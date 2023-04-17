Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old bass clarinettist, fights for his life in hospital after shooting in America

Ralph Yarl is a talented clarinettist from Kansas City, Missouri. Picture: GoFundMe

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The talented teenage musician is an award-winning performer playing both the clarinet and bassoon in a variety of ensembles.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old clarinettist from Kansas City, Missouri is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot when he knocked on the door of a house by mistake.

The Black teenager was meant to be collecting his siblings from 115th Terrace, but instead arrived at 115th Street in error. Here Yarl was shot twice by the house’s white occupant.

Described by his family as a “musical genius”, Yarl, who plays both the clarinet and bassoon, was rushed to hospital on Thursday night last week after being shot at 10.30 pm.

While the young musician is said to be in recovery, reports state that he has been left with ‘life-changing injuries’ following the shooting.

Yarl recently earned a second chair position in the Missouri All-State Band with an honourable mention, and according to his family, is one of the top bass clarinet players in Missouri. He is also a section leader in his school marching band, plays multiple instruments in the Northland Symphony Youth Orchestra, and performs as part of his school’s Jazz and competition band.

Now up - Ralph Yarl (10) pic.twitter.com/N2no6w7DGU — Staley HS Band (@StaleyBandFam) April 29, 2022

The musician’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for Yarl’s hospital bills, and donors have already raised over $1,000,000 for the teenager.

In a statement on the young clarinettist’s condition, a lawyer for the family said, “Despite the severity of his injuries and the seriousness of his condition, Ralph is alive and recovering.”

The civil rights attorneys, Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, who are representing the family, also detailed that “[Yarl was] shot twice and struck in the head and arm” by the assailant.

As well as recovering from his injuries, the family wrote in their GoFundMe statement that Yarl will also have “a long road ahead mentally and emotionally. The trauma that he has to endure and survive is unimaginable”.

Yarl’s story has been shared and platformed by various celebrities such as Halle Berry and Viola Davis, as well as musician and band leader, Questlove, who said in a Facebook post, “I was a Ralph. We were all Ralph”.

A mass protest was held in Yarl’s name on Sunday evening in the neighbourhood where the shooting happened, with a message of “An attack against one kid is an attack against all.”

"Ralph Yarl life matters" pic.twitter.com/I053J7iVlk — The Kansas City Defender (@KCDefender) April 16, 2023

The young musician was looking forward to graduating high school, according to his family’s GoFundMe page, and has hopes to study chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University.

When asked how he would achieve this goal, he told family members, “Well, if they have a scholarship for music or academics, I know I can get it.”

In February of this year, Yarl was also nominated to participate in a 15-day choir and orchestra tour of Europe in the summer of 2024. The invitation letter, shared by his aunt Dr. Faith Spoonmore reads that this nomination is a “distinct honour reserved for selected students”, and based on “musical abilities, character, and leadership qualities.”

On his GoFundMe page, Spoonmore added, “Ralph deserves to have the future he dreams about. He can often be found with a musical instrument – he loves them all.

“Ralph deserves to be the light that shows the world that LOVE wins and that humanity is still Good.”