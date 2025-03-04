Classic FM’s Rising Stars: 30 incredible musicians under 30 we’re celebrating in 2025

Introducing the 30 incredible classical music artists under the age of 30 that we’re championing in 2025.

Classical music continues to be pushed to new heights by inspiring young artists who come armed with incredible technique, creativity and musicality, drawing millions to this wonderful genre.

Every year we choose Classic FM’s Rising Stars, shining a light on 30 musicians who are evolving the classical music landscape. Here are the names to watch in 2025...

Liam Bonthrone – tenor Aged 29, Scottish operatic tenor Liam Bonthrone has already shared a stage with many classical music greats including Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra. As a concert soloist, he has performed in iconic works from Handel’s Messiah and Mozart’s Requiem. He has just released his debut solo album, Soirée Parisienne, and will soon perform roles at the Royal Opera House and Glyndebourne Festival. Principe più non sei...Si, ritrovarla io giuro (La Cenerentola) | Liam Bonthrone

Daniil Bulayev​ – violin Born in Latvia, 21-year-old Daniil Bulayev is a rising star violinist and conductor, and artistic director of the Davinspiro Camerata Chamber Orchestra. He has performed as a soloist with several international orchestras and collaborated with some of today’s greatest musicians including violinist Maxim Vengerov. In 2021, he won the Windsor Festival International String Competition. Astor Piazzolla Le Grand Tango (Arr. by Sofia Gubaidulina)

Sasha Canter – trumpet British trumpeter Sasha Canter has been a semi-finalist in both the Aeolus International Competition for Wind Instruments in Düsseldorf and the Charlier International Trumpet Competition in Belgium. In demand internationally as a recitalist and concerto soloist, Sasha also enjoys composing, arranging and performing with his trumpet ensemble Five By 5. Sasha Canter - Trumpet. Picture: Young Classical Artists Trust

Junyan Chen – piano Chinese pianist Junyan Chen won Second Prize at the Leeds International Piano Competition 2024 with a thrilling performance of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.4 alongside the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic. She also picked up the chamber music prize and Alexandra Dariescu award for a work by a woman composer. Junyan holds a fellowship with the Royal Academy of Music, and is now completing an Advanced Diploma under Professor Joanna MacGregor CBE. She released her debut solo album, It’s Time, in 2022. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Classic FM (@classicfm)

Lucas Chiche – piano Born in Geneva in 2011, Lucas Chiche’s passion for music began at the age of four. Since his studies at the prestigious Geneva Conservatory of Music, and with the Musimax program for gifted children, Lucas has won a number of prestigious international competitions. In 2022, he was a finalist in France’s ‘Prodiges’ competition, winning praise from the jury including renowned cellist Gautier Capuçon. The 13-year-old pianist has already performed in world-famous venues including New York’s Carnegie Hall and Moscow’s Tchaikovsky Hall, playing with a musical maturity beyond his years. 13-year-old Swiss pianist Lucas Chiche

Ava Dodd – soprano Ava Dodd, an Irish soprano praised for her “golden voice”, is a Harewood Artist at the English National Opera and Associate Artist for The Mozartists, who has performed in concert halls and opera houses across Ireland and the UK. Having graduated with first-class honours degrees, she recently received the 2023 Yves Paternot Prize from the Verbier Festival Academy, recognising her as the Academy’s most accomplished and promising musician. Last year, Ava released her first EP Gems. Ava Dodd – soprano. Picture: Courtesy of Ava Dodd

Anne Marie Federle – French Horn Annemarie Federle is Principal Horn of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the Aurora Orchestra, and is frequently in demand as a guest principal with many major UK orchestras. The young French horn player has recorded chamber music for Delphian Records and Three Worlds Records, and is a founding member of Trio Arisonto. Originally from Germany, Annemarie grew up in Cambridge, and recently graduated with First Class Honours from the Royal Academy of Music. Annemarie Federle. Picture: Delphian Records

