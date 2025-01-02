Vienna New Year’s Concert: what music was played?

2 January 2025, 09:38

The Vienna New Year's Concert.
The Vienna New Year's Concert. Picture: BBC / Vienna Philharmonic / Dieter Nag

By Will Padfield

The Vienna New Year’s Concert is one of the most famous events in the classical music calendar, so we take a look at the music you can expect to hear.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

New Year’s Day in Vienna. That phrase has a certain ring to it. The Austrian capital has been the home to some of the greatest composers who ever lived, including Mozart, Haydn and Beethoven. Music oozes out from every street corner, creating a magical atmosphere transcending generations.

One of the most famous events in the Viennese musical calendar is the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra’s New Year’s concert. Inaugurated in 1939, it takes place at the legendary Musikverein.

The concert programmes always highlight the music from the Strauss family, Johann Strauss I, Johann Strauss II, Josef Strauss and Eduard Strauss and other prominent composers from Vienna. Each year, the Vienna Philharmonic is joined by a prominent guest conductor. This time, it is the turn of Riccardo Muti, the famous Italian conductor renowned for his interpretations of operas.

The concert is sure to be an absolute treat, featuring some of the best tunes written. Here is what will be played, categorised by the composer.

Read more: André Rieu facts: the Dutch violinist’s wife, concerts, net worth and his Johann Strauss Orchestra

Riccardo Muti will lead the Vienna Philharmonic.
Riccardo Muti will lead the Vienna Philharmonic. Picture: BBC / Vienna Philharmonic / Dieter Nag.

Johan Strauss I

The concert will open with a piece of music by Johan Strauss I. Known as ‘The Father’, he was renowned for his waltzes, polkas and galops, which he bought into the mainstream, laying the foundations of a musical dynasty that his sons would continue throughout the 19th Century.

After his death, Berlioz paid tribute to the 'Father of the Viennese Waltz' by commenting that ‘Vienna without Strauss is like Austria without the Danube’.

Freiheits-Marsch, or freedom march, will open the programme, and get proceedings off to a jubilant and energetic start.

Freiheits-Marsch, Op. 226

Josef Strauss

The concert will feature two pieces by Josef Strauss, the second son of Johan Strauss and his wife Maria Anna Streim. Josef Staruss continued the family tradition, and joined the family orchestra, along with his brothers, Johann Strauss II and Eduard Strauss in the 1850s.

The Vienna Philharmonic will perform two waltzes by Josef, Dorfschwalben aus Österreich (Village Swallows from Austria) and Transactionen (Transactions)

♫♪ Josef Strauss: Transactionen / Walzer op. 184|Musikverein Vienna| #NYC2024 | #NewYearsConcert ♪♫

Johann Strauss II

Most of the music played on New Year’s Day will be by Johan Strauss II. The eldest of Strauss I’s sons, he was known as ‘The Waltz King’, and was largely responsible for the popularity of the waltz in the 19th century.

The concert will feature eight of his most popular compositions, many of which have become famous for their use in films and TV.

Demolirer-Polka (French Polka)

Lagunen-Walzer (Lagoon waltz)

Overture to the Operetta "Der Zigeunerbaron (The Gypsy Baron)

Accelerationen. (acceleration) Waltz

Entweder - oder! Polka (revolve)

Annen-Polka

Tritsch-Tratsch, (Fast Polka), op. 214

Wein, Weib und Gesang. Walzer (Wine, Woman, and Song)

Johann Strauss II - Tritsch-Tratsch-Polka (Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Zubin Mehta)

Eduard Strauss

The third surviving son, Eduard followed in his father's footsteps, becoming a prominent composer in Vienna.

The concert will feature his polka Luftig und duftig (airy and fragrant)

The Vienna Philharmonic.
The Vienna Philharmonic. Picture: BBC / Vienna Philharmonic / Dieter Nag.

Other composers featured

Outside of the Strauss family, the concert will feature the music of two other composers.

We will hear a march by Austrian composer Josef Hellmesberger from his opera Das Veilchenmädchen (The Violet Girl) and a waltz by Constanze Geiger, which will be the first time a work by a female composer has featured in the New Year’s Day concert.

The concert will be broadcast on TV on New Year’s Day.

The 2017 Vienna Philharmonic New Year's Concert with Gustavo Dudamel

Latest on Classic FM

Novak Djokovic celebrates his Wimbledon win with a violin gesture

Why does Novak Djokovic play his racket like a violin when he wins?

Discover Music

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the air’

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the Air’ in falsetto... 40 years on!

Aled Jones

Pentatonix sing the US national anthem at NFL Game on Christmas Day

Vocal group Pentatonix sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in spine-tingling five-part harmony

Videos

Alan Titchmarsh and Myleene Klass named in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours list

Alan Titchmarsh and Myleene Klass named in His Majesty the King’s New Year Honours list

James Corden Ruth Jones

Ruth Jones: Nessa’s favourite carol? It has to be ‘OH, Holy Night’!

Squid Game season 2

Squid Game Season 2 soundtrack: what classical music is in the Netflix show?

Discover Music

97-year-old Herbert Blomstedt conducts epic climax of Mahler Symphony

97-year-old Herbert Blomstedt conducts epic climax of Mahler Symphony

Ask Alexa to send a musical request to the Classic FM studio

Connect Alexa to your Global Player app to unlock its full potential

A Classic FM exclusive of Aled Jones and Malakai Bayoh singing ‘O Holy Night’ went viral in Christmas 2022

‘O Holy Night’ voted the nation’s favourite Christmas carol for ninth consecutive year

On Christmas Eve 1914, WWI paused when troops sang carols across enemy limes

On Christmas Eve 1914, WWI paused when troops sang carols across enemy limes

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Latest news

See more Latest news

For the first time in 900 years, girls join choristers as they take part in a photocall at St Paul's Cathedral

Girls will be part of St. Paul’s Cathedral choir on Christmas Day for first time in 900 years
Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together At Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey

What music is being performed at the Princess of Wales’ carol service?

Sheku and Isata Kanneh-Mason forced to cancel sold-out concert after Air Canada deny boarding with cello

Kanneh-Mason duo forced to cancel sold-out concert after Air Canada deny boarding with cello

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma performs Bach’s beautiful prelude in newly renovated Notre Dame cathedral

Yo-Yo Ma

Lang Lang in Notre Dame reopening concert.

Lang Lang plays stunning Saint-Saëns in newly-reopened Notre Dame

Guest conductor, Tim Schultheis, truly came to sleigh at this orchestral concert...

Audience member conducts ‘Sleigh Ride’, stealing the show in joyful moment

Videos

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

Soprano Nadine Sierra sings glorious ‘La Marseillaise’ outside Notre-Dame as cathedral opens its doors

26 days ago

Discover Music

South African soprano Pretty Yende sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

South African soprano sings ‘Amazing Grace’ solo in breathtaking acoustic of Notre Dame

26 days ago

Videos

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce return in teaser video

‘I’m Bach’ – TwoSet Violin officially announce new name in music video

29 days ago

‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo spoke to Zeb Soanes about preparing to sing ‘Defying Gravity’ as Elphaba.

Cynthia Erivo underwent ‘cardiovascular conditioning’ to play Elphaba in ‘Wicked’

1 month ago

Discover Music

Cellist serenades chickens with ‘L’heure exquise’ at 18th-century English farmhouse

Cellist serenades chickens with a French love song at 18th-century English farmhouse

1 month ago

Videos

Cynthia Erivo sings for Dame Julie Andrews

When Cynthia Erivo serenaded Julie Andrews with stunning rendition of ‘Edelweiss’

1 month ago

Videos