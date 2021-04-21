Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures

Her Majesty the Queen – a life in photos. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

In honour of Her Majesty the Queen’s 95th birthday, we take a look at the longest reigning monarch’s life in pictures.

1927: Princess Elizabeth in her pram as a baby

Princess Elizabeth in her pram as a baby. Picture: PA

1937: Princess Elizabeth stands with The Queen Mother on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation of George VI

Princess Elizabeth stands with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation of King George VI. Picture: PA

1945: Princess Elizabeth trains as a mechanic as part of the British Army’s Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II

Princess Elizabeth trains as a mechanic as part of the British Army’s Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II. Picture: PA

1947: A portrait of Princess Elizabeth, taken weeks before her 21st birthday

A portrait Princess Elizabeth taken weeks before her 21st birthday. Picture: PA

1947: Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten smile for their first engagement photo, taken at Buckingham Palace

Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten smile during their first engagement pictures, taken at Buckingham Palace. Picture: PA

1947: Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding day

Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding day. Picture: PA

1947: Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip on their honeymoon in Malta

Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip on their honeymoon in Malta. Picture: Getty

1949: Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh hold their first child Prince Charles, aged six months

Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh hold their first child Prince Charles, aged six months. Picture: PA

1951: Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Picture: PA

1953: Now Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh, the royal couple wave from Buckingham Palace to crowds after the Queen’s Coronation

Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh wave from the balcony to crowds around Buckingham Palace after the Coronation. Picture: PA

1977: The Queen attends a Gala Silver Jubilee Performance at the Royal Opera House, London

Queen Elizabeth II attends a Gala Silver Jubilee Performance of opera and ballet at the Royal Opera House, London. Picture: PA

1977: The Queen speaks to actress and soprano Julie Andrews backstage at the London Palladium

Queen Elizabeth II chats to actress Julie Andrews backstage at the London Palladium. Picture: PA

1985: The Queen during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in London

Queen Elizabeth II during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in London. Picture: PA

1987: The Queen with Prince William and Prince Harry at the polo

The Queen With Prince William and Prince Harry at the polo. Picture: Getty

2000: The Queen and Prince Philip in a Royal box at La Scala opera house

The Queen And Prince Philip in a Royal box at La Scala opera house. Picture: Getty

2002: The Queen and Prince Philip sing hymns during a service to mark her Golden Jubilee at St. Paul’s Cathedral

The Queen and Prince Philip sing hymns during a service to mark her Golden Jubilee at St. Paul's Cathedral. Picture: Getty

2002: The Queen is greeted by flower-bearing schoolgirls during her Golden Jubilee visit to West London

The Queen is given flowers from schoolgirls during her Golden Jubilee visit to West London. Picture: Getty

2007: The Queen and Prince Philip visit Broadlands to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary

The Queen and Prince Philip visit Broadlands to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary. Picture: Getty

2016: The Queen and Royal Family stand together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping The Colour

The Queen and Royal Family stand together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping The Colour. Picture: Getty

2019: The Queen talks with guests at a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace

The Queen talks with guests at a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty

2021: The Queen sits alone during The Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at St. George’s Chapel