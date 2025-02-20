Julie Andrews and real-life Maria von Trapp sing ‘Edelweiss’ in timeless duet

20 February 2025, 09:58 | Updated: 20 February 2025, 10:08

Julie Andrews and real-life Maria von Trapp sing ‘Edelweiss’ in timeless duet
Julie Andrews and real-life Maria von Trapp sing ‘Edelweiss’ in timeless duet. Picture: The Julie Andrews Hour

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

‘The hills are alive with the sound of music, with songs they have sung for a thousand years…’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Here’s a duet to soothe your soul – in 1973, eight years after the release of The Sound of Music (1965), Maria von Trapp was joined by her on-screen counterpart, soprano and actress Julie Andrews, for a duet.

The two women sang ‘Edelweiss’ with Andrews on the melody and von Trapp on a rich, alto harmony. Their voices produce a beautiful blend, together telling the story of family and home through music.

The duet featured on The Julie Andrews Hour, a television variety show that ran for one season and starred many high-profile musical guests.

One of the best-loved songs from the 1959 musical, ‘Edelweiss’ also represents Richard Rodgers’ final collaboration with longtime libretto partner Oscar Hammerstein II, who died the following year.

In the Broadway musical, Captain Georg von Trapp sings the ballad with his family as a goodbye to his beloved homeland, amid the destruction of the Second World War.

Contrastingly in 1965 film starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, Plummer as the Captain sings it earlier in the narrative, as he rediscovers the joy of music with his children.

Read more: When Cynthia Erivo serenaded Julie Andrews with stunning rendition of ‘Edelweiss’

Edelweiss (1973) - Julie Andrews, Maria von Trapp

Maria von Trapp’s real story differs to what was portrayed in The Sound of Music, but does bear several similarities.

Born in 1905 in Austria, Maria Augusta Kutschera was orphaned at a young age and raised by an uncle with anti-Catholic views. As a young woman, she entered a convent to train as a nun, and studied at Nonnberg Abbey in Salzburg, where she intended to take her vows.

In 1926, Maria was sent from the abbey to tutor one of Captain Georg von Trapp’s daughters, Maria (the second eldest), who was recovering from scarlet fever. Unlike the movie portrayal, Maria did not arrive as a governess for all the children, just as a teacher for one.

Georg von Trapp was a widower with seven children. Maria was deeply devoted to his children, and quickly won them over with her vibrant personality. Though she wasn’t initially in love with the Captain, she accepted his marriage proposal out of respect and duty. She later said she grew to love him deeply.

Read more: When the real-life Von Trapp great grandchildren sang an impromptu ‘Edelweiss’

Austrian Baroness Maria von Trapp, 74, arrives at a London theatre for the first night of the stage revival of 'The Sound of Music'
Austrian Baroness Maria von Trapp, 74, arrives at a London theatre for the first night of the stage revival of 'The Sound of Music'. Picture: Alamy

After the von Trapps lost most of their wealth during the Great Depression, Maria encouraged the family to sing together to sustain themselves. They eventually won a music competition, which led to concert tours.

Their escape was not as dramatic as the film portrays. They did not flee over the Alps to Switzerland – instead, they left Austria in 1938 by train to Italy, as Georg von Trapp had Italian citizenship.

They later made their way to the US, settling in Vermont. They started the Trapp Family Lodge and continued to tour as the Trapp Family Singers. Maria later wrote The Story of the Trapp Family Singers, which became the basis for The Sound of Music.

Maria continued managing the family business after Georg’s death in 1947. She was deeply involved in running the Trapp Family Lodge and promoting their story. She died in 1987 at age 82.

Outside of the film, the real Maria von Trapp was an extraordinary woman who survived hardship, war, and displacement while keeping her family together.

Latest on Classic FM

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ to Oscar-winning documentary

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ at first to Oscar-nominated film about her life

New York Phil

Edward Gardner apologies for making ‘Mafia’ comment about Naples opera house chorus

Edward Gardner apologises for making ‘Mafia’ comment about Naples opera house chorus

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo at BAFTA Film Awards

Jeff Goldblum plays poignant jazz piano solo ‘As Time Goes By’ at BAFTA film awards

Discover Music

Nothing enhances the emotion better than a swooping film score, which elevates the passion on screen to new heights.

10 most romantic movie scores of all time

Discover Music

Did you know Jeff Goldblum is actually a world-class jazz pianist?

Did you know Jeff Goldblum is actually a world-class jazz pianist?

Discover Music

The Irish composer John Field is credited with the invention of one of the most popular classical genres.

Meet the man who invented the Nocturne – and no, it wasn’t Chopin...

Discover Music

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

Discover Music

Maurice Ravel is one of the greatest French composers who ever lived.

The 10 best pieces of music by Ravel

Ravel

Lady Gaga sings US national anthem at Biden inauguration

What are the lyrics to the US National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner?

Discover Music

Jon Batiste, the singer, songwriter, pianist, composer and television personality taking the musical world by storm.

Who is Jon Batiste, the Grammy-winning composer and pianist conquering the music world?

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Latest news

See more Latest news

A new opera, ‘Mrs T’, will be released this year to mark the centenary of the British Prime Minister’s birth.

First ever opera about Margaret Thatcher’s time as prime minister hits the stage

Daniel Barenboim has announced today that he has Parkinson's disease. The 82-year-old musician has had a series of health problems in recent years, forcing him to resign as general music director of the Berlin State Opera in January 2023.

Legendary pianist and maestro Daniel Barenboim announces he has Parkinson’s disease

Daniel Barenboim

New research suggests that classical music has a calming influence on unborn babies.

New study finds classical music has positive effects on unborn babies

A Stradivarius violin made in 1714 has the potential to become the most expensive musical instrument ever sold.

1714 Stradivarius violin could fetch $18 million and become most expensive instrument ever sold

Discover Music

Everything you need to know about Víkingur Ólafsson – the Icelandic pianist who won a Grammy award for his recording of Bach's famous Goldberg Variations.

Who is Víkingur Ólafsson, the Grammy-winning Icelandic pianist?

Discover Music

Classical pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi revealed his dream musical collaborator, Eminem.

Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi: ‘I’d love to collaborate with Eminem‘

Einaudi

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Yo-Yo Ma and Marion Cotillard in Notre Dame

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma and French actor Marion Cotillard perform an intensely mystical duet

1 month ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Sir Simon Rattle.

When Simon Rattle raised the roof of a brand-new Symphony Hall with unforgettable Mahler

1 month ago

Simon Rattle

Mohand Al Ashram, a Palestinian singer and Oud player, sits in front of a small classroom of children.

Palestinian music teacher uses drone sounds to teach school children in haunting video

1 month ago

Ambassador Suzuki singing the Welsh national anthem

Japanese UK ambassador sings Wales’ national anthem in Welsh, delighting crowds

1 month ago

Angelina Jolie says learning to sing for Maria Callas portrayal felt ‘freeing’.

Angelina Jolie says ‘everyone should learn to sing’ after playing Maria Callas

1 month ago

Maria Callas

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the air’

Aled Jones sings ‘Walking in the Air’ in falsetto... 40 years on!

1 month ago

Aled Jones