Nicolò Foron – conductor Nicolò Foron is Assistant Conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra, after winning first prize in the LSO ‘Donatella Flick’ Conducting Competition. He has since worked with leading conductors including Sir Antonio Pappano and Andris Nelsons, and conducted several top orchestras. In 2023, Deutschlandfunk named him Artist in Residence. As part of this award, he gave a concert and recorded an album for Deutsche Grammophon. Foron continues to perform as a concert pianist and chamber musician, collaborating frequently with his younger sister, violinist Mira Foron. Phenomenal 25-year-old maestro Nicolò Foron wins international conducting competition

Zlatomir Fung – cello Cellist Zlatomir Fung, a cellist of Bulgarian and Chinese heritage, made history in 2019 as the first American in four decades, and youngest musician ever, to win First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition Cello Division. Two years later he made his recital debut at Carnegie Hall and was described as “one of those rare musicians with a Midas touch”. Now an international concert soloist, Fung was Artist in Residence with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra for a year in 2023–2024. In April he will release his debut album, a collection of opera fantasies and transcriptions for cello and piano. Zlatomir Fung – cello. Picture: Courtesy of Zlatomir Fung

Freya Goldmark​ – violin A soloist and lead violinist of the Ligeti Quartet, Freya Goldmark is scheduled to perform concertos this year by Mendelssohn, Bruch, and Beethoven, alongside several performances of Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending. In addition to her work in classical music, Freya is a highly sought-after session musician, regularly recording for TV and film. She has recorded with artists from the Pet Shop Boys to Shirley Bassey, and Pulp, who she also tours with. From 2019 to 2021, Freya was the youngest person to serve as director of the Cambridge Summer Music Festival in its 45-year history. Erland Cooper - Carve The Runes - Then Be Content (Mvt. 2) Pt. 3 - Barbican, London (World Premiere)

Amiri Harewood – piano Versatile London-based pianist Amiri Harewood currently studies at the Royal College of Music under the tutelage of Danny Driver as a postgraduate student. Amiri is a Grand Prize winner of the Young Classical Artist Trust and Concert Artists Guild International Auditions 2024, and is a regular performer throughout the UK and abroad, having already debuted at the Royal Festival Hall, Royal Albert Hall, St Martin-in-the-Fields and at the Venice Conservatorio. Pianist Amiri Harewood. Picture: Young Classical Artists Trust

Adam Hickox – conductor Following a highly successful run of performances of L’elisir d’amore, British conductor Adam Hickox was appointed Principal Conductor of The Glyndebourne Sinfonia in December 2023. And in November 2024, just a few months after making his debut with the orchestra, Hickox was announced as the new Chief Conductor of the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra. Comfortable in both operatic and symphonic worlds, he makes debuts this year with Staatsoper Hamburg, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. Adam Hickox – conductor. Picture: Intermusica

Mari Kelly – harp Mari Kelly began her music career serving as principal harpist with the National Children’s Orchestra of Great Britain for three years. She recently graduated from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama with a First Class Honours degree after studying with Caryl Thoms from the age of 17. The recipient of several awards, including Rotary Young Musician of the Year, Mari made her debut at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2016, and continues to give both solo and duo concerts throughout the UK. Mari Kelly – harp. Picture: Courtesy of Mari Kelly

Benjamin Kruithof – cello Luxembourgish cellist Benjamin Kruithof, who recently joined Germany’s Kronberg Academy, won the prestigious George Enescu International Competition in 2022. Benjamin has just been selected as a European Concert Hall Organisation (ECHO) Rising Star artist, which will see him perform on Europe’s renowned stages. He has even received a special dedicated piece of new music, Reverie, from acclaimed British composer Sally Beamish, who was inspired by Benjamin’s heritage. Benjamin Kruithof performs Rachmaninoff's Sonata in G minor for Cello and Piano, Op. 19

Théotime Langlois de Swarte​ – violin Théotime Langlois de Swarte is a much sought-after violin soloist and emerging conductor whose recordings of Baroque music have won multiple awards. Gramophone referred to one of his performances as “so special that I feel a changed man from listening”. As a soloist, de Swarte regularly performs concertos by the Baroque greats, and Haydn and Mozart. His recording of Vivaldi concertos has garnered wide acclaim, and he will perform The Four Seasons with Les Arts Florissants in the US this year. He also cofounded baroque ensemble Le Consort, who have performed widely throughout Europe and the US. Théotime Langlois de Swarte. Picture: Marco Borggreve

