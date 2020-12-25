‘O Holy Night’ voted the nation’s favourite Christmas carol for 2020

'O Holy Night' voted the Nation's Favourite Carol. Picture: King's College Choir

The nation has spoken – here are the top 30 Christmas carols for 2020, as voted for by you.

Throughout December, we invited you to vote for your all-time favourite Christmas carol.

And in The Nation’s Favourite Carol 2020, ‘O Holy Night’ topped our annual festive chart for the fifth year in a row.

The beloved melody, which reflects on the birth of Jesus and of humanity’s redemption, is a historic favourite in Classic FM’s countdown and is believed to have been the first carol played on the radio.

The carol, of French origins, was released in 1847 by Adolphe Adam under the name ‘Cantique de Noël’.

A decade later, an English translation was released, and it has since been covered by artists including Pavarotti, Mariah Carey and Bing Crosby.

‘Silent Night’ was voted in second, Holst’s ‘In the Bleak Midwinter’ was the nation’s choice for No. 3, and ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’ landed in fourth place.

Classic FM’s John Brunning counted down the special festive chart from 1pm to 3pm on Christmas Day. See the top 30 in full below.

The Nation’s Favourite Carol - top 30

1. O Holy Night

2. Silent Night

3. In the Bleak Mid-Winter (Holst)

4. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

5. In the Bleak Mid-Winter (Darke)

6. O Come All Ye Faithful

7. Carol of the Bells

8. Once in Royal David’s City

9. O Little Town of Bethlehem

10. Joy to the World

11. Away in a Manger

12. O Come, O Come Emmanuel

13. God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen

14. Ding Dong! Merrily on High

15. Coventry Carol

16. The Holly and the Ivy

17. It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

18. Good King Wenceslas

19. In Dulci Jubilo

20. Gaudete

21. Sussex Carol

22. The Three Kings

23. Candlelight Carol

24. We Three Kings

25. The First Nowell

26. See Amid the Winter’s Snow

27. I Saw Three Ships

28. Jesus Christ the Apple Tree

29. Gabriel’s Message

30. Star Carol (Rutter)

