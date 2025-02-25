Michael Tilson Thomas announces final concerts after his brain tumour returns

American conductor Michael Tilson Thomas has announced his final concert performances following the return of his brain tumour. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

The 12-time Grammy Award-winning conductor will step down from the podium in April, following the initial diagnosis of his brain tumour in 2021.

Esteemed American conductor Michael Tilson-Thomas has announced his final performances following the return of his brain tumour.

The 80-year-old shared the news in an update on his website, after first being diagnosed with a glioblastoma in 2021.

“The three and a half years since the initial diagnosis have been a special time in my life, filled with friends, family, and music,” he wrote. “They have also been challenging, as I had to undergo a second operation and manage complications from the treatments that have held the tumor at bay.

“My doctors have informed me that the tumor has returned. We continue to work with the superb group at the UCSF Brain Tumor Center. There are treatment options, but the odds are uncertain.”

The conductor continued to share that he is remaining in San Francisco with his husband, Joshua, and their beloved pet dogs, where music still fills their home: “There’s a keyboard on each floor and occasionally a piece by CPE Bach, Mozart, Brahms, Schumann, a Broadway melody, or one of my own tunes seem to emerge.

“Sometimes I can share these moments. Other times I find my own personal peace and solace.”

Michael Tilson Thomas opens the New World Symphony's 31st Anniversary with Brahms No. 4

In the statement, Tilson Thomas announced the finale of his performing career: “Now is the time to wind down my public appearances. During the past year, I had the opportunity to come full circle with musicians and orchestras I hold most dear.

“My work with the London Symphony Orchestra, New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic was very special. In March, I have concerts planned with the New World Symphony and, on April 26, the San Francisco Symphony is celebrating my 80th birthday.

“At that point, we all get to say the old show business expression, ‘It’s a wrap.’ A ‘coda’ is a musical element at the end of a composition that brings the whole piece to a conclusion.

“A coda can vary greatly in length. My life’s coda is generous and rich.”

Known for his invigorating performances of contemporary American works from Aaron Copland to Steve Reich, Tilson-Thomas spent 25 years as music director of the San Francisco Symphony before becoming music director laureate in 2020.

He has also enjoyed a close relationship with the London Symphony Orchestra since 1988, as well as the New World Symphony which he founded the year prior in 1987.