Manchester Camerata becomes an official partner of Classic FM!

17 October 2024, 08:30 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 08:47

Pioneering orchestra Manchester Camerata is now an Official Partner of Classic FM!

Introducing our first ever partner orchestra in Greater Manchester...

We are delighted to announce that the pioneering chamber orchestra Manchester Camerata is our newest official partner, and Classic FM’s first ever partner orchestra in the Greater Manchester area.

In this exciting new partnership, Classic FM will support Camerata’s vision in the transformative power of music both through their live concerts and extensive community-based programme.

Manchester Camerata hosts the UK’s first National Centre of Excellence for Music and Dementia, currently expanding its activity locally and nationally to support people living with dementia and their carers. Classic FM will promote this award-winning work, helping countless people living with dementia and their carers to use the power of music within their care plans.

Classic FM is now also principal media partner of the Camerata’s Music Champions recruitment campaign, which will see them work to engage and train members of the public and care professions in the art of music therapy.

Manchester Camerata's PRS Show with Afrodeutsche
Manchester Camerata's PRS Show with Afrodeutsche. Picture: Mark Allan

Classic FM is also promoting Manchester Camerata’s Monastery series at its Gorton venue, featuring a compelling collection of concerts, including Handel’s Messiah (Sunday 1 December, 4pm); Vivaldi’s Four Seasons with violinist Daniel Pioro (Sunday 19 January 2025, 3pm and 4.30pm), and Space: The Sounds of the Stars with vocal ensemble Kantos and featuring breath-taking projections (Sunday 9 February 2025, 4pm and 5.30pm). There will also be three lunchtime concerts, aimed at local people and schools.

This week, we’ve been celebrating Manchester Camerata’s new recording of early Mozart piano concertos – the tenth volume of its acclaimed Mozart Made in Manchester series – as Classic FM’s Album of the Week with Alexander Armstrong.

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “The team at Manchester Camerata echo our vision and enthusiasm to make classical music accessible and relevant to everyone, regardless of age or background, so this is a very exciting new partnership. From their captivating live concerts to their impactful community-based work, Manchester Camerata is blazing a trail in classical music and we are thrilled to welcome them as one of Classic FM’s official partners.”

Bob Riley, CEO of Manchester Camerata, said: “Classic FM has been synonymous with the UK orchestral landscape for over 30 years. We are constantly striving to create positive change within the industry and push beyond the traditional expectations of an orchestra – so to have Classic FM’s support with us on this journey is just magic.”

Other Official Partners of Classic FM are leading orchestras, Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, National Youth Orchestra, Opera North, Philharmonia Orchestra, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Northern Sinfonia, Royal Scottish National Orchestra and choir, The Sixteen.

