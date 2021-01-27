Study says learning a musical instrument increases your IQ by 10 percent

27 January 2021, 13:37 | Updated: 27 January 2021, 16:48

Learning a musical instrument increases IQ by 10 percent, study finds
Learning a musical instrument increases IQ by 10 percent, study finds. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Picking up a musical instrument gives you a higher IQ, according to a new study of more than 4,600 volunteers.

New research has claimed that learning to play a musical instrument increases intelligence by 10 percent.

In a six-month study co-ordinated by DIYS.com, the world’s largest DIY community, 4,694 volunteers chose a new hobby to take up during coronavirus lockdown. Among the chosen hobbies were knitting, exercising and learning an instrument.

The volunteers then took an IQ test, before being grouped according to their chosen activity. After six months, they were retested, and researchers indexed and averaged their scores.

The highest IQ increase came from the music-makers, averaging a score increase of 9.71 percent.

Before they took up an instrument, the new musicians’ average IQ score was 103. When they were tested again, six months later, it had increased to 113.

Read more: Musicians who train from a young age have more ‘connected’ brains, study finds >

Scores for IQ tests, which are used to measure various cognitive reasoning skills, average around 100 in general.

Music-making trumped other hobbies including knitting, which had an average score increase of 9.68 percent, exercising (7.37 percent) and reading (7.07 percent).

According to the study, the most popular instrument was the guitar, with 31 percent of volunteers choosing to learn it.

Read more: Can we guess your IQ, based on your taste in music? >

The cognitive impact of playing an instrument has been widely studied. A 2014 Ted Talk delivered by brain development and music learning researcher Dr. Anita Collins, which has been viewed over 10 million times, explains why “fireworks” go off in musicians’ brains when they play.

Collins explains that when a musician plays an instrument, neuroscientists have seen multiple areas of the brain “light up” as it processes different information in “intricate, interrelated and astonishingly fast sequences”.

“Playing music is the brain’s equivalent of a full-body workout,” Collins adds.

Read more: Brains of jazz and classical musicians work differently, study reveals >

Read more: Study finds Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata most popular music to fall asleep to >

A more recent study, led by experts at the Stanford University School of Medicine, found that musicians who started playing an instrument at a young age have more ‘connected’ brains.

Using a sample pool of 153 musicians and non-musicians, researchers found a significant difference in brain structure in the musicians.

More so, the team found that those who had starting playing at a young age had stronger brain connections than those who only started in later years.

We’ve opened voting for the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2021! Tell us your favourite music and you could win a smart speaker, iPad and luxury hamper.

More From ClassicFM

Julie Andrews is the voice of Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton

Yes, legendary soprano Julie Andrews is the voice of narrator Lady Whistledown in ‘Bridgerton’

Discover Music

Best Mozart music

10 incredible, life-changing pieces of music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Mozart

Some of the Violins of Hope, part of a collection founded by violin maker Amnon Weinstein.

The Holocaust-surviving violins that endured atrocities to tell a vital story

Discover Music

We can guess your dominant personality trait from your classical music tastes

QUIZ: We can guess your dominant personality trait from your classical tastes

Lifestyle

76 percent of UK musicians will ‘stop performing in Europe’ due to Brexit

76 percent of UK musicians will ‘stop performing in Europe’ due to Brexit
Musicians who train from a young age have ‘super connected’ brains, study finds

Musicians who train from a young age have more ‘connected’ brains, study finds

Latest news

See more Latest news

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021

1 day ago

Rock band staged October test-run for ‘space bubble’ concert

Band stages unique ‘space bubble’ concert to get COVID-creative

1 day ago

Coronavirus

Baritone and composer Roderick Williams

Baritone Roderick Williams signs as a composer: ‘Lockdown has brought boundaries, but we can adapt’

2 days ago

AI can judge your piano skills just by watching you play

AI can judge your piano skills just by watching you play

2 days ago

Discover Music

Mendelssohn’s Wedding March but it’s played on 100% homemade instruments

Mendelssohn’s Wedding March but it’s played on 100% homemade instruments

2 days ago

Mendelssohn

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Professional tap dancer and his pint-sized partner perform an energised routine

This wonderful little and large tap-dancing duo is guaranteed to make you smile

5 days ago

Videos

Yo-Yo Ma plays poignant ‘Amazing Grace’ at Biden inauguration concert

Yo-Yo Ma brings world to tears with poignant ‘Amazing Grace’ at inauguration concert

6 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Lady Gaga sings at Joe Biden's Inauguration

We asked a professional soprano to appraise Lady Gaga’s national anthem at the Biden inauguration

7 days ago

Musical pig plays instruments, and it’s sow good

Musical pig plays instruments, and it’s sow good

8 days ago

Videos

‘Wolf choir’ echoes through forest

‘Wolf choir’ echoes in forest as pack joins together in breathtaking harmony

8 days ago

Videos

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school
The Magic Flute

15 stylish classical music and composer face masks

Coronavirus