Royal College of Music professor plays piano in front of ‘war crime’ remains in Russian-occupied Ukraine

2 August 2022, 11:20 | Updated: 2 August 2022, 11:48

RCM piano professor, Alexander Romanovsky, was recently filmed playing for Russian state-controlled media in Mariupol
RCM piano professor, Alexander Romanovsky, was recently filmed playing for Russian state-controlled media in Mariupol. Picture: Getty
Classic FM

By Classic FM

A pianist and violinist were recorded playing in front of the remains of a theatre, in what commentators are calling an act of ‘Russian Propaganda’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A Royal College of Music professor has been filmed playing the piano for Russian state-controlled media in front a bombed-out theatre in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. Alexander Romanovsky, who teaches piano at the London music school, also reportedly gave an interview alongside the performance.

The Donetsk Regional Drama Theatre was sheltering hundreds of civilians when it was bombed by Russian forces in March in a shelling that according to estimates, killed between a dozen and 600 civilians. Human rights organisation Amnesty International has since labelled the attack a war crime.

Mariupol endured two months of fighting, before falling into the hands of Russian soldiers at the end of May. Today, the city remains Russian-occupied.

Romanovsky appears in the video (watch below) playing alongside Russian violinist, Petr Lundstrem. Lundstrem is an outspoken supporter of the war, and has shared pictures on Facebook wearing a shirt emblazoned with the letter Z – a Russian pro-war symbol.

Read more: Russian music students bravely condemn conductor’s pro-Putin ‘Z’ stunt

The video above was published on Yuriy Podolyaka, a Ukrainian blogger’s, YouTube channel on Saturday. In the caption Podolyaka names Romanovsky, calling him an “Italian-born but Russian-minded pianist”.

According to Romanovsky’s RCM profile, the pianist was actually born in Ukraine in 1984, before moving to Italy during his early childhood. He subsequently studied for 15 years at the Imola Piano Academy, before later leaving for London where he gained an Artists Diploma from the Royal College of Music.

Now a teacher at his alma mater, Romanovsky is currently on summer break from the musical institution, and has seemingly chosen to spend his free time in Russia-occupied Ukraine before the next school year begins in September.

Despite his reported Russian leaning views, Romanovsky shared on his Telegram account his sadness at seeing the bombed out theatre in person.

“I had seen this place, [like many of] you for the first time in March 2022 on TV,” the pianist wrote on the social media platform. “And as for every person linked in the least part to art and culture, this painful image was imprinted in my heart.

“Death and suffering in Mariupol is everywhere, but there is more here, because the theater is the place where people come to feel like men with a soul. Through art the soul awakens and feels alive. You come to the theater to feel alive.”

Read more: Donbas music school destroyed by Russian shelling in Eastern Ukraine

Estimates of the amount of civilian deaths from the bombing of Donetsk Regional Drama Theatre in March range from a dozen to 600
Estimates of the amount of civilian deaths from the bombing of Donetsk Regional Drama Theatre in March range from a dozen to 600. Picture: Getty

Dr Mark Galeotti, a Senior Associate Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute think tank, told The Times that Romanovsky may have felt he had no choice but to do what the media asked of him. “I don’t think it’s appropriate to put the boot into an individual,” he said.

“If the state says, ‘We want you to do this,’ it’s not wise to say, ‘Nah, you’re all right’. Even if he’s based outside Russia, he may have family there.”

Read more: Musicians of Ukrainian orchestra mourn their pianist, killed in the battle for Mariupol

According to The Times, RCM is investigating the situation, and the music conservatoire told Classic FM that there were no further details to add at this stage. “The [college] was not aware of these activities and we are looking into the matter,” RCM told the publication.

Trending on Classic FM

Singers from Cape Town Opera serenaded a plane full of passengers travelling to Johannesburg last month.

Cape Town Opera singers surprise airplane passengers with unexpected Verdi chorus

Verdi

The organ technician (not pictured here) was working on the maintenance of a 1961 instrument

Firefighters called to rescue maintenance man trapped in church organ

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Elgar’s greatest compositions

10 of Elgar’s greatest pieces of music

Elgar

Ralph Vaughan Williams’ all-time best pieces of music

10 greatest pieces of music by Vaughan Williams

Vaughan Williams

Netflix ‘The Perfection’ film poster

Cellists are ripping into this Netflix poster that very much *isn’t* ‘Perfection’

Discover Music

Alfie Boe sings 'Nessun dorma' for Love Island's Ekin-Su and Davide

Tenor Alfie Boe sings ‘Nessun dorma’ for Love Island contestants with solo guitarist

Alfie Boe

The overture to Georges Bizet’s Carmen is played as F1 drivers spray champagne on the podium.

How Bizet’s Carmen came to be the soundtrack of Formula One racing

Inside St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast

Belfast Cathedral disbands professional choir and director due to ‘financial circumstances’
Lady Gaga sings US national anthem at Biden inauguration

What are the lyrics to the US National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner?

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

CAYO message in action on the back of cellist Omar Macias, May 2022 Residency

‘With music, political barriers are removed’ – Cuban American Youth Orchestra talks musical diplomacy

4 days ago

President Obama was treated to an impromptu concert outside his hotel in Denmark

Barack Obama treated to impromptu serenade by a balcony choir of Danish singers

5 days ago

Videos

The Sixteen at the Tower of London

Classic FM joins The Sixteen for a special royal concert live from the Tower of London

5 days ago

The Sixteen

Andrea Bocelli steps in as last-minute understudy for his stranded son

Andrea Bocelli steps in as last-minute understudy for his stranded son

6 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Google Doodle celebrates Trinidad & Tobago instrument, the steelpan

Why is the steelpan being celebrated in today’s Google Doodle – and what’s the instrument’s history?

6 days ago

Google Doodles

Seven students age 16-18 have been left without their musical instruments for 25 days

‘How is this okay?’ – outrage as seven music students’ brass instruments lost by Lufthansa

6 days ago

Malaika Mihambo is a world champion long jumper, and plays classical piano to unwind.

World Athletics long jump champion is also a classical pianist with a passion for Chopin and Schubert

6 days ago

Discover Music

Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022

Classic FM Live returns – get your tickets for October’s movie music concert at the Royal Albert Hall

7 days ago

Events

Metrolinx’s new train posters have caused havoc among musicians online.

A train company poster features dubious music notation – and musicians are not on board

7 days ago

Discover Music

Stefan Soltesz was conducting at the Bavarian State Opera when he fell from his podium during the first act

73-year-old conductor collapses and dies mid-performance at leading German opera house

8 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

18,000-year-old conch shell

This 18,000-year-old shell is ‘oldest wind instrument of its kind’ – hear its haunting sound

14 days ago

Discover Music

Incredible impersonator creates duet of Pavarotti and Freddie Mercury singing ‘Nessun dorma’

Incredible impersonator creates duet of Pavarotti and Freddie Mercury singing ‘Nessun dorma’

18 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Queen lead singer performs Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and it’s hugely impressive

Queen lead singer performs Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and it’s hugely impressive

20 days ago

Puccini

Anna Lapwood introduces the pipe organ

How does the organ work, and what are the different parts? Anna Lapwood explains

25 days ago

Discover Music

PRODIJIG Vivaldi dance

Vivaldi meets Riverdance: Irish dancers create thrilling take on ‘The Four Seasons’

26 days ago

Videos

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in his role as rock 'n' roll legend, Elvis Presley?

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in ‘Elvis’ movie?

28 days ago

Discover Music