Movie Music Monday: what’s the schedule and how do I listen on Global Player?

How to listen to Movie Music Monday on Classic FM. Picture: Alamy/Classic FM

By Classic FM

Join us for an all-day celebration of the greatest film music, on bank holiday Monday! Here’s the schedule, and how you can listen.

On Classic FM this bank holiday Monday, 2 May, we’ll be playing the very best music composed for the big screen.

From 8am to 10pm, every track will be a great piece of film music, from the melodies of Hans Zimmer and John Barry that made it into the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2022, to a full hour of Disney favourites from Beauty and the Beast to Moana.

Movie Music Monday will end in a grand finale of John Williams’ greatest film scores, from Star Wars to Schindler’s List, in celebration of the great composer’s 90th birthday. Join John Suchet from 8pm for the exclusive concert, recorded by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Listen on Global Player: Movie Music Hall of Fame Live Playlist

8am-9am: John Humphrys

John Humphrys will launch Movie Music Monday at 8am, with an hour of music from The Godfather, The Sound of Music, 1998 Pixar animated comedy A Bug’s Life, and more fantastic tunes written for the big screen.

9am-12pm: Aled Jones

As Aled Jones takes the baton, we’ll hear an hour of film themes that made it into the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2022, a record year for movie music. There’ll be music from The Mission, Out of Africa and Interstellar.

Stay with Aled until 12pm to hear music from two James Bond favourites, plus all-time beloved soundtracks to Braveheart and The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.

12pm-4pm: Anne-Marie Minhall

At midday, Anne-Marie Minhall takes over with a special John Williams Hour followed by music from Toy Story, CODA and Pirates of the Caribbean. Then, just before 4pm, join us for the nine-minute credits score from Steven Spielberg’s 2021 West Side Story remake.

4pm-8pm: Karthi Gnanasegaram

Karthi Gnanasegaram is behind the mic with a Disney hour from 4pm to 7pm, including melodies from The Lion King, plus recent favourites Moana, composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Encanto, by Germaine Franco.

We’ll also hear from Danny Elfman’s Batman soundtrack, plus How to Train Your Dragon and Casablanca.

Then, as we wind down for the evening, the music takes on a calmer theme from 7pm with Yoda’s Theme and the music from UP! on Smooth Classics at 7.

8pm-10pm: The Classic FM Concert with John Suchet

Movie Music Monday will culminate in a grand finale celebrating the music of John Williams. In his 90th birthday year, Classic FM’s Orchestra in Scotland, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, play some of his greatest themes, from Star Wars to Schindler’s List in an exclusive broadcast from the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Listen live and catch up with Movie Music Monday, or listen to our special movie music live playlist, all on Global Player.