Marcin – guitar Polish-born guitarist Marcin has earned millions of online followers and fans, and his first global headlining tour sold out across Asia and North America in weeks. His solo-arranging skills and virtuosic technique has garnered artist cosigns across genres and generations, from guitar heroes like Tom Morello to pop icons like Madonna and even hip-hop heavyweights Timbaland and Wyclef Jean. Marcin released his debut album Dragon In Harmony with Sony in Autumn 2024 and embarks on a global tour supporting the album in 2025. Beethoven from guitarist Marcin Patrzalek

Fergus McCready – oboe Devon-born oboist Fergus McCready is Principal Oboe in the Royal Opera House Orchestra, and regularly leads the oboe section of top UK orchestras including the London Symphony Orchestra, Philharmonia Orchestra and Aurora Orchestra, as well as making solo appearances across the country. Fergus attended Wells Cathedral School before completing his time at the Royal Academy of Music in 2023, receiving the prestigious Regency and Bicentenary Awards at his graduation. He was recently made an Associate at the Academy. Fergus McCready – oboe. Picture: Courtesy of Fergus McCready

Kasparas Mikužis – piano Lithuanian-born pianist Kasparas Mikužis has given solo performances at prestigious venues such as the Concertgebouw and Wigmore halls. He recently delivered a solo performance at London Fashion Week, and performed alongside actor Ian McKellen, raising funds at a private charity event. Kasparas works closely with pianist Gabriela Montero and is a scholar at the Imogen Cooper Music Trust. In recognition of his representation of Lithuania on the international stage, Kasparas was awarded a letter of gratitude by the President of the Republic of Lithuania. Lithuanian-born pianist Kasparas Mikužis. Picture: Courtesy of Kasparas Mikužis

Strahinja Mitrović – double bass Serbian double bass player Strahinja Mitrović became the first double bass player to win Guildhall School’s most prestigious prize for musicians, the Gold Medal, in 2024. Previous Gold Medal winners include Jacqueline du Pré, Tasmin Little and Sir Bryn Terfel. Strahinja has performed across 13 countries, including many performances across London at the Royal Opera & Ballet, and at London Fashion Week. He is also deeply committed to humanitarian work. He performed at a charity event in London to raise funds for children from former Yugoslav countries, and for the Lifeline Humanitarian Organisation at Claridge’s Hotel. Strahinja Mitrović – double bass. Picture: Clive Totman

Tom Mole – baritone Gifted British baritone Thomas Mole trained at the Bayerische Staatsoper and at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where he won the 2021 Guildhall Gold Medal. He is now a member of the ensemble of the renowned Bayerische Staatsoper. In 2021 he won Glyndebourne’s John Christie Award for outstanding young singers, and in 2025 he will return to the Glyndebourne Festival to make a major role debut. Tom Mole – baritone. Picture: Gabriel Rollinson

Rebeca Nuez​ – violin Rebeca Nuez made history in 2019 when a video she produced herself as a personal artistic experiment became the first classical music video by a Spanish artist to be featured on Vevo, making her the first Spanish classical musician to be distributed by the platform. This experience sparked her passion for recording and filming music, and she has since produced several music videos featuring her performances of Bach’s ‘Chaconne’ and Jackie’s Song by Julian Lloyd Webber. Her latest video, Orfeo ed Euridice, has garnered millions of views across platforms in just a few weeks. Rebeca Nuez - Chaconne

Mary Offer – composer Mary is an award-winning composer whose works have been performed in venues ranging from Southwark Cathedral to Wigmore Hall, and who founded a New Music Festival to promote new music at the University of Cambridge. She is Associate Conductor of The Ripieno Choir and has been awarded a full scholarship to compose a new opera with Guildhall School of Music and Drama in association with the Royal Opera House. Her first commercial recording The Living Fire is a gorgeous a cappella work featuring the Choir of Jesus College, Cambridge and will be released on 4 July. Mary Offer – composer. Picture: Courtesy of Mary Offer

