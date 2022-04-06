Renowned North American conductor Boris Brott killed in hit and run

6 April 2022, 10:47 | Updated: 6 April 2022, 11:58

Boris Brott was the artistic director and conductor of the Orchestre classique de Montréal.
Boris Brott was the artistic director and conductor of the Orchestre classique de Montréal. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Boris Brott was “a renowned leader in the world of classical music, a mentor to countless young musicians, and a very dear friend to so many”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Brott, artistic director and conductor of the Orchestre classique de Montréal, died yesterday following a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian collision in Hamilton, Canada.

The 78-year-old Canadian conductor was hit by a car at around 10.20am [EDT]. The driver fled the scene but was later arrested by the police.

Brott was taken to hospital following the incident, and shortly died of his injuries.

“The entire OCM family is in a state of disbelief,” the Orchestre classique de Montréal shared on its Twitter page following the news. “Boris Brott was the beating heart of the Orchestre classique de Montréal. A renowned leader in the world of classical music in North America and beyond, a mentor to countless young musicians, and a very dear friend to so many.

“His sudden passing thus leaves a deep void in our musical community and a profound sadness in our personal lives.

“We will continue to make great music and to touch people, inspired by Boris’ standards of excellence, by his indomitable spirit, by his dedication to sharing his musical gifts with people from all walks of life, and by his love for humanity.”

The Mayor of Hamilton also shared his condolences following Brott’s death.

“Boris was not only a giant in the classical music world, he was also a giant for promoting and building Hamilton and his efforts over decades helped lift our community to new heights.

“As an Officer of the Order of Canada, a member of the Order of Ontario, the founder of orchestras and the world-renowned Brott Music Festival, Boris led performances before royalty and the Pope and was sought after by prestigious music institutions all over the world.

“Who can forget when he brought classical music directly to the working people of Hamilton with an orchestral performance in the Dofasco steel making plant? He also brought thousands of school children to his annual concert with performances planned just for them. He literally brought music to the people.

“Boris leaves a legacy of musical excellence and humanitarianism that is unmatched.”

Born in Montreal into a family of musicians, Brott was the founding artistic director of the Brott Music Festival and the professional training orchestra, the National Academy Orchestra of Canada. As well as being a conductor, Brott was also a motivational speaker and cultural ambassador.

“The Brott Family is Musical Royalty in Canada,” explained American-Canadian classical pianist Sara Davis Buechner on her Facebook page.

Brott’s father Alexander was a violinist and composer who founded the orchestra that became the Orchestre classique de Montréal. His mother was cellist Lotte Brott, and his younger brother is cellist Denis Brott.

Buechner continued: “It has been one of my greatest honors to know [the Brott family] as friends, and to work with Boris over a period of almost twenty years.”

BORIS BROTT Conductor, Friend and Mensch (1944 - April 5, 2022) I am in shock to learn of Boris Brott's passing,...

Posted by Sara Davis Buechner on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

On Tuesday evening, the board chair of Orchestre classique de Montréal, Deborah Corber, told CBC Hamilton that “being in Boris’ presence, whether he was making music or talking about music or telling a story about music, it always made the music come alive and seem like it really was for everybody”.

Corber also confirmed that a memorial concert will be organised at a later date to celebrate the maestro’s life.

Brott is survived by his wife, Ardyth Webster Brott and their three children.

More From ClassicFM

Engineer fills grand piano with water

Engineer fills his piano with water and climbs inside it like a swimming pool

Discover Music

Classical composers in one epic mashup

A musical genius has combined all famous classical composers in one mash-up

Videos

John Williams, Nicola Benedetti and Isata Kanneh-Mason nominated in Global Awards

John Williams and Nicola Benedetti among classical artists nominated in the Global Awards 2022

Global Awards

Learning piano could help healthy elderly adults delay the onset of dementia.

Scientists find taking up piano lessons at older age could delay dementia onset
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
‘Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos’ – Ukraine’s President Zelensky’s powerful Grammys speech

Ukraine’s President tells Grammy Awards: ‘Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos’

Latest news

See more Latest news

The setup for the Boston Symphony’s debut (1881) season

This 19th-century American symphony orchestra seating chart is a world away from today’s layout

4 days ago

Discover Music

Who was Scott Joplin, the ‘King of Ragtime’?

Who was Scott Joplin, the ‘King of Ragtime’? Discover the Black American composer’s life and music

4 days ago

Joplin, S

Chopstix, the talking piano from Edelweiss

Self-playing piano can speak English, sing and play the world’s most fiendish melodies

5 days ago

Videos

A choirboy's letter has been unearthed 125 years after it was written

Choirboy’s 125-year-old ‘remember me’ plea found hidden in church pew

5 days ago

Discover Music

Brexit red tape has made it too “expensive” to tour the British version of Phantom of the Opera in Europe

Phantom of the Opera to tour Europe with Chinese production due to Brexit red tape

6 days ago

Lloyd Webber

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

A string quintet performs in an underground train station being used as a bomb shelter

Kharkiv residents soothed by classical music in underground festival as war continues in Ukraine

6 days ago

Violinist Nicola Benedetti accompanies real Ukrainian refugees’ stories with a soaring solo

Violinist Nicola Benedetti accompanies real Ukrainian refugees’ stories with a soaring solo

7 days ago

Nicola Benedetti

‘Bob Marley & The Chineke! Orchestra’ Album

Bob Marley’s greatest songs reimagined as contemporary orchestral works in new Chineke! album

11 days ago

Chineke! Orchestra

Denys Karachevtsevis a cellist and citizen of Kharkiv

Ukrainian cellist plays solitary Bach suite in abandoned bombed-out streets of Kharkiv

12 days ago

Videos

Stanislav performs his country’s national anthem

Ukrainian choir boy receives standing ovation after singing National Anthem in “really special moment”

12 days ago

Videos

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: who is the star violinist, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

john williams

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Williams

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub