Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
21 April 2021, 13:58 | Updated: 21 April 2021, 17:23
In honour of Her Majesty the Queen’s 95th birthday, we take a look at the longest reigning monarch’s life in pictures.
1927: Princess Elizabeth in her pram as a baby
1937: Princess Elizabeth stands with The Queen Mother on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation of George VI
1945: Princess Elizabeth trains as a mechanic as part of the British Army’s Auxiliary Territorial Service during World War II
1947: A portrait of Princess Elizabeth, taken weeks before her 21st birthday
1947: Princess Elizabeth and Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten smile for their first engagement photo, taken at Buckingham Palace
1947: Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh on their wedding day
1947: Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip on their honeymoon in Malta
1949: Princess Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh hold their first child Prince Charles, aged six months
1951: Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their two children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne
1953: Now Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh, the royal couple wave from Buckingham Palace to crowds after the Queen’s Coronation
1977: The Queen attends a Gala Silver Jubilee Performance at the Royal Opera House, London
1977: The Queen speaks to actress and soprano Julie Andrews backstage at the London Palladium
1985: The Queen during the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in London
1987: The Queen with Prince William and Prince Harry at the polo
2000: The Queen and Prince Philip in a Royal box at La Scala opera house
2002: The Queen and Prince Philip sing hymns during a service to mark her Golden Jubilee at St. Paul’s Cathedral
2002: The Queen is greeted by flower-bearing schoolgirls during her Golden Jubilee visit to West London
2007: The Queen and Prince Philip visit Broadlands to mark their Diamond Wedding Anniversary
2016: The Queen and Royal Family stand together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping The Colour
2019: The Queen talks with guests at a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace
2021: The Queen sits alone during The Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at St. George’s Chapel