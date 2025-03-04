Who is Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, the rising star British pianist?

4 March 2025, 16:58

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 at Classic FM Live
Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 at Classic FM Live. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

By Jo Peskett

Meet Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, a rising star in classical music, who is set to release her debut recital album in spring 2025.

Chances are, you’ve heard the name Kanneh-Mason before – and for good reason.

Jeneba is part of the extraordinary Kanneh-Mason family, seven siblings who have been making waves in classical music since 2018. Her brother, Sheku, shot to international fame after performing at the Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a moment watched by millions worldwide.

Surrounded by music from an early age, Jeneba grew up alongside four sisters – Isata (piano), Konya (piano and violin), Aminata (violin and piano), and Mariatu (cello and piano) – and two brothers, Braimah (violin) and Sheku (cello).

Each of the seven siblings has made their own mark on the industry, and Jeneba is no exception. Her journey so far has been remarkable, but what’s next for this rising star?

Rachmaninov's Piano Concerto No.2 (I) - Jeneba Kanneh-Mason | Classic FM

Who is Jeneba Kanneh-Mason?

Let’s go back to where it all started: by the age of nine, she had already achieved a Grade 8 Distinction in both piano and cello. Her cello exam results earned the Nellie Greenhill Memorial Prize from the Associated Board for the highest marks in the Nottingham area.

A decade later, in 2021, she was making her debut at the Royal Albert Hall, performing Florence Price’s Concerto in One Movement with the Chineke! Orchestra, conducted by Kalena Bovell. The Evening Standard said Jeneba “proved an eloquent advocate for the piece with her sensitive yet alert playing”.

In 2022, she was named in Classic FM’s Rising Stars, an annual list of 30 of today’s most exciting classical music artists under the age of 30. Jeneba later performed in a Sky Arts TV showcase of Classic FM’s Rising Stars at St Luke’s presented by Julian Lloyd Webber (watch below).

In 2023 Jeneba made her debut as a radio host, presenting on Classic FM as part of The Kanneh-Mason Family Takeover. She co-presented the fifth episode in the series with pianist sister Konya, and they chose their favourite classical music including Chopin’s Fantaisie-Impromptu, in honour of their grandfather.

In 2024, Jeneba made her debut at Classic FM Live, performing Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 alongside the Philharmonia Orchestra.

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays blistering Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 at Classic FM’s Rising Stars

What are Jeneba Kanneh-Mason’s famous recordings?

Music has always been at the heart of the Kanneh-Mason family, and in 2020, all seven siblings came together to release their first collaborative album, Carnival, on Decca Classics. The album featured special appearances from Academy Award winner Olivia Colman and beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo.

A major milestone in Jeneba’s recording career came in April 2024. At just 22, she signed an exclusive contract with Sony Classical. Her debut album, arriving in spring 2025, will feature works by Chopin, Debussy, Scriabin, Margaret Bonds, Florence Price, and William Grant Still.

Jeneba said she was “happy and honoured” to be joining the label. “I can’t remember a time when classical music wasn’t an integral part of my life, and I am a huge advocate for its positive influences and ability to really connect with such a wide range of people.

“The piano repertoire is enormous and I’m excited to be able to explore it, discovering the old, the new, and to perform pieces by more women, as well as black and minority ethnic composers,” she said.

What is Jeneba Kanneh-Mason doing next?

A graduate of the Royal College of Music, where she studied under Vanessa Latarche as a Victoria Robey Scholar, Jeneba is now making her mark on the world stage.

Stay updated with all Jeneba’s performances, recordings – including her upcoming debut album on Sony Classical – and latest news through her social media channels and website.

