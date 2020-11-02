Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland

2 November 2020, 16:38

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO
NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

Public art is the action hero during a midnight train crash in Spijkenisse, near Rotterdam.

Proof art can (literally) save you.

A sculpture saved a Dutch metro train from plunging into water today. The train smashed through a safety barrier at De Akkers metro station in Spijkenisse but a large sculpture of a whale tail at the station safely held the carriages aloft.

The incident happened after midnight on Monday. The driver was the only person on the train and no one was hurt.

A Dutch metro train, saved from disaster
A Dutch metro train, saved from disaster. Picture: Getty

The 2002 artwork by architect and sculptor Maarten Strujis is called (rather appropriately) ‘Saved by a Whale’s Tale’ and is made from reinforced polyester.

What a great way to further the argument for more public art: keeping us entertained, stimulated and indeed, safe.

