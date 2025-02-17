Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo ‘As Time Goes By’ at BAFTA film awards

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo at BAFTA Film Awards. Picture: BAFTA

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Goldblum showed his piano chops with a moving jazz solo during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment, which honoured late film industry legends including Maggie Smith.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jeff Goldblum, renowned actor of Wicked and Jurassic Park fame, played a jazz piano solo during the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the BAFTA Film Awards, which were held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

He performed the classic tune ‘As Time Goes By’ while photos were shown of film industry legends who died over the past year, including Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith.

‘As Time Goes By’, written by Herman Hupfeld in 1931, reached the masses and earned jazz-standard pedigree after it featured in the much-loved 1942 film Casablanca.

“Goldblum’s soulful style will provide a moving and personal tribute,” BAFTA organisers said when they unveiled his on-stage appearance during the biggest night in British film.

Read more: Did you know Jeff Goldblum is actually a world-class jazz pianist?

Not all will be aware of Goldblum’s musical talents. The actor has been playing piano for over 30 years and fronts his own jazz ensemble, the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. They have released four studio albums together since 2018 and have a new album Still Blooming coming out on 25 April.

In November, Goldblum appeared at St Pancras station with a piano performance to celebrate the release of Wicked, in which he plays the Wizard of Oz.

Even throughout a successful career in acting, the A-lister has managed to sustain his musical passions.

Music, as they say, finds a way...