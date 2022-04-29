Movie Music Monday: what’s the schedule and how do I listen on Global Player?

Movie Music Monday on Classic FM
How to listen to Movie Music Monday on Classic FM. Picture: Alamy/Classic FM
Join us for an all-day celebration of the greatest film music, on bank holiday Monday! Here’s the schedule, and how you can listen.

On Classic FM this bank holiday Monday, 2 May, we’ll be playing the very best music composed for the big screen.

From 8am to 10pm, every track will be a great piece of film music, from the melodies of Hans Zimmer and John Barry that made it into the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2022, to a full hour of Disney favourites from Beauty and the Beast to Moana.

Movie Music Monday will end in a grand finale of John Williams’ greatest film scores, from Star Wars to Schindler’s List, in celebration of the great composer’s 90th birthday. Join John Suchet from 8pm for the exclusive concert, recorded by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Listen on Global Player: Movie Music Hall of Fame Live Playlist

8am-9am: John Humphrys

John Humphrys will launch Movie Music Monday at 8am, with an hour of music from The Godfather, The Sound of Music, 1998 Pixar animated comedy A Bug’s Life, and more fantastic tunes written for the big screen.

9am-12pm: Aled Jones

As Aled Jones takes the baton, we’ll hear an hour of film themes that made it into the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2022, a record year for movie music. There’ll be music from The Mission, Out of Africa and Interstellar.

Stay with Aled until 12pm to hear music from two James Bond favourites, plus all-time beloved soundtracks to Braveheart and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

12pm-4pm: Anne-Marie Minhall

At midday, Anne-Marie Minhall takes over with a special John Williams Hour followed by music from Toy Story, CODA and Pirates of the Caribbean. Then, just before 4pm, join us for the nine-minute credits score from Steven Spielberg’s 2021 West Side Story remake.

4pm-8pm: Karthi Gnanasegaram

Karthi Gnanasegaram is behind the mic with a Disney hour from 4pm to 7pm, including melodies from The Lion King, plus recent favourites Moana, composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Encanto, by Germaine Franco.

We’ll also hear from Danny Elfman’s Batman soundtrack, plus How to Train Your Dragon and Casablanca.

Then, as we wind down for the evening, the music takes on a calmer theme from 7pm with Yoda’s Theme and the music from UP! on Smooth Classics at 7.

8pm-10pm: The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet

Movie Music Monday will culminate in a grand finale celebrating the music of John Williams. In his 90th birthday year, Classic FM’s Orchestra in Scotland, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, play some of his greatest themes, from Star Wars to Schindler’s List in an exclusive broadcast from the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Listen live and catch up with Movie Music Monday, or listen to our special movie music live playlist, all on Global Player.

A choirboy's letter has been unearthed 125 years after it was written

Mystery of 19th-century choirboy, who hid ‘remember me’ plea in church pew, is solved

Alexander Toradze was performing with the the Vancouver Symphony

Vancouver pianist suffers heart failure during concerto performance, continues playing
Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

Can you guess the John Williams film score from the cryptic emoji sequence?

308-year-old Stradivarius violin played on ‘Wizard of Oz’ could sell for record £14 million

308-year-old Stradivarius violin played on ‘Wizard of Oz’ soundtrack could sell for record £14 million

John Blanke, Trumpet

Meet John Blanke, Henry VIII’s highly favoured trumpeter and the face of Black Tudor England

The 15 best film scores of the 21st century

Definitively the greatest film scores of the 21st century so far

Luciano Pavarotti and Princess Diana

The heart-warming reason Princess Diana once sat in the pouring rain to hear Pavarotti live

1 day ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Beethoven’s music gets turned upside down in this creative reimagining

Beethoven’s Für Elise sounds surprisingly enchanting when ‘twisted’ upside down

2 days ago

Beethoven

The New Brunswick Youth Orchestra play Strauss

Youth orchestra expertly trolls car company who made fun of young musicians in TV advert

3 days ago

First girl choristers welcomed into Windsor chapel choir in its 674-year history

First girl choristers welcomed into Windsor chapel choir in its 674-year history

3 days ago

‘Confutatis’ scene, from Amadeus

Musicologist adds hypnotic scrolling score to the most powerful scene from the film ‘Amadeus’

4 days ago

Mozart

“Jazz On A Balcony” In Odesa Amid Russia's Invasion In Ukraine

Odesa missile strike halts balcony concert at beloved Ukrainian jazz club

4 days ago

Yaroslav Korolev plays in the destroyed Palace of Labour

Pianist plays beautiful melody in the ruins of Kharkiv, in a scene reminiscent of ‘The Pianist’

9 days ago

Lizzo joined the cast of Saturday Night Live this weekend

Lizzo plays Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ on the flute in hilarious orchestra sketch

10 days ago

Beethoven

Russian pianist, Alexei Lubimov, defied Moscow authorities by continuing to play

Pianist continues to play Schubert ‘Impromptu’, as Russian police break up concert of Ukrainian music

15 days ago

Shchedryk Children’s Choir

Heart-wrenching tones of Kyiv children’s choir, silenced by Russian invasion, finally shared with the world

21 days ago

Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: who is the star violinist, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

john williams

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Williams

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub