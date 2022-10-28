Scientists say this major piano chord can help cure nightmares

28 October 2022, 13:24 | Updated: 28 October 2022, 14:29

Could a single piano chord silence recurring nightmares?
Could a single piano chord silence recurring nightmares? Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A nightmare-curing major chord. Could it be true?

In a study conducted on patients who had been diagnosed with a nightmare disorder, 36 volunteers were invited to rewrite their most frequent nightmares in a positive light. Then, while they were sleeping, they were played a repeated piano chord, which they had been taught to associate with positive experiences.

The chord was C69 – C major, with a major sixth (the note ‘A’) and a major ninth (‘D’) added.

“Thanks to this new therapy, the patients’ nightmares decreased significantly, and their positive dreams increased,” the scientists write in their summary of the study, published in Current Biology.

As well as causing poor quality sleep, nightmares are often associated with other health issues like anxiety, which in turn can lead to insomnia and bad dreams. During the Covid-19 pandemic, many reported experiencing more nightmares and interrupted sleep than usual.

Read more: What’s so creepy about a semitone?

This study made use of a frequently used, non-invasive method to treat nightmares, called imagery rehearsal therapy (IRT). Patients are invited to rewrite their most distressing, and frequent, nightmares with a happy ending, and then to ‘rehearse’ telling themselves that rewritten narrative, in a bid to trick their brain into overwriting the original nightmare.

But while this method can reduce the frequency and severity of nightmares, many patients aren’t receptive to it.

Separately, in 2010, scientists found that playing sounds or music that people have been trained to associate with a certain experience, while they are sleeping, can boost the memory of that stimulus, in a method known as targeted memory reactivation (TMR).

This study’s authors wanted to know if they could combine the two methods. “There is a relationship between the types of emotions experienced in dreams and our emotional well-being,” said psychiatrist Lampros Perogramvros, of Geneva University Hospitals and the University of Geneva.

“Based on this observation, we had the idea that we could help people by manipulating emotions in their dreams.”

Read more: Cat piano videos are good for your health. A scientific study says so.

All the volunteers were invited to rewrite their recurring nightmares and rehearse them in a single IRT session. Then, they were split into two groups, with only the second group given a TMR session in which they were exposed to music.

The second group were played sounds while sleeping at home in their own beds. They were each given a headphone headband to play the sound – the aforementioned piano chord, C69. It played every 10 seconds during REM sleep, when nightmares were most likely to happen.

“The aim was for this sound to be associated with the imagined positive scenario,” explains Sophie Schwartz, a professor at the University of Geneva. “In this way, when the sound was then played again but now during sleep, it was more likely to reactivate a positive memory in dreams.”

Over the following weeks and months, the groups kept track of their nightmares in sleep diaries. They were assessed after two weeks, and then once more after three months without any treatment.

Read more: Study finds playing a musical instrument as an adult may boost your memory

Half the volunteers were played a repeated piano chord - C69
Half the volunteers were played a repeated piano chord - C69. Picture: Getty

At the beginning of the study, the first group had, on average, 2.58 nightmares a week, while the second group experienced an average of 2.94 nightmares a week.

By end of the study, the first group were experiencing 1.02 weekly nightmares, while the second group, who were played the repeated piano chord, had just 0.19. This group also reported an increase in good dreams.

After three months, these numbers increased slightly to 1.48 and 0.33. But researchers said it was still an impressive reduction, suggesting that using TMR to support IRT produces better results.

“We were positively surprised by how well the participants respected and tolerated the study procedures,” Perogamvros says.

“We observed a fast decrease of nightmares, together with dreams becoming emotionally more positive. For us, researchers and clinicians, these findings are very promising both for the study of emotional processing during sleep and for the development of new therapies.”

Latest on Classic FM

Hugh Bonneville (Mr Brown) poses with Paddington Bear at the world premiere of ‘Paddington 2’.

Paddington star Hugh Bonneville says fictional bear ‘was my first friend’ in heartwarming reveal
Halloween classical music for children

13 spooky pieces of Halloween music for children

Discover Music

Niccolò Paganini was such a gifted violinist, people thought he sold his soul to the devil

Niccolò Paganini was such a gifted violinist, people thought he sold his soul to the devil

Paganini

Music for Pets playlist

Music For Pets playlist: classical music to keep your pets calm during fireworks

Lifestyle

Joseph Ancona was a crew member at the Metropolitan Opera House

Metropolitan Opera stagehand, 20, killed in tragic New York subway accident

New York Metropolitan Opera

The Sovereign’s Piper plays for King Charles III outside Clarence House for the first time.

Royal piper’s fanfare wakes King Charles III for first time at London residence

Videos

Bocelli family trio sings 'Feliz Navidad'

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Feliz Navidad’ with son and daughter in heart-warming Christmas trio

Andrea Bocelli

This keyboard kitten is a fan of classical music

10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

Discover Music

Andrea Bocelli facts – wife, children, songs

Andrea Bocelli: wife, famous songs, family and everything to know about the Italian tenor

Andrea Bocelli

How many children does Andrea Bocelli have?

Andrea Bocelli’s children: Who are Matteo, Amos and Virginia Bocelli and what do they do?

Andrea Bocelli

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Scary Classical Music

The 20 scariest pieces of classical music

Aretha Franklin with her good friend, Luciano Pavarotti

The time Aretha Franklin stepped in for ‘good friend’ Pavarotti, and sang Nessun Dorma

Luciano Pavarotti

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Libor Pešek, former principal conductor of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, has died aged 89.

World-renowned Czech conductor Libor Pešek has died, aged 89

Angelina Jolie to play legendary opera star Maria Callas in new biopic ‘Maria’

Angelina Jolie to play legendary opera star Maria Callas in new biopic ‘Maria’

Maria Callas

4 out of 10 parents and carers are thinking of leaving their careers in classical music, according to a new report

New report warns of ‘talent exodus’ in classical music, as parents and carers struggle

Karim Kamar is joined by an unexpected duet partner...

Classical pianist gives curious toddler an impromptu piano lesson on train station concourse

Discover Music

Viola Brand dances on a bicycle

Ballerina performs an exquisite routine, while riding a bicycle

Discover Music

Classic FM’s Pet Classics: Charlotte Hawkins and Frank in the studio

Pet Classics, our special programme to calm pets on Bonfire Night, returns for 2022

Funny duet for two cats, in the style of Rossini

This choirboy ‘cat duet’ is a masterpiece in musical humour, and in keeping a straight face

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Cellist Zoë Martlew had a sudden surprise when her cello bow exploded mid-recital

Comical classical chaos as cellist’s bow explodes in the middle of a contemporary music recital

14 days ago

Discover Music

An opera singer leads a rousing rendition of Ukraine’s national anthem as civilians shelter in an underground station in Kyiv.

Powerful footage shows opera singer leading Ukrainian national anthem under Kyiv station

16 days ago

Videos

Angela Lansbury voiced cinema’s most famous teapot, ‘Mrs Potts’ in the 1991 Disney classic, ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Remembering the time Angela Lansbury sang ‘Beauty and the Beast’ for the film’s 25th anniversary

16 days ago

Barbara Hannigan, 51, is an internationally renowned soprano and conductor

Barbara Hannigan on mentoring the next generation of classical music stars

21 days ago

The Sixteen at the Tower of London

Classic FM joins The Sixteen for a choral tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, live from the Tower of London

23 days ago

The Sixteen

Goat 'sings' in animal blessing service at Worcester Cathedral

Bleating billygoat ‘sings’ along during animal blessing at cathedral service

24 days ago

Videos