Enyi Okpara – conductor Since winning the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra’s esteemed conducting competition, Enyi is the BSO’s Calleva Assistant Conductor. A talent to watch, he was also one of six conductors selected to conduct the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra in 2024, as part of their Emerging Conductors’ Showcase. Enyi is hugely passionate about music outreach, accessibility, and education, and in 2021 founded Elysium Music, a charity dedicated to collaborative projects between young professional musicians and children. Enyi’s own musical journey began in north London, where he played percussion and saxophone as a member of the Camden Music Hub. Mendelssohn: Symphony No.4 'Italian' - IV. Presto (Enyi Okpara/Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra)

Louis Philippson – piano Louis Philippson is a pianist, creator, and host. Through his vlogs and piano performances, he has inspired Gen Z audiences to fall in love with classical music, amassing 750,000 followers along the way. Discovered at age seven on YouTube by his future piano professor, Louis became a young student at the Robert Schumann Hochschule in Düsseldorf and has competed in 22 piano competitions. Alongside his music career, he studies international business and music and works as a host for major German public TV broadcasters. Since 2023, he has released singles in collaboration with Sony Music. His debut album Exposition was released this year, and he will soon embark on his first extensive sold-out solo tour, performing in 11 cities across Germany. Louis Philippson – piano. Picture: Courtesy of Louis Philippson

José Salazar – conductor Born in 1997, on Margarita Island, Venezuela, José Salazar was educated within El Sistema and recently appointed Jette Parker Ballet Conductor at the Royal Opera House. For five years, he worked as Artistic and Music Director of El Sistema Greece, performing and programming concerts in Greece’s most prestigious concert venues and festivals. Having first come to prominence at around 14 years old, José has conducted countless concerts in his native Venezuela and abroad. In July, José made his US debut at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, working closely with Gustavo Dudamel. José Salazar – conductor. Picture: Clive Barda

Paloma So​ – violin The young Hong Kong violin virtuoso is currently studying Economics and music at Harvard College. Now 19, she made her debut with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra at the age of eight. At the age of 10, Paloma was the Second Prize winner at the International Wieniawski Competition for Young Violinists in 2015. The following year, she received Gold Prize at the 8th International Violin Competition in Novosibirsk, Russia, becoming the youngest participant in the competition’s history. She also won the ‘Nutcracker’ International Competition for Young Musicians in 2017. Since then Paloma has been invited to perform as soloist with globally renowned ensembles such as the London Philharmonic and Shanghai Symphony. Paloma So​ – violin. Picture: Courtesy of Paloma So​

Anna Sułkowska-Migoń​ – conductor Born in Kraków, Anna Sułkowska-Migoń is a great champion of Polish composers and a regular with the top orchestras in Poland. In 2022, she won first prize at the La Maestra conducting competition in Paris. The following year, she was awarded the Neeme Järvi Prize at the Gstaad Conducting Academy, and in 2024 she made her debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra. Sułkowska-Migoń regularly works with renowned soloists including James Ehnes and Isata Kanneh-Mason. Anna Sułkowska-Migoń​ – conductor. Picture: Jean Baptiste Millot

Inmo Yang​ – violin South Korean violinist Inmo Yang won first prize in both the 2015 International Violin Competition ‘Premio Paganini’ and the 2022 Jean Sibelius Violin Competition, in the first time since 2006 that the Paganini Competition jury awarded First Prize. Inmo released his second Deutsche Grammophon album The Genetics of Strings in 2021, after recording his debut album, 24 Caprices by N. Paganini, with the yellow label in 2019. This year, he will make debuts with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra and Dresdner Philharmonie. Inmo Yang​ – violin. Picture: Sangwook Lee

Himari​ – violin Born in 2011 in Japan, Himari has been described as a once-in-a-generation talent. Since making her orchestral soloist debut at the age of six, Himari has won multiple competitions, worked with orchestras such as the Tokyo Symphony Orchestra, Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, and Kanagawa Philharmonic Orchestra, and has performed recitals from the United States, to Austria, to Japan. Himari is one of the youngest ever applicants at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia, and this year she will make her European debut with the Berliner Philharmoniker under Zubin Mehta. Himari Yoshimura​. Picture: KD Schmid