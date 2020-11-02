Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland

On Air Now
The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet 8pm - 10pm
2 November 2020, 16:38
Public art is the action hero during a midnight train crash in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam.
Proof art can (literally) save you.
A sculpture saved a Dutch metro train from plunging into water today. The train smashed through a safety barrier at De Akkers metro station in Spijkenisse but a large sculpture of a whale tail at the station safely held the carriages aloft.
Read more: Netflix places a statue of Mozart’s sister to celebrate history’s overshadowed women >
The incident happened after midnight on Monday. The driver was the only person on the train and no one was hurt.
The 2002 artwork by architect and sculptor Maarten Strujis is called (rather appropriately) ‘Saved by a Whale’s Tale’ and is made from reinforced polyester.
What a great way to further the argument for more public art: keeping us entertained, stimulated and indeed, safe.