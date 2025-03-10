What is an aria, and how is it different from a song?

10 March 2025, 16:00

What is an aria, and how is it different from a song? (Pictured: Nadine Sierra performing at a ball, and in Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet)
What is an aria, and how is it different from a song? (Pictured: Nadine Sierra performing at a ball, and in Gounod’s Romeo and Juliet). Picture: Alamy

By Jo Peskett

The words aria and song are often used interchangeably – but are they really the same? Let’s clear up the confusion, breaking down what sets an aria apart, where the terms overlap, and why it all comes down to purpose and context.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

What is an aria?

The word aria comes from the Italian for ‘air’. In musical terms, it refers to a solo vocal piece found most commonly in opera, though it can also be found in an oratorio or cantata.

What is a song?

A song refers more broadly to any piece of music with lyrics. Songs exist across all genres – classical, pop, jazz, folk and more. In classical music, songs often take the form of art songs which are standalone pieces for solo voice and piano.

What are the differences and similarities between an aria and a song?

Every aria is a song, but not every song is an aria. And one of the biggest differences comes down to context: an aria is part of a longer work (like an opera or large-scale work such as an oratorio), while a song can stand alone.

That said, with the rise of modern media, it is now common to hear arias outside their original operatic context, thanks to social media, film and television. Take ‘Nessun dorma’ – originally composed for the opera Turandot by Puccini, it has since become a staple in popular culture. You’ll hear it in everything from The Sopranos TV show, to political rallies, and famously, as the soundtrack to the 1990 FIFA World Cup.

Read more: What are the lyrics to Puccini’s ‘Nessun dorma’ and what do they mean?

Pavarotti sings 'Nessun Dorma', with English translation

Arias are often more elaborate and virtuosic, composed to showcase the soloist’s voice and highlight a significant moment in the dramatic narrative. In contrast, songs are typically more intimate, often featuring simpler structures and sometimes performed with just voice and piano.

Despite these differences, both share a key similarity: they have lyrics and are composed to be sung, making them powerful vehicles for conveying emotion and storytelling.

Are all operatic pieces arias?

Operas are not made up of arias alone. Many different elements come together to create the magic of an opera. Arias may be among the most striking moments in an opera, but they are just one piece of a much larger anatomy that also includes:

  • Overture: An introductory piece to an opera or large-scale work, the overture is instrumental rather than vocal and often features key musical themes that will appear later, acting as a preview or musical ‘trailer’ for what’s to come. Think of it as setting the stage for the rest of the performance.
  • Recitatives: In vocal works, a recitative is a section where a solo voice sings with a freer rhythm. Often it comes before an aria, and serves to advance the plot and narrative in opera.
  • Ensembles: These involve characters singing together in duets, trios, quartets, or larger group numbers. They help convey complex interactions and emotions between characters in a powerful way.
  • Choruses: The chorus consists of a group of singers who often represent collective characters, such as townspeople, soldiers, or priests, within the context of the opera.

What’s an example of a ‘song’ in classical music?

Beyond arias, classical music includes many other types of songs. The term song can refer to several distinct types in classical music, one of the most notable being ‘Art Song’ – a solo vocal piece accompanied by piano, with the lyrics often being a poem set to music.

Lieder (the German word for ‘songs’) are a specific type of art song, particularly associated with composers like Schubert, Schumann, and Brahms. These songs set German poetry to music and are celebrated for their expressive depth and close relationship between voice and piano. Traditionally performed in recital settings, Lieder explore themes ranging from love and nature to mythology and remain a cherished part of classical repertoire.

Watch award-winning German-British singer Benjamin Appl introduce the baritone voice type – its historical roots, range, and repertoire including famous Lieder – in the video below.

Discover Baritone with Benjamin Appl

Discover music

See more Discover music

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

Hear Amanda Seyfried play enchanting Joni Mitchell song on the dulcimer, a 19th-century instrument

1 day ago

Videos

Figure skater Isabella Aparicio performs poignant routine to her father Luciano’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ recording

16-year-old figure skater performs to late father’s ‘Pachelbel’s Canon’ in heart-breaking tribute

3 days ago

Maurice Ravel is one of the greatest French composers who ever lived.

The 10 best pieces of music by Ravel

5 days ago

Ravel

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 at Classic FM Live

Who is Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, the rising star British pianist?

6 days ago

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

6 days ago

Hildur Guðnadóttir wins Oscar for Joker

All the Oscar-winning film scores from the last 50 years

Oscars

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM’s Baby Bedtime

Classic FM Revision

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Mood

See more Mood

Studying

Relaxing

Happy

Epic

Romantic

Baby

Occasions

See more Occasions

Wedding

Memorial

Valentine’s Day

Christmas

Latest on Classic FM

Is this what Mozart really looked like?

Have scientists solved the 230-year-old mystery of Mozart’s real face?

Mozart

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande sing 'Defying Gravity' at the 97th Oscars

We break down Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Oscars duet from a classical music perspective
First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ to Oscar-winning documentary

First female musician in New York Philharmonic ‘said no’ at first to Oscar-winning film about her life

New York Phil

‘The Brutalist’ composer Daniel Blumberg wins his first Oscar for Best Original Score

‘The Brutalist’ composer Daniel Blumberg wins his first Oscar for Best Original Score

A ‘sonata’ often refers to a piece of music performed by a solo instrument with piano accompaniment.

What does ‘sonata’ mean in classical music?

New Jesse Eisenberg film ‘A Real Pain’ is scored entirely by Frédéric Chopin

New Jesse Eisenberg film ‘A Real Pain’ is scored entirely by Frédéric Chopin

Chopin

Henry Kelly, a founding presenter on Classic FM, dies aged 78 after a period of ill health

Henry Kelly, a founding presenter on Classic FM, dies aged 78 after a period of ill health

More than 1,000 musicians including violinist Esther Abrami record ‘sound of silence’ to protest plans to let AI use their music

More than 1,000 musicians record ‘silent album’ to protest plans to let AI use their music

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang surprises audiences at Ed Sheeran’s China tour with ‘Perfect’ piano duet

Lang Lang

Musicians showed up to protest Cardiff University’s proposal to shut its School of Music, whose renowned alumni include ‘Adiemus’ composer Sir Karl Jenkins.

Hundreds of musicians protest ‘shock’ Cardiff University music school closure

Jenkins