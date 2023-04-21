Vote for your favourite piece of British classical music in Classic FM’s Great British Classics

We want to know the nation’s favourite pieces of British classical music! Cast your vote today.

The British Isles have given us some of the finest classical music ever written.

From great choral anthems to soaring film scores, pastoral symphonies to trumpet voluntaries; a wealth of wonderful music has been composed in, and inspired by, our isles over the past few hundred years.

But which one piece is your all-time favourite?

We have launched Classic FM’s Great British Classics, and are asking for your vote to find the nation’s favourite piece of British classical music.

Once the votes are cast, we’ll be counting down the Top 100 from 9am to 9pm on Monday 8 May 2023.

How to vote in Classic FM’s Great British Classics

Go to classicfm.com/great-british-classics Browse the gallery of popular British composers, or use the search bar to look up your favourite. If you can’t find the piece you’re looking for, you will have the option to add your own suggestion. Enter your details and submit your vote