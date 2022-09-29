New report reveals ‘devastating scale’ of harassment and discrimination in the music industry

29 September 2022, 18:00 | Updated: 29 September 2022, 18:24

A silhouette of two violinists against sheet music.
A silhouette of two violinists against sheet music. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

A major report by the ISM shows higher levels of discrimination in the music industry than in 2018, with freelance and self-employed musicians being particularly vulnerable.

A new report on discrimination and harassment in the music industry by the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) has been published, showing that an alarming majority of the musicians surveyed have experienced some form of discrimination at work.

The report follows two similar surveys in 2018, after which the ISM launched a ‘code of practice’ together with the Musicians’ Union (MU). With 117 organisations signed up, the 2022 survey was designed in part to investigate whether or not there has been any ‘cultural change’ in the sector following the 2018 recommendations.

66 percent of the musicians surveyed in 2022 reported experiencing discrimination, up from 47 percent in 2018. What’s more, 72 percent of the incidents reported in the survey were committed by people in a position of power or influence, and 78 percent of the discrimination reported was committed against women.

The survey also shows that reports of discrimination were highest among musicians who are Black, Asian, mixed or belonging to multiple ethnic groups, as well as women and disabled musicians, with the likelihood of discrimination increasing for those with more than one protected characteristic.

Despite the recommendations made by the ISM following the last survey on discrimination in the music industry, these new figures suggest that little, if any, progress has been made.

Read more: 63 percent of Black musicians have experienced racism in the UK music industry

Cellos rest against empty chairs.
Cellos rest against empty chairs. Picture: Getty

The ISM surveyed 660 of its more than 11,000 members over the course of six weeks in May and June this year. 58 percent of the responses could be attributed to gender-based discrimination, with racial discrimination the second most common.

Respondents also said that discrimination happened on and off stage across a variety of settings, from rehearsals and performances to social media messages, networking events, teaching jobs and office meetings.

Anonymous comments from respondents have also been published within the report, ranging from unfair treatment, to direct accounts of assault and harassment.

Of the 136 comments provided in response to the survey, 58 percent of these “directly relayed details of sexual harassment”.

77 percent of the incidents reported in the survey – a number that rises to 88 percent for self-employed musicians – were not officially reported at the time.

Read more: 81 percent of women say it’s harder for female artists in music, with sexual harassment a key challenge

According to data from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), self-employed and freelance workers made up for as much as 70 percent of the music and performance industries. These workers were also the most likely to experience discrimination in the ISM report, and the least likely to officially report it.

The most common reason given for not reporting discrimination was that it was ‘just the culture’, followed closely by there being no one to report to, and the fear of losing future work.

Three quarters of all respondents said that organisations lacked clear procedures for reporting discrimination – a figure that once again, is higher for self-employed musicians at 90 percent.

Comments from the musicians who took part also reported seeing their colleagues speak out, only for nothing to be done, or even to receive repercussions themselves. One responded said: “Even when inappropriate and unfair behaviour was reported, the emphasis appeared to be on “no fuss please” and “who knows about this?”’

For the 23 percent of respondents who did report incidents, four in every five resulted in no action being taken.

Figures from across the music industry have commented on the ISM’s report. The organisation’s president, and report co-author, Vick Bain said: “Everybody deserves to be safe at work and it’s a scandal that our brilliant music workforce is being let down in this way. As we highlight in the report, there are solutions to the problems we face.

“We need to take action now because we don’t want to have to highlight these issues again in another four years’ time.”

ISM chief executive Deborah Annetts called on those in leadership roles to take action, adding: “The music workforce is primarily freelance which makes it particularly vulnerable to victimisation if concerns or complaints are made. This must stop. Those who are discriminated against must feel safe to come forward and raise their concerns. If we do not engender this cultural shift then nothing will change.”

The ISM’s report concludes with recommendations for both the government and music sector, including trade bodies taking a more active role in policing their members, and extensive training across the industry, in order to tackle the issues raised in the survey.

If you’ve been affected by any issues mentioned in this article, please find guidance and resources on the Musician’s Union website or contact Samaritans online or on 116 123.

Latest on Classic FM

Lizzo performs on a crystal flute, courtesy of the Library of Congress, in Washington D.C.

Lizzo makes history by playing the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute

Videos

Elgar’s greatest compositions

10 of Elgar’s greatest pieces of music

Elgar

Christmas music by members of the Durham Cathedral Choir

O Magnum Mysterium: what are the lyrics, and which composers have set it?

Discover Music

Two masked flute players in a Hong Kong propaganda video.

Hong Kong propaganda video showing ‘double-masked’ flute players catches attention

Coronavirus

Music literacy matters T-shirt

‘I like to eat puppies’ – viral t-shirt shows why musical literacy is important

Discover Music

Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: shortlisted artists include Anna Lapwood, Mitsuko Uchida and Kirill Petrenko

Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: how to watch, and all the nominated artists

Events

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

John Williams honoured as Queen Elizabeth II’s final ‘Knight’ before she died

John Williams honoured as Queen Elizabeth II’s final ‘Knight’ before she died

Williams

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

Singing American football player wows teammates with Bocelli’s ‘Time to Say Goodbye’

Videos

Alison Balsom is an award-winning trumpet soloist

‘To diminish music in education is a really big mistake’ – star trumpeter Alison Balsom

Alison Balsom

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in new psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

What’s the soundtrack to ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, and who wrote it?

Discover Music

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: With 10 Musical Sounds!

'Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway after 35-year run

Broadway’s longest-running show ‘Phantom of the Opera’ to close in February after 35 years

Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey,

Lone piper plays poignant lament as the Queen’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey

The Massed Pipes and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments outside Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Where do bagpipes come from, and who invented them?

Discover Music

Her Majesty’s coffin has traveled across the UK, and is now lying in state in London.

The Queen’s funeral: how music moved a nation at Westminster Abbey and beyond

All the music being played at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: All the music played during the service

The Committal of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

The music for The Queen’s committal service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

Solo soprano sings at The King’s Chapel of the Savoy

Solo soprano sings Queen’s beloved hymn ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ in intimate tribute

Videos

The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II: How To Listen

The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: How to listen

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Kirsty Mangan (violin) and Lucy Morgan (viola) are part of a string quartet who performed ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’ in a stairwell

String quartet plays ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ in heavenly stairwell acoustic

15 days ago

Videos

Organist, Anna Lapwood, performs the Handel aria with soprano, and security guard, Marcella

Opera-singing security guard joins organist in moving Queen Elizabeth II tribute at London station

17 days ago

Ashleigh Wilson-Clarke dances with her Cha Cha

Adorable footage shows ballerina mother in dance rehearsal with baby girl in her arms

23 days ago

Videos

Barcelona Guitar Trio & Dance (Luis Robisco, Xavier Coll & Alí Arango) and percussionist Paquito Escudero perform ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

Four musicians play a spellbinding rendition of ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

24 days ago

Discover Music

Freddie Mercury ‘We Are The Champions’ vocals

Freddie Mercury’s isolated vocals from ‘We Are The Champions’ prove he was one of the finest tenors in history

24 days ago

Discover Music

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing a tender duet of ‘Cheek to Cheek’

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing ‘Cheek to Cheek’ in tender duet moment

26 days ago

Andrea Bocelli