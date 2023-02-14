German ballet director suspended for smearing dog excrement in critic’s face

Director Marco Goecke has been suspended from the Hannover State Opera following the incident. Picture: Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Hannover Opera House said it was “appalled” by the incident and that it would be suspending director Marco Goecke with immediate effect.

A German ballet director is reported to have smeared dog faeces on a critic’s face, after taking offence to a review she wrote of his production.

Marco Goecke, the ballet director and head choreographer of the Hannover State Opera, confronted Wiebke Huester, dance critic for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), in the opera house’s crowded foyer during an interval on Saturday, the publication reported.

Huester had recently criticised the world premiere of In the Dutch Mountains, a production Goecke staged at The Hague, the seat of government in the Netherlands. In her review, Huester said the audience was “alternately driven mad and killed by boredom”.

According to the German daily newspaper, on Saturday Goecke accused Huester of being responsible for people cancelling season tickets in Hannover.

The director then produced a paper bag filled with animal faeces, and smeared the contents across the critic’s face, before swiftly escaping through the foyer.

Huester identified the contents as dog poo, and “screamed”, she recalls in an account of the incident.

After being taken to the bathroom to clean her face, Huester drove to a police station and filed a criminal complaint.

Police have opened an investigation, and the Hanover opera house said on Monday it was suspending Goecke with immediate effect.

In a statement on its website, the opera house said it was “appalled” by the incident, adding that Ms Huester’s “personal integrity” had been violated “in an unspeakable way”. It said it contacted the journalist immediately after the incident to apologise.

Hannover Opera added that Goecke’s “impulsive reaction” had “violated” all its rules of conduct and “caused massive damage to the Hannover State Opera and State Ballet”.

Goecke has been a ballet director at the German theatre since 2019, and received the German Dance prize in 2022.

FAZ described the “humiliating” incident as “not only an act of bodily harm but also an attempt to intimidate our free, critical view of art”.

Germany’s journalists’ union responded by saying: “An artist must endure criticism, even if it may seem excessive. Anyone who reacts to criticism with violence is not acceptable.”