videos

All the James Bond themes definitively ranked on their musical merit

James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best, based on musical merit

Discover Music

joyous organ man

Listen to the 1926 instrument used to soundtrack silent films: the American Fotoplayer

Discover Music

Arts venues ‘yet to see a penny’ of government’s £1.57bn emergency arts fund

Theatres ‘yet to see a penny’ of government’s £1.57bn emergency arts fund

Coronavirus

Royal Opera House to David Hockney portrait for vital funds

Royal Opera House to sell David Hockney portrait for vital funds amid ‘biggest crisis’ in its history

ROH

Latest news

See more Latest news

Sandrine Piau, Benjmain Grosvenor and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla among the winners in the Gramophone Awards 2020

The Gramophone Awards 2020: category winners, nominated artists and how to watch

7 hours ago

Events

What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery

9 hours ago

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

3 days ago

Coronavirus

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

3 days ago

Piano and guitar strings

Musician swaps his guitar strings for PIANO strings. How will it sound?

3 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

What's the music in 'No Time to Die'?

No Time To Die soundtrack: what’s the music in the new Bond film and when is it released?

3 days ago

Dad and daughter’s Mongolian throat singing duet

The incredible sound of a father and daughter’s Mongolian throat singing duet

3 days ago

Videos

Live music Month with Viking, on Classic FM

Live Music Month 2020: watch exclusive live performances and Classic FM Sessions online

3 days ago

Videos

278 cellists play ‘Adagio for Strings’ from 29 countries

278 cellists playing ‘Adagio for Strings’ from 29 countries is everything the world needs

5 days ago

Pianist plays on piano properly for the first time in 20 years, with the help from bionic gloves

This injured concert pianist thought he’d never play again. A pair of ‘bionic’ gloves changed everything.

5 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

The Magic Flute

15 stylish classical music and composer face masks

Coronavirus

Nicoletta Mantovani and Alberto Tinarelli married in Bologna

Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, marries again in beautiful Bologna wedding

Luciano Pavarotti

These pictures of Pavarotti with watermelons are a vibe

Turns out, Pavarotti sang with watermelons way before Harry Styles did. Just saying.

Luciano Pavarotti

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music