King’s College Cambridge to install solar panels on chapel roof, reducing yearly emissions by 27 tonnes

8 February 2023, 17:04 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 17:39

492 solar panels have been approved to be installed on the roof of King’s College Chapel, Cambridge
492 solar panels have been approved to be installed on the roof of King’s College Chapel, Cambridge. Picture: Getty/Caroe Architecture

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The 15th-century Cambridge college has received backlash to the decision, despite the introduction of solar panels promising an output of 105,000 kWh of energy a year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King’s College Cambridge will have almost 500 solar panels installed on its chapel roof, after the controversial plans received approval from the local council yesterday.

On Tuesday 7 February, Cambridge County Council unanimously passed the college’s application to build 492 solar panels on top of their chapel roof, home to the world-renowned Choir of King’s College, Cambridge.

The Provost of King’s, Professor Michael Proctor told Classic FM the college was “greatly heartened” by the council’s decision to approve the panels.

Proctor added that the decision signifies a “demonstrable commitment to taking action on climate change”.

He continued: “The panels will have only a very minimal impact on the visual appearance of the Chapel, but will make a considerable difference in the process of decarbonisation by fulfilling the entire energy demands of the Chapel and reducing our carbon emissions by more than 27 tonnes each year.”

The solar panels will populate the gothic chapel roof, producing an approximate 105,000 kWh of energy a year – enough to run the chapel’s electricity, and saving around £20,000 in energy bills per year. The college confirmed that any excess energy would be sold off to the national grid.

Read more: Everything you need to know about the Choir of King’s College, Cambridge

Professor Proctor continued: “The installation of the panels has been designed to dovetail with the crucial conservation works to the Chapel roof, which will see the whole lead covering removed, rolled and replaced, all while maintaining access to the building for visitors, daily services and concerts”.

The decision has however received backlash, notably from Historic England, and the nearby Cambridge City Airport. Historic England were reportedly ‘disappointed’ by the decision from Cambridge council, and as part of the council’s unanimous decision, the solar panels will need to pass a ‘glint and glare assessment’ called for by the city airport.

Many cathedrals have installed solar panels across the country, including Chester and Gloucester Cathedral.

In 2022, Chester installed 200 solar panels on its roof as part of the wider church of England goal to become net zero by 2030, and Gloucester cathedral has 150 solar panels hidden away on their nave roof, which generates around 25 percent of the cathedral’s energy usage.

While the number of solar panels due to be added to the roof of King’s College Chapel is greater than either of the above, Professor Proctor assured that plenty of care would be taken in the process.

“Having been custodians for nearly 600 years, as a College we are inherently aware of the duty we have to protect the Chapel as a building of remarkable historic significance and as a world-renowned venue for classical music,” Proctor said.

“We will continue to invest in the care and repair of the building for the benefit of everyone, forever.”

Solar panels perform better when listening to music? It’s true...

A 2013 study by researchers at Imperial College London and Queen Mary University of London showed that solar panels actually work better when exposed to music, of multiple genres.

Scientists at the university proved that when exposed to high pitched sounds, like those found in rock and pop music, the solar cells’ power output increased by up to 40 percent.

Classical music was also found to increase the solar cells’ energy production, but slightly less so than rock and pop, as it generally plays at a lower pitch than pop and rock.

Whether they know it or not, British band Coldplay are just one of the artists benefitting from this research. During their 2021 tour, they installed solar photovoltaic panels in the build-up to each show, “behind the stage, around the stadium and where possible in the outer concourses”.

Latest on Classic FM

Pioneering electronic musician Wendy Carlos was the first trans woman to win a Grammy

Pioneering electronic musician Wendy Carlos was the first trans woman to win a Grammy

Discover Music

Gustavo Dudamel to leave LA Philharmonic for New York Philharmonic

Star maestro Gustavo Dudamel announced as music director of New York Philharmonic

New York Phil

Anna Lapwood performs the Star Wars finale with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra at the Royal Albert Hall

Organist Anna Lapwood plays epic ‘Star Wars’ in fireworks-filled finale at Royal Albert Hall
A new collaboration?

Lizzo is eyeing up pop star Adele for a duet – on the flute

Discover Music

New TV piano talent show judged by Lang Lang to be hosted by Claudia Winkleman

Lang Lang to judge train station piano talent show, finding the nation’s top amateur pianists

Lang Lang

Beyoncé and conductor Sir Georg Solti

Beyoncé eclipses legendary conductor Sir Georg Solti’s Grammys record – with 32 award wins

Sir Georg Solti

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Ledoux on stage at the Volksoper in Orpheus in the Underworld

Mezzo stands in last-minute for tenor lead, doubling as Venus and Orpheus in Offenbach opera
Four musicians on a street piano

Four virtuoso pianists astonish passersby with epic boogie-woogie improvisation

Videos

Kateryna is now studying at Clifton College during the week, and the Royal Academy of Music’s Junior programme on Saturdays.

12-year-old Ukrainian refugee lands a place studying piano at the Junior Royal Academy of Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Zeb Soanes, Moira Stuart, Alexander Armstrong

Audience growth for Classic FM as it welcomes 5 million weekly listeners

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan at airport piano

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan in spontaneous airport piano duet

Einaudi

William is a 10-year-old senior chorister at Ripon Cathedral

Choirboy William, 10, says singing in a cathedral choir helps manage his arthritis pain

Discover Music

9-year-old girl plays 'Titanic' theme in South Africa shopping mall

9-year-old pianist scores duet deal after viral shopping centre video

McDonald's in Wrexham to play Beethoven after 5pm to deter loiterers

McDonald’s restaurant in Wales to play Beethoven to tackle late-night antisocial behaviour

Beethoven

15 most famous opera songs and arias

15 most famous opera songs and arias

Discover Music

A smaller, but still immense, 5,000 strong choir in Japan sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Listen to this 10,000-strong Japanese megachoir sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’

Beethoven

9-year-old violinist Sora Lavorgna plays Richter's 'Summer 1' in finals of 'Prodiges'

9-year-old violin prodigy plays Max Richter’s thrilling take on Vivaldi ‘Summer’ in talent show finale

Discover Music

Kelvin Harrison Jr. stars as Joseph Boulogne in 'Chevalier' (2023)

‘Chevalier’ film: plot, release date, cast and all details about the Joseph Boulogne biopic
Classic FM Live at the Royal Albert Hall in October 2022

Classic FM Live 2023 at the Royal Albert Hall: get your tickets to enjoy opera’s greatest hits!

Events

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Cellist HAUSER plays ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Lloyd Webber musical’s 35th anniversary

Cellist HAUSER plays ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on Lloyd Webber musical’s 35th anniversary

16 days ago

Lloyd Webber

Xiaole the piano playing robot

Watch the piano-playing robot developed by leading AI lab that can also read human emotions

16 days ago

Videos

Isata Kanneh-Mason and Classic FM’s Tim Lihoreau play piano duet at St Pancras station

Isata Kanneh-Mason and Classic FM’s Tim Lihoreau play charming duet at St Pancras station piano

20 days ago

Page turn fail

Pianist’s page-turn nightmare as Chopin score goes flying across stage

22 days ago

Videos

Tiny model train plays huge 2,840-note classical music medley with breathtaking accuracy

Tiny model train plays huge 2,840-note classical music medley with breathtaking accuracy

22 days ago

Discover Music

Hurdy-gurdy player cranks out a dark medieval melody

Hurdy-gurdy player cranks out a dark medieval melody to give you goosebumps

26 days ago

